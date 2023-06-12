Pinkbike Primer: The Enduro World Cup Heads to Leogang for the First Time

What happened at the Last Round?

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Morgane Charre: 32:22.320

2nd. Gloria Scarsi: 32:35.990

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 32:39.080

4th. Raphaela Richter: 32:49.200

5th. Mélanie Pugin: 33:03.640

Elite Men



1st. Jesse Melamed: 28:40.040

2nd. Rhys Verner: 28:45.420

3rd. Alex Rudeau: 28:46.300

4th. Dimitri Tordo: 28:53.840

5th. Charlie Murray: 29:01.480



U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 34:42.160

2nd. Lily Planquart: 34:58.190

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 35:41.620

4th. Sophie Riva: 35:56.270

5th. Claire Chabbert: 36:06.800

U21 Men



1st. Raphaël Giambi: 29:36.710

2nd. William Brodie: 29:41.320

3rd. Alexis Icardo: 29:42.760

4th. Bailey Christie: 29:46.030

5th. Jt Fisher: 29:50.330



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women:

Elite Men:

U21 Women:

U21 Men:

Where is the Fourth Round?

What are the Stages?

Pro Line:

Bergstadl Trail:

X-Line:

Hangman:

Matzalm:

Speedster:

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Tuesday, June 13 // Practice

Thursday, June 14 // EDR

How to Follow the Racing?