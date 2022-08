Pinkbike Primer: The EWS Heads to Sugarloaf, Maine for the First Time

The Venue

Elite Women



1st. Harriet Harnden: 37:12.970

2nd. Morgane Charre: 37:45.370

3rd. Bex Baraona: 37:52.370

4th. Raphaela Richter: 38:01.860

5th. Ella Conolly: 38:02.410

Elite Men



1st. Richie Rude: 32:07.230

2nd. Jack Moir: 32:12.140

3rd. Jesse Melamed: 32:30.620

4th. Matt Walker: 32:44.900

5th. Martin Maes: 32:48.380



U21 Women



1st. Sophie Riva: 40:36.880

2nd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 41:06.060

3rd. Lauren Bingham: 41:24.580

4th. Lily Boucher: 43:01.710

5th. Justine Henry: 45:15.390

U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 33:10.630

2nd. Ryan Gilchrist: 33:34.440

3rd. Emmett Hancock: 33:39.220

4th. Jake Keller: 33:46.860

5th. Seth Sherlock: 33:58.210



For the third weekend in a row, Enduro World Series racers will be put through their paces on some of North America's finest trails. Round 6 takes place this weekend in Sugarloaf, Maine, a three hour drive almost directly east from last weekend's race in Burke, Vermont.Here is everything you need to know before racing kicks off at this brand new venue on Saturday.Expect classic East Coast riding, including some brand new hand cut trails for the race. Led by former Olympic mountain biker, Adam Craig, the Sugarloaf trail crew constructed five all-new gravity-fed mountain bike trails during the summer of 2021 ahead of the Enduro World Series, spanning approximately 10 miles and 2000 vertical feet. With continued trail development currently underway, riders can expect new lines and obstacles with another two or three trails added by August 2022.Round six of the 2022 EWS sees the season continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of stages on Sunday.// Shakedown// EWS Training// EWS Pro Stage Training// EWS Pro Stage// EWS RaceRocklobster - 1.4km / -305m descentRookie River - 1.8km / 410m descent & +10m climb355 - 4.0km / 760m descent & +10m climbJackpot 1.6km / 330m descentCrusher DH - 2.4km / 500m descentRocklobster - 1.4km / 305m descentIt looks like riders could be in for some interesting conditions this week in Maine with rain forecast for Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures rise for practice and race day. There's also the potential for thunderstorms come Sunday.Weather forecast for Sugarloaf as of Tuesday, August 16 from Accuweather