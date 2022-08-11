Pinkbike Primer: The EWS Heads to Burke, Vermont for the First Time

After being cancelled and pushed back multiple times, the EWS finally arrives in Burke, Vermont for the first of two back-to-back US rounds. Here is everything you need to know before racing kicks off on Saturday.
The Venue
Burke, Vermont sits on the North-East coast of the USA and for its debut, EWS riders will face a full-on weekend of stages. The venue has hosted national races in the past but this week sees the chance for international riders to sample the flat out trails.
The Schedule
Round five of the 2022 EWS sees the season continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of stages on Sunday. Thursday, August 1110:00-12:00
// ShakedownFriday, August 1209:30-17:30
// EWS TrainingSaturday, August 1309:30-11:30
// EWS Pro Stage Training 12:00-14:45
// EWS Pro StageSunday, August 1409:00-16:45
// EWS Race
The StagesStage 1 (Pro Stage):
2.7km / 458.7m descent Stage 2:
2.74km / 224m descentStage 3:
1.61km / 224m descent Stage 4:
1.58km / 201.8m descent Stage 5 (Queen Stage):
5.21km / 571.5m descent Stage 6:
2.7km / 458.7m descent
The Weather
Another weekend of racing and another great forecast. Just like in Whistler last week, riders are set for warm weather and dry trails. Friday, August 12Pleasant with periods of clouds and sun // 21°C // 4% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hSaturday, August 13Some sun, then turning cloudy; a beautiful start to the weekend // 22°C // 8% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hSunday, August 14Periods of sun and clouds // 23°C // 11% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast for Burke as of Thursday, August 11 from Accuweather
.
What Happened at the Last Round?
Elite Women
1st. Harriet Harnden: 49:33.060
2nd. Morgane Charre: 49:37.500
3rd. Flo Espiñeira: 49:44.630
4th. Isabeau Courdurier: 49:54.710
5th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 49:58.200
Elite Men
1st. Jesse Melamed: 41:14.340
2nd. Jack Moir: 41:30.370
3rd. Remi Gauvin: 42:06.720
4th. Matt Walker: 42:09.560
5th. Ed Masters: 42:09.610
U21 Women
1st. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 54:53.670
2nd. Ainsley Haggart: 55:42.540
3rd. Lauren Bingham: 56:13.680
4th. Erin Bixler: 56:15.410
5th. Lily Boucher: 56:29.570
U21 Men
1st. Seth Sherlock: 42:56.690
2nd. Emmett Hancock: 43:07.650
3rd. Lief Rodgers: 43:43.700
4th. Colby Pringle: 43:55.660
5th. Marcus Goguen: 44:04.050
Who is Leading the Overall Standings?
22 Comments
For beer snobs, Hill Farmstead was rated #1 brewery in the world multiple times and is 30 minutes from here cheers
www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cbPuRWCYoo
I want that beer though.
rode i burke some years ago and it was rad. hopefully the event will be a big success