Pinkbike Primer: The EWS Reaches its Conclusion at Loudenvielle

Sep 22, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Harriet Harnden won here a few days ago but some drivetrain issues held her back on one stage eventually settling for 6th

The final round of the 2022 EWS is upon us and what better venue to send the season out than long and wild stages in the Pyrenees. Here is everything you need to know before racing kicks off on Saturday.


The Venue


*2021 Course Preview, we should see this year's preview soon*

Loudenvielle returns after its debut last year with plenty of challenges for riders with high mountain riding in the Pyrenees and steep and technical trails in the lower woods.


The Schedule


The final round of the 2022 EWS sees the season continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of stages on Sunday.

Thursday, September 22

10:00-12:00 // Shakedown

Friday, September 23

09:00-17:00 // EWS Training

Saturday, September 24

08:30-11:30 // EWS Pro Stage Training
12:00-15:00 // EWS Pro Stage

Sunday, September 25

08:00-18:00 // EWS Race


The Stages



Stage 1 (Pro Stage): 2.4km / 480m descent

Stage 2: 2.5km / 420m descent

Stage 3 (Queen Stage): 4km / 800m descent

Stage 4: 3.7km / 715m descent

Stage 5: 1.5km / 345m descent

Stage 6: 2.4km / 480m descent



The Weather


Another weekend of racing and it looks like we are in for a wet and wild few days with a potentially thunderous end to the season.

Friday, September 23

Clouds and sun with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm from late morning on; thunderstorms can bring flooding and hail // 20°C // 88% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h

Saturday, September 24

Clouds and sunny spells; cooler with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 14°C // 88% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h

Sunday, September 25

Variable clouds with a thunderstorm in parts of the area // 13°C // 43% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h

Weather forecast for Loudenvielle as of Thursday, September 22 from Accuweather.


What Happened at the Last Round?



Elite Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 33:40.020
2nd. Hattie Harnden: 33:46.390
3rd. Morgane Charre: 33:57.520
4th. Ella Conolly: 34:02.470
5th. Noga Korem: 34:26.270
Elite Men

1st. Jack Moir: 29:04.000
2nd. Martin Maes: 29:12.420
3rd. Kevin Miquel: 29:32.680
4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 29:33.010
5th. Charlie Murray: 29:40.960

U21 Women

1st. Emmy Lan: 36:14.640
2nd. Sophie Riva: 36:26.990
3rd. Helen Weber: 37:44.070
4th. Justine Henry: 39:04.430
5th. Lily Boucher: 40:56.830
U21 Men

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 30:23.310
2nd. Tarmo Ryynanen: 30:31.510
3rd. Alexis Icardo: 30:42.110
4th. Jack Piercy: 30:52.900
5th. Lisandru Bertini: 31:10.720


Who is Leading the Overall Standings?






7 Comments

  • 2 0
 Amazing that Rocky a small brand out of little ole BC has 3 riders in the top 10(ish). Really cool to see what is really a small (compared to the majors) grass roots company killing it! And yes I own an Altitude.
  • 1 0
 Agreed! I also own an Altitude... such an amazing bike and so fun to ride in addition to being a fast bike. Some fast bikes are not that fun... somehow my bike can do it all. Cool to see a small brand supporting so many top riders.
  • 3 0
 Can we get a "Who can win" like we do for downhill? Do Jesse and Isabeau need a top 10 finish to secure the title?
  • 1 0
 We have one coming soon, if my maths is right Jesse and Isabeau would have to be very low down in the results to not take the titles.
  • 3 0
 What points are available for a win etc?
Can Rude beat Jesse?
  • 1 0
 I did a quick google check. 500?
But extra for pro and queen?
  • 1 0
 @lister11: There is a possible 570 points if an Elite rider can win everything. 520 for first overall then 25 points each for a Pro/Queen stage win.





