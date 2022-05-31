Pinkbike Primer: The EWS Season Kicks Off on Dusty Trails in the Tweed Valley This Week

May 31, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Hometown hero Katy Winton could well have had the loudest cheers of all today.

After closing out the 2021 season, the Tweed Valley hosts the opening round of this year's EWS for more racing on tight, steep and technical trails. Before a packed week of racing kicks off, check out all the details you need to know ahead of the 2022 season opener.


The Venue



Unlike last year, it looks like riders will be treated to dry and dusty Scottish trails, making the techy roots slightly easier for racers. Even with the very rare Scottish dust hopefully gracing the riders for the 2022 season opener, there is still plenty of challenge with tight manoeuvres, steep challenges and an abundance of roots. For the week of racing, we will see both the EWS and EWS-E kick off in Scotland.

Harriet Harnden was leading going into the final stage but would struggle to keep pace eventually slipping to 2nd.
Isabeau Courdurier on the long climb to the top of stage 3.

Aggression right to the end for Jesse Melamed who would take 2nd on the day and 3rd in the series
6th place today for Matt Walker in the challenging conditions.


The Schedule


Adrien Dailly finishes off his 2021 season with a third place.

A packed schedule for the EWS Tweed Valley sees both the EWS and EWS-E kick off in Scotland with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of six stages on Sunday.

Tuesday, May 31

10:00-12:00 // EWS & EWS-E Shakedown

Wednesday, June 1

09:00-17:00 // EWS-E Training

Thursday, June 2

09:00-17:00 // EWS-E Race

Friday, June 3

09:00-17:00 // EWS Training

Saturday, June 4

TBC // EWS Pro Stage Training
TBC // EWS Pro Stage

Sunday, June 5

09:00-17:00 EWS Race


The Stages



Total: 42.5km / 9.2km Stages / 1797m climb

DH Mashup: 1.5km / 310m descent / 2m climb - Stage 1 / Pro Stage & Stage 6

Dances with Wolves: 1km / 185m descent / 0m climb - Stage 2

Repeat Offender: 2.1km / 320m descent / 1m climb - Stage 3

Big Baw: 1.5km / 250m descent / 0m climb - Stage 4 & Queen Stage

Big Deal: 2km / 350m descent / 7m climb - Stage 5


The Weather


Lewis Buchanan threw down an awesome time to kick things of on Saturday s Pro Stage but would slip down the order come Sunday

2021 saw a mud bath for riders when they last took on the Tweed Valley trails, but this year with the trails already running perfectly with even a bit of dust. We could get some great conditions for racing. There is a hint of moisture earlier in the week, but for Saturday and Sunday things are looking great for flat out racing.

Tuesday, May 31

A couple of showers; areas of low clouds and fog in the morning followed by variable cloudiness // 12°C // 87% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h

Wednesday, June 1

Periods of clouds and sunshine with a couple of showers // 15°C // 91% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h

Thursday, June 2

Mostly cloudy with a passing shower; milder // 16°C // 64% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/h

Friday, June 3

Variable clouds with a couple of showers // 16°C // 84% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h

Saturday, June 4

Sunny to partly cloudy // 16°C // 10% probability of precipitation // wind 6km/h

Sunday, June 5

Partly sunny // 16°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/h


Weather forecast as of Sunday, May 29 from Accuweather.


What Happened Last Time We Were Here?



After a six-year hiatus, 2021 saw a return to the Tweed Valley for the EWS with the race centering around the town of Innerleithen. We were treated to an amazingly display of riding all week as racers battled the thick mud and steeps of the Scottish trails. Come race day and it was Bex Baraona and Martin Maes who bested the conditions and came out on top in the Elites. We did have some drama off the track as Richie Rude was disqualified after riding outside of the course markings.

Elite Women

1st. Bex Baraona: 28:50.89
2nd. Hattie Harden: 28:51.21
3rd. Morgane Charre: 28:52.40
4th. Noga Korem: 28:59.07
5th. Isabeau Courdurier: 29:11.82

Elite Men

1st. Martin Maes: 23:53.12
2nd. Jesse Melamed: 23:59.70
3rd. Adrien Dailly: 24:06.36
4th. Jack Moir: 24:27.17
5th. Charlie Murray: 24:43.96


U21 Women

1st. Polly Henderson: 29:43.42
2nd. Sophie Riva: 31:31.42
3rd. Ellen Flewitt: 34:14.94
4th. Justine Henry: 34:39.02

U21 Men

1st. Jamie Edmondson: 25:03.87
2nd. Jack Menzies: 25:15.53
3rd. Jake Ebdon: 25:25.43
4th. Luke Meier Smith: 25:30.12
5th. Manu Warnet: 25:32.53




