Pinkbike Primer: The EWS Heads to Burke, Vermont for the First Time

The Venue

The Schedule

Thursday, August 11

Friday, August 12

Saturday, August 13

Sunday, August 14

The Stages

Stage 1 (Pro Stage):

Stage 2:

Stage 3:

Stage 4:

Stage 5 (Queen Stage):

Stage 6:

The Weather

Friday, August 12

Saturday, August 13

Sunday, August 14

What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Harriet Harnden: 49:33.060

2nd. Morgane Charre: 49:37.500

3rd. Flo Espiñeira: 49:44.630

4th. Isabeau Courdurier: 49:54.710

5th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 49:58.200

Elite Men



1st. Jesse Melamed: 41:14.340

2nd. Jack Moir: 41:30.370

3rd. Remi Gauvin: 42:06.720

4th. Matt Walker: 42:09.560

5th. Ed Masters: 42:09.610



U21 Women



1st. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 54:53.670

2nd. Ainsley Haggart: 55:42.540

3rd. Lauren Bingham: 56:13.680

4th. Erin Bixler: 56:15.410

5th. Lily Boucher: 56:29.570

U21 Men



1st. Seth Sherlock: 42:56.690

2nd. Emmett Hancock: 43:07.650

3rd. Lief Rodgers: 43:43.700

4th. Colby Pringle: 43:55.660

5th. Marcus Goguen: 44:04.050



Who is Leading the Overall Standings?

After being cancelled and pushed back multiple times, the EWS finally arrives in Burke, Vermont for the first of two back-to-back US rounds. Here is everything you need to know before racing kicks off on Saturday.Burke, Vermont sits on the North-East coast of the USA and for its debut, EWS riders will face a full-on weekend of stages. The venue has hosted national races in the past but this week sees the chance for international riders to sample the flat out trails.Round five of the 2022 EWS sees the season continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of stages on Sunday.// Shakedown// EWS Training// EWS Pro Stage Training// EWS Pro Stage// EWS Race2.7km / 458.7m descent2.74km / 224m descent1.61km / 224m descent1.58km / 201.8m descent5.21km / 571.5m descent2.7km / 458.7m descentAnother weekend of racing and another great forecast. Just like in Whistler last week, riders are set for warm weather and dry trails.Weather forecast for Burke as of Thursday, August 11 from Accuweather