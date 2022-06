Pinkbike Primer: The EWS Returns to Petzen-Jamnica After 4 Years

The Venue

Tuesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 15

Thursday, June 16

Friday, June 17

Saturday, June 18

Sunday, June 19

The Weather

Tuesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 15

Thursday, June 16

Friday, June 17

Saturday, June 18

Sunday, June 19

What Happened Last Time We Were Here?

Women's Results



1st. Cecile Ravanel: 63:07.00

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: +2:31.24

3rd. Casey Brown: +3:01.88

4th. Melanie Pugin: +3:13.18

5th. Ines Thoma: +3:49.12

6th. Katy Winton: +4:17.20

7th. Raewyn Morrison: +4:29.41

8th. Noga Korem: +4:39.48

9th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: +5:08.63

10th. Anita Gehrig: +5:21.36

Men's Results



1st. Sam HillI: 52:55.67

2nd. Martin Maes: +0:10.58

3rd. Robin Wallner: +1:00.55

4th. Ruaridh Cunningham: +1:28.38

5th. Vid Persak: +1:31.97

6th. Damien Oton: +1:34.35

7th. Eddie Masters: +1:37.81

8th. Florian Nicolai: +2:02.63

9th. Thomas Lapeyrie: +2:13.06

10th. Jesse Melamed: +2:27.95







What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women (6 Stages)



1st. Ella Conolly: 23:14.420

2nd. Bex Baraona: 23:22.110

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 23:28.850

4th. Harriet Harden: 23:45.400

5th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 23:55.810



Elite Men (5 Stages)



1st. Richie Rude: 17:35.120

2nd. Jesse Melamed: 17:40.510

3rd. Innes Graham: 17:49.620

4th. Martin Maes: 17:56.830

5th. Dan Booker: 18:02.430





U21 Women (6 Stages)



1st. Emmy Lan: 25:09.090

2nd. Sophie Riva: 25:52.610

3rd. Justine Henry: 28:26.350

4th. Hannah Mullin: 29:24.210

5th. Bethany McCully: 31:11.930



U21 Men (6 Stages)



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 20:29.740

2nd. Seth Sherlock: 21:00.320

3rd. Ryan Gilchrist: 21:20.720

4th. William Brodie: 21:26.610

5th. Jayden Randell: 21:40.280





After a short break following the action-packed first round in Scotland, riders will now see the return of the EWS to Petzen and Jamnica after last visiting the area around the Austrian and Slovenian border in 2018. Before racing kicks off later this week, here is everything you need to know.The second round of the 2022 series will see riders take on hand-cut singletrack on both the Austrian and Slovenian sides of the border in Petzen and Jamnica. We haven't been to this venue since 2018, but there will still be plenty of roots and loose trails to keep riders focused on the trail ahead.Another packed schedule for the EWS sees both the EWS and EWS-E continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of five stages on Sunday.// EWS & EWS-E Shakedown// EWS-E Training (Stages 1 & 7)// EWS-E Training (Stages 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6)// EWS-E Race// EWS Training (Stages 2 to 4)// EWS Training (Stage 5)// EWS Pro Stage Training// EWS Pro StageEWS Race40.32km / 18.84km Stages / 1246.6m climb6.09km / 1088m descent / 4m climb - Stage 1 / Pro Stage2.58km / 359m descent / 29.9m climb - Stage 22.88km / 381m descent / 28.7m climb - Stage 31.61km / 192m descent / 14m climb - Stage 45.68km / 1088m descent / 3m climb - Stage 5It looks like we are in for another dry race with plenty of sunshine and even some warm temperatures to keep everyone happy. There are some thunderstorms expected on Thursday but hopefully, this won't affect any of the racing.Weather forecast for Petzen as of Monday, June 13 from Accuweather Weather forecast for Jamnica as of Monday, June 13 from Accuweather It's been quite a while since the EWS was last hosted here, but in 2018 we saw one of Cecile Ravanel's dominant performances with a gap of over two and a half minutes to second-placed Isabeau Courdurier. Sam Hill just took the win over Martin Maes by 10 seconds with a minute back to third-placed Robin Wallner.After closing out the 2021 season, the Tweed Valley hosted the opening round of this year's EWS with more racing on tight, steep and technical trails. We were treated to some incredible racing with Ella Conolly taking her first Elite EWS win and Richie Rude just pulling ahead of Jesse Melamed in the Elite Men's race. For the U23 riders, it was Emmy Lan and Luke Meier-Smith who came out on top after six stages.While it has only been just over a week since racing wrapped up in Scotland, we are now on the Austrian Slovenian border for round two.Following crashes during the first round, we won't be seeing Adrien Dailly or Kasper Woolley take on this week's stages. Adrien Dailly was just coming back from a dislocated shoulder last month, but now his racing plans are on hold after a big crash broke his foot. Any injury is tough for riders at the start of the race season, but two dislocated shoulders and a broken foot in the space of one month is a pretty tough start to racing. Kasper Woolley had a big crash on Stage 2 of the Tweed Valley EWS that resulted in a course hold and the results from that stage being cancelled. His list of injuries are a stable T6 vertebrae fracture, a fracture on the scapula, and a concussion.After missing the first round of this year's series due to a positive COVID test, Sam Hill has now made his way over to Europe and will be getting back between the tape for round two. Sam won here last time we visited this venue, so we could see something good this weekend if his off-season training has gone well.Away from the racing, we have seen an absolutely incredible effort from U23 rider Matthew Fairbrother who after racing the first round in Scotland and coming 11th, got on his bike and rode all the way to the Leogang World Cup for a few days before then making his way to this week's race. His journey to the World Cup covered 1250km with 60 hours of riding across five and a half days. We hope Matthew had a good ride for the last part of his journey from the World Cup to the EWS venue.