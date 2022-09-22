Pinkbike Primer: The EWS Reaches its Conclusion at Loudenvielle

The final round of the 2022 EWS is upon us and what better venue to send the season out than long and wild stages in the Pyrenees. Here is everything you need to know before racing kicks off on Saturday.
The Venue*2021 Course Preview, we should see this year's preview soon*
Loudenvielle returns after its debut last year with plenty of challenges for riders with high mountain riding in the Pyrenees and steep and technical trails in the lower woods.
The Schedule
The final round of the 2022 EWS sees the season continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of stages on Sunday. Thursday, September 2210:00-12:00
// ShakedownFriday, September 2309:00-17:00
// EWS TrainingSaturday, September 2408:30-11:30
// EWS Pro Stage Training 12:00-15:00
// EWS Pro StageSunday, September 2508:00-18:00
// EWS Race
The StagesStage 1 (Pro Stage):
2.4km / 480m descent Stage 2:
2.5km / 420m descentStage 3 (Queen Stage):
4km / 800m descent Stage 4:
3.7km / 715m descent Stage 5:
1.5km / 345m descent Stage 6:
2.4km / 480m descent
The Weather
Another weekend of racing and it looks like we are in for a wet and wild few days with a potentially thunderous end to the season. Friday, September 23Clouds and sun with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm from late morning on; thunderstorms can bring flooding and hail // 20°C // 88% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSaturday, September 24Clouds and sunny spells; cooler with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 14°C // 88% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSunday, September 25Variable clouds with a thunderstorm in parts of the area // 13°C // 43% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast for Loudenvielle as of Thursday, September 22 from Accuweather
What Happened at the Last Round?
Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 33:40.020
2nd. Hattie Harnden: 33:46.390
3rd. Morgane Charre: 33:57.520
4th. Ella Conolly: 34:02.470
5th. Noga Korem: 34:26.270
Elite Men
1st. Jack Moir: 29:04.000
2nd. Martin Maes: 29:12.420
3rd. Kevin Miquel: 29:32.680
4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 29:33.010
5th. Charlie Murray: 29:40.960
U21 Women
1st. Emmy Lan: 36:14.640
2nd. Sophie Riva: 36:26.990
3rd. Helen Weber: 37:44.070
4th. Justine Henry: 39:04.430
5th. Lily Boucher: 40:56.830
U21 Men
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 30:23.310
2nd. Tarmo Ryynanen: 30:31.510
3rd. Alexis Icardo: 30:42.110
4th. Jack Piercy: 30:52.900
5th. Lisandru Bertini: 31:10.720
Who is Leading the Overall Standings?
