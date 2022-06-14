Pinkbike Primer: The EWS Returns to Petzen-Jamnica After 4 Years

The Venue

The Schedule

Tuesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 15

Thursday, June 16

Friday, June 17

Saturday, June 18

Sunday, June 19

The Stages

Total:

Thriller:

Millers Path:

Blueberry V2:

Postmans Path:

EWS Trail:

The Weather

Tuesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 15

Thursday, June 16

Friday, June 17

Saturday, June 18

Sunday, June 19

What Happened Last Time We Were Here?

Women's Results



1st. Cecile Ravanel: 63:07.00

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: +2:31.24

3rd. Casey Brown: +3:01.88

4th. Melanie Pugin: +3:13.18

5th. Ines Thoma: +3:49.12

6th. Katy Winton: +4:17.20

7th. Raewyn Morrison: +4:29.41

8th. Noga Korem: +4:39.48

9th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: +5:08.63

10th. Anita Gehrig: +5:21.36

Men's Results



1st. Sam HillI: 52:55.67

2nd. Martin Maes: +0:10.58

3rd. Robin Wallner: +1:00.55

4th. Ruaridh Cunningham: +1:28.38

5th. Vid Persak: +1:31.97

6th. Damien Oton: +1:34.35

7th. Eddie Masters: +1:37.81

8th. Florian Nicolai: +2:02.63

9th. Thomas Lapeyrie: +2:13.06

10th. Jesse Melamed: +2:27.95







What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women (6 Stages)



1st. Ella Conolly: 23:14.420

2nd. Bex Baraona: 23:22.110

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 23:28.850

4th. Harriet Harden: 23:45.400

5th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 23:55.810



Elite Men (5 Stages)



1st. Richie Rude: 17:35.120

2nd. Jesse Melamed: 17:40.510

3rd. Innes Graham: 17:49.620

4th. Martin Maes: 17:56.830

5th. Dan Booker: 18:02.430





U21 Women (6 Stages)



1st. Emmy Lan: 25:09.090

2nd. Sophie Riva: 25:52.610

3rd. Justine Henry: 28:26.350

4th. Hannah Mullin: 29:24.210

5th. Bethany McCully: 31:11.930



U21 Men (6 Stages)



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 20:29.740

2nd. Seth Sherlock: 21:00.320

3rd. Ryan Gilchrist: 21:20.720

4th. William Brodie: 21:26.610

5th. Jayden Randell: 21:40.280





Who is Leading the Overall Standings?

Elite Men

Elite Women

U21 Women

U21 Men

What has Happened Since the Last Round?