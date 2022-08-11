Pinkbike Primer: The EWS Heads to Burke, Vermont for the First Time

Aug 11, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

After being cancelled and pushed back multiple times, the EWS finally arrives in Burke, Vermont for the first of two back-to-back US rounds. Here is everything you need to know before racing kicks off on Saturday.


The Venue



Burke, Vermont sits on the North-East coast of the USA and for its debut, EWS riders will face a full-on weekend of stages. The venue has hosted national races in the past but this week sees the chance for international riders to sample the flat out trails.


The Schedule


Round five of the 2022 EWS sees the season continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of stages on Sunday.

Thursday, August 11

10:00-12:00 // Shakedown

Friday, August 12

09:30-17:30 // EWS Training

Saturday, August 13

09:30-11:30 // EWS Pro Stage Training
12:00-14:45 // EWS Pro Stage

Sunday, August 14

09:00-16:45 // EWS Race


The Stages



Stage 1 (Pro Stage): 2.7km / 458.7m descent

Stage 2: 2.74km / 224m descent

Stage 3: 1.61km / 224m descent

Stage 4: 1.58km / 201.8m descent

Stage 5 (Queen Stage): 5.21km / 571.5m descent

Stage 6: 2.7km / 458.7m descent



The Weather


Another weekend of racing and another great forecast. Just like in Whistler last week, riders are set for warm weather and dry trails.

Friday, August 12

Pleasant with periods of clouds and sun // 21°C // 4% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h

Saturday, August 13

Some sun, then turning cloudy; a beautiful start to the weekend // 22°C // 8% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h

Sunday, August 14

Periods of sun and clouds // 23°C // 11% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h

Weather forecast for Burke as of Thursday, August 11 from Accuweather.


What Happened at the Last Round?



Elite Women

1st. Harriet Harnden: 49:33.060
2nd. Morgane Charre: 49:37.500
3rd. Flo Espiñeira: 49:44.630
4th. Isabeau Courdurier: 49:54.710
5th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 49:58.200
Elite Men

1st. Jesse Melamed: 41:14.340
2nd. Jack Moir: 41:30.370
3rd. Remi Gauvin: 42:06.720
4th. Matt Walker: 42:09.560
5th. Ed Masters: 42:09.610

U21 Women

1st. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 54:53.670
2nd. Ainsley Haggart: 55:42.540
3rd. Lauren Bingham: 56:13.680
4th. Erin Bixler: 56:15.410
5th. Lily Boucher: 56:29.570
U21 Men

1st. Seth Sherlock: 42:56.690
2nd. Emmett Hancock: 43:07.650
3rd. Lief Rodgers: 43:43.700
4th. Colby Pringle: 43:55.660
5th. Marcus Goguen: 44:04.050


Who is Leading the Overall Standings?






22 Comments

  • 14 0
 One of the worst, steepest, death march climbs around is that Toll Road, they'll climb it twice!

For beer snobs, Hill Farmstead was rated #1 brewery in the world multiple times and is 30 minutes from here Smile cheers
  • 5 0
 I used to race downhill longboarding on that road back in 2013-2014-2015 and that shit was steep and fast, couldn't imagine pedalling up it...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cbPuRWCYoo
  • 6 3
 After moving to Colorado, I now consider the toll road to be very mellow and easy in comparison to most climbing trails out here.
  • 3 0
 So I was intrigued and thus watched Junker92's video and if we're talking about the same road...I really don't think that most fit riders will have trouble pedaling up a smooth, asphalt road. I get the GoPro affect and all, still seemed pretty mellow climb. On Strava it's a CAT2 climb - 3+ miles - not easy for the average Joe. Now, if it was a rutted out, rocky, washboarded, dirt road that may be a different story.

I want that beer though.
  • 1 0
 Great beer, but better get in line now if you want any this weekend
  • 3 0
 Rode that queen stage trail back in 2019, what fun that was. Will never forget the deep section of loam...and the climb to the top at 6am.
  • 3 0
 Ahh, the NE, where the the roots and and rocks are never ending. If you look closeley, you might see soil
  • 3 1
 What happened to two day racing ??? Ohhh that s right the money-making 100/80 let’s get mugs to ride the same course for 3x a normal race .
  • 2 0
 I’m no detective, but I’m pretty sure that’s the Whistler weather report.
  • 1 0
 copy pasta strikes again! The link is accurate, but the text is not.
  • 1 0
 Sorry I accidentally left a mention of Whistler in there. The weather was accurate earlier today but it looks like the forecast has changed now.
  • 3 0
 is as close as Richie will get to a home race?
  • 4 0
 Stage 5 is named after him (DH trail for the OG's though). I'd consider that home court.
  • 3 0
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xz7Qxme36Tg
  • 1 0
 Richie made that course look buttery - and he handled the shark fin rock with ease.
  • 1 0
 Nice shot of some poison parsnip in the foreground of the photo up top.
  • 1 0
 Looks too white for parsnip. Queen Anne's lace, maybe? The parsnip problem is real, however
  • 1 0
 Anyone know what is up with Katy Winton?
  • 1 0
 Why does it take sooo many columns to explain who's winning a bike race?
Below threshold threads are hidden





