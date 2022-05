Pinkbike Primer: The EWS Season Kicks Off on Dusty Trails in the Tweed Valley This Week

The Venue

The Schedule

Tuesday, May 31

Wednesday, June 1

Thursday, June 2

Friday, June 3

Saturday, June 4

Sunday, June 5

The Stages

Total:

DH Mashup:

Dances with Wolves:

Repeat Offender:

Big Baw:

Big Deal:

The Weather

Tuesday, May 31

Wednesday, June 1

Thursday, June 2

Friday, June 3

Saturday, June 4

Sunday, June 5

What Happened Last Time We Were Here?

Elite Women



1st. Bex Baraona: 28:50.89

2nd. Hattie Harden: 28:51.21

3rd. Morgane Charre: 28:52.40

4th. Noga Korem: 28:59.07

5th. Isabeau Courdurier: 29:11.82



Elite Men



1st. Martin Maes: 23:53.12

2nd. Jesse Melamed: 23:59.70

3rd. Adrien Dailly: 24:06.36

4th. Jack Moir: 24:27.17

5th. Charlie Murray: 24:43.96





U21 Women



1st. Polly Henderson: 29:43.42

2nd. Sophie Riva: 31:31.42

3rd. Ellen Flewitt: 34:14.94

4th. Justine Henry: 34:39.02



U21 Men



1st. Jamie Edmondson: 25:03.87

2nd. Jack Menzies: 25:15.53

3rd. Jake Ebdon: 25:25.43

4th. Luke Meier Smith: 25:30.12

5th. Manu Warnet: 25:32.53





After closing out the 2021 season, the Tweed Valley hosts the opening round of this year's EWS for more racing on tight, steep and technical trails. Before a packed week of racing kicks off, check out all the details you need to know ahead of the 2022 season opener.Unlike last year, it looks like riders will be treated to dry and dusty Scottish trails, making the techy roots slightly easier for racers. Even with the very rare Scottish dust hopefully gracing the riders for the 2022 season opener, there is still plenty of challenge with tight manoeuvres, steep challenges and an abundance of roots. For the week of racing, we will see both the EWS and EWS-E kick off in Scotland.A packed schedule for the EWS Tweed Valley sees both the EWS and EWS-E kick off in Scotland with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of six stages on Sunday.// EWS & EWS-E Shakedown// EWS-E Training// EWS-E Race// EWS Training// EWS Pro Stage Training// EWS Pro StageEWS Race42.5km / 9.2km Stages / 1797m climb1.5km / 310m descent / 2m climb - Stage 1 / Pro Stage & Stage 61km / 185m descent / 0m climb - Stage 22.1km / 320m descent / 1m climb - Stage 31.5km / 250m descent / 0m climb - Stage 4 & Queen Stage2km / 350m descent / 7m climb - Stage 52021 saw a mud bath for riders when they last took on the Tweed Valley trails, but this year with the trails already running perfectly with even a bit of dust. We could get some great conditions for racing. There is a hint of moisture earlier in the week, but for Saturday and Sunday things are looking great for flat out racing.Weather forecast as of Sunday, May 29 from Accuweather After a six-year hiatus, 2021 saw a return to the Tweed Valley for the EWS with the race centering around the town of Innerleithen. We were treated to an amazingly display of riding all week as racers battled the thick mud and steeps of the Scottish trails. Come race day and it was Bex Baraona and Martin Maes who bested the conditions and came out on top in the Elites. We did have some drama off the track as Richie Rude was disqualified after riding outside of the course markings.