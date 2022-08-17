Pinkbike Primer: The EWS Heads to Sugarloaf, Maine for the First Time

For the third weekend in a row, Enduro World Series racers will be put through their paces on some of North America's finest trails. Round 6 takes place this weekend in Sugarloaf, Maine, a three hour drive almost directly east from last weekend's race in Burke, Vermont.
Here is everything you need to know before racing kicks off at this brand new venue on Saturday.
The Venue
Expect classic East Coast riding, including some brand new hand cut trails for the race. Led by former Olympic mountain biker, Adam Craig, the Sugarloaf trail crew constructed five all-new gravity-fed mountain bike trails during the summer of 2021 ahead of the Enduro World Series, spanning approximately 10 miles and 2000 vertical feet. With continued trail development currently underway, riders can expect new lines and obstacles with another two or three trails added by August 2022.
The Schedule
Round six of the 2022 EWS sees the season continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of stages on Sunday. Thursday, August 1810:00-12:00
// ShakedownFriday, August 1909:00-16:00
// EWS TrainingSaturday, August 2009:00-11:00
// EWS Pro Stage Training 11:30-14:00
// EWS Pro StageSunday, August 2108:30-16:30
// EWS Race
The StagesStage 1 (Pro Stage):
Rocklobster - 1.4km / -305m descent Stage 2:
Rookie River - 1.8km / 410m descent & +10m climbStage 3:
355 - 4.0km / 760m descent & +10m climbStage 4:
Jackpot 1.6km / 330m descent Stage 5:
Crusher DH - 2.4km / 500m descent Stage 6:
Rocklobster - 1.4km / 305m descent
The Weather
It looks like riders could be in for some interesting conditions this week in Maine with rain forecast for Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures rise for practice and race day. There's also the potential for thunderstorms come Sunday.Friday, August 19Partly sunny, pleasant and warmer // 23°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 19km/hSaturday, August 20Mostly sunny and warm // 27°C // 8% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/hSunday, August 21Some sun with a thunderstorm; very warm // 29°C // 80% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h
Weather forecast for Sugarloaf as of Tuesday, August 16 from Accuweather
.
What Happened at the Last Round?
Elite Women
1st. Harriet Harnden: 37:12.970
2nd. Morgane Charre: 37:45.370
3rd. Bex Baraona: 37:52.370
4th. Raphaela Richter: 38:01.860
5th. Ella Conolly: 38:02.410
Elite Men
1st. Richie Rude: 32:07.230
2nd. Jack Moir: 32:12.140
3rd. Jesse Melamed: 32:30.620
4th. Matt Walker: 32:44.900
5th. Martin Maes: 32:48.380
U21 Women
1st. Sophie Riva: 40:36.880
2nd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 41:06.060
3rd. Lauren Bingham: 41:24.580
4th. Lily Boucher: 43:01.710
5th. Justine Henry: 45:15.390
U21 Men
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 33:10.630
2nd. Ryan Gilchrist: 33:34.440
3rd. Emmett Hancock: 33:39.220
4th. Jake Keller: 33:46.860
5th. Seth Sherlock: 33:58.210
Who is Leading the Overall Standings?
1 Comment