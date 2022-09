Pinkbike Primer: The EWS Reaches its Conclusion at Loudenvielle

The Venue

What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 33:40.020

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 33:46.390

3rd. Morgane Charre: 33:57.520

4th. Ella Conolly: 34:02.470

5th. Noga Korem: 34:26.270

Elite Men



1st. Jack Moir: 29:04.000

2nd. Martin Maes: 29:12.420

3rd. Kevin Miquel: 29:32.680

4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 29:33.010

5th. Charlie Murray: 29:40.960



U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 36:14.640

2nd. Sophie Riva: 36:26.990

3rd. Helen Weber: 37:44.070

4th. Justine Henry: 39:04.430

5th. Lily Boucher: 40:56.830

U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 30:23.310

2nd. Tarmo Ryynanen: 30:31.510

3rd. Alexis Icardo: 30:42.110

4th. Jack Piercy: 30:52.900

5th. Lisandru Bertini: 31:10.720



The final round of the 2022 EWS is upon us and what better venue to send the season out than long and wild stages in the Pyrenees. Here is everything you need to know before racing kicks off on Saturday.Loudenvielle returns after its debut last year with plenty of challenges for riders with high mountain riding in the Pyrenees and steep and technical trails in the lower woods.The final round of the 2022 EWS sees the season continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of stages on Sunday.// Shakedown// EWS Training// EWS Pro Stage Training// EWS Pro Stage// EWS Race2.4km / 480m descent2.5km / 420m descent4km / 800m descent3.7km / 715m descent1.5km / 345m descent2.4km / 480m descentAnother weekend of racing and it looks like we are in for a wet and wild few days with a potentially thunderous end to the season.Weather forecast for Loudenvielle as of Thursday, September 22 from Accuweather