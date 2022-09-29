Pinkbike Primer: The Trophy of Nations Returns to Finale Ligure

Sep 29, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Just of the podium for Melanie Pugin

Finale Ligure closes the season once again for enduro, but this time it won't be as the last round of the EWS, but for the Trophy of Nations. It has been quite a few years since we last saw this event back in 2019. A lot has happened since the last event, but we will finally see new rainbow jerseys handed out once again in Finale. Here is everything you need to know before racing kicks off on Saturday.


The Format


The race follows a similar format to all EWS races with five stages spread out across a single day. Unlike normal EWS races however, riders compete in a national team made of three members. Each team has 1 minute to drop into the stage together, with a 1-minute gap to the next team. The order of the three riders and the time gaps between them within that minute is up to them to decide. The individual times of each rider on the team on all stages are combined per stage to determine the overall result.


The Venue


*2021 Course Preview, we should see this year's preview soon*

Finale Ligure is back in its usual spot wrapping up the season. Finale always provides a challenge for riders and this weekend racers will have to balance the technical trails with riding as a group.


The Stages



Stage 1: 6km / 950m descent

Stage 2: 7.3km / 865m descent

Stage 3: 908m / 135m descent

Stage 4: 2.2km / 205m descent

Stage 5: 2.4km / 285m descent




The Teams


Team Andorra

MEN

1. Alex Iscla Grandvallet
2. Guillem Casal Valls
3. Stefan Ancion Havet
4. Reserve: Marti Payas


Team Australia

MEN

1. Jack Moir
2. Dan Booker
3. Jordan Prochyra
4. Reserve: Andrew Cavaye


U21 MEN

1. Luke Meier-Smith
2. Ryan Gilchrist
3. Remy Meier-Smith



Team Austria

MEN

1. Peter Mihalkovits
2. Max Fejer
3. Stefan Mauser
4. Reserve: Lukas Stromberger


WOMEN

1. Hanna Steinthaler
2. Cornelia Holland
3. Fiona Klien



Team Belgium

MEN

1. Martin Maes
2.Gilles Franck
3. Bart De Vocht
4. Reserve: Jonas Demuylder


U21 MEN

1. Geraud Heine
2. Colin Demarteau
3. Clement Malevez
4. Reserve: Alexis Roukens



Team Canada

MEN

1. Jesse Melamed
2. Rhys Verner
3. Remi Gauvin
4. Reserve: Mckay Vezina


U21 MEN

1. Seth Sherlock
2. Emmett Hancock
3. Johnathan Helly
4. Reserve: Lief Rodgers



U21 WOMEN

1. Emmy Lan
2. Lily Boucher
3. Elly Hoskin


MASTER MEN

1. Ted Morton
2. Steve Storey
3. Craig Wilson
4. Reserve: Brandon Cassell



Team Czech Republic

MEN

1. Vojtech Blaha
2. Premek Tejchman
3. Jakub Riha


WOMEN

1. Pavla Balikova
2. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova
3. Andrea Drengubakova



U21 MEN

1. Vojtech Klokocka
2. Jakub Pivnicka
3. Zdenek Fiedler


MASTER MEN

1. Milan Cizinsky
2. Petr Zubek
3. Ivo Caska



Team Denmark

MASTER MEN

1. Mads Weidemann
2. Nikolaj Laustsen
3. Glenn Jakobsen




Team Spain

MEN

1. Iago Garay Tamayo
2. Edgar Carballo Gonzalez
3. Marco Veiga Amado
4. Reserve: Pau Costa Graell


Team Finland

U21 MEN

1. Tarmo Ryynanen
2. Erik Edvin Vaananen
3. Joonas Purtola





Team France

MEN

1. Alex Rudeau
2. Dimitri Tordo
3. Louis Jeandel
4. Reserve: Guillaume Larbeyou


WOMEN

1. Isabeau Courdurier
2. Morgane Charre
3. Melanie Pugin
4. Reserve: Julie Duvert



U21 MEN

1. Lisandru Bertini
2. Marin Kaux
3. Tom Lesquir
4. Reserve: Enzo Perez


U21 WOMEN

1. Justine Henry
2. Alizes Lassus
3. Lily Planquart
4. Reserve: Claire Chabbert



MASTER MEN

1. Karim Amour
2. Cedric Carrez
3. Franck Kirscher
4. Reserve: Guillaume Bernard




Team Great Britain

MEN

1. Elliott Heap
2. Mathew Stuttard
3. Alex Storr
4. Reserve: Lachlan Blair


WOMEN

1. Bex Baraona
2. Ella Conolly
3. Harriet Harnden
4. Reserve: Chloe Taylor



U21 MEN

1. Jack Piercy
2. Jayden Randell
3. Matt Crewther
4. Reserve: Ronan White


U21 WOMEN

1. Bethany McCully
2. Rowan Masterson
3. Emily Carrick-Anderson



MASTER MEN

1. Ian Austermuhle
2. Scott Edgworth
3. Andrew Lochhead




Team Germany

MEN

1. Christian Textor
2. Torben Drach
3. Max Pfeil
4. Reserve: Konstantin Leonhardt


WOMEN

1. Raphaela Richter
2. Ines Thoma
3. Veronika Bruchle
4. Reserve: Sofia Wiedenroth



U21 MEN

1. Lasse Eschler
2. Peter Fuchs
3. Leon Weihing
4. Reserve: Valentin Schleicher


MASTER MEN

1. Marcus Neumann
2. Alexander Kieser
3. Christoph Reiser
4. Reserve: Ingo Karb


Team Greece

MEN

1. Grigorios Tsalafoutas
2. Elissaios Gouvis
3. Sokratis Aris Zotos


Team Ireland

MEN

1. Greg Callaghan
2. Kelan Grant
3. Gary Donaldson
4. Reserve: Daniel Wolfe


U21 MEN

1. Ben Wilson
2. Brendan Conroy
3. Shane O Sullivan
4. Reserve: Jake White



MASTER MEN

1. Philip Mullan
2. Joe Ward
3. Michael Cowan




Team Iceland

MEN

1. Jonas Stefansson
2. Borkur Smari Kristinsson
3. Thorir Bjarni Traustason


Team Italy

MEN

1. Mirco Vendemmia
2. Tommaso Francardo
3. Simone Pelissero
4. Reserve: Davide Dalpian


WOMEN

1. Gloria Scarsi
2. Nadine Ellecosta
3. Laura Rossin
4. Reserve: Alia Marcellini



U21 MEN

1. Francesco Braconi
2. Daniel Cavosi
3. Igor Biamino
4. Reserve: Massimo De Sabbata


U21 WOMEN

1. Sophie Riva
2. Emilie Polo
3. Nicole Pesse



MASTER MEN

1. Martino Fruet
2. Damiano Rossa
3. Dimitri Modesti




Team Mexico

MEN

1. Diego Amazcua
2. Andres Lemus
3.Guillermo Cervantes




Team Netherlands
MEN

1. Manu Warnet
2. Lenhard Wartena
3. Sem Geilenkirchen
4. Reserve: Koen Zanders


Team Norway

MEN

1. Oskar Omdal
2. Jens Bergmann
3. Ola Javold Landmark
4. Reserve: William Scheele


MASTER MEN

1. Espen Johnsen
2. Johan Schjerve
3. Einar Fronum



Team New Zealand

MEN

1. Edward Masters
2. Cole Lucas
3. Matthew Walker
4. Reserve: Charles Murray




Team Poland

MEN

1. Slawomir Lukasik
2. Lukasz Szymczuk
3. Damian Konstanty
4. Reserve: Olaf Odziomek


Team Slovenia

MEN

1. Vid Persak
2. David Ivartnik
3. Jan Stucin


U21 MEN

1. Miha Smrdel
2. Miha Jerkic
3. Jan Polovsak



Team Switzerland

MEN

1. Patrick Luthi
2. Robin Janser
3. Gustav Wildhaber
4. Reserve: Tim Bratschi


WOMEN

1. Carolin Gehrig
2. Lisa Baumann
3. Anita Gehrig
4. Reserve: Sidonie Jolidon



U21 MEN

1. Alessandro Maghetti
2. Mathis Gantner
3. Lars Buengen
4. Reserve: Mika Mayr


MASTER MEN

1. Jonas Bahler
2. Claudio Negro
3. Luca Zenone
4. Reserve: Urs Pargmann



Team Slovakia

MEN

1. Martin Knapec
2. Denis Kohut
3. Lubos Stano


Team Sweden

MEN

1. Oliwer Kangas
2. Zakarias Johansen
3.Adam Larsson
4. Reserve: Philip Fagerberg


WOMEN

1. Filippa Ring
2. Elina Davidsson
3. Irma Johansson



U21 MEN

1. Andreas Hoglund
2. Olle Johnsson
3. Noa Jonson


MASTER MEN

1. Tommy Varg
2. Viktor Elofsson
3. Marten Sjoberg



Team USA

MEN

1. Richie Rude
2. Nikolas Nestoroff
3. Colton Peterson
4. Reserve: Max Sedlak


WOMEN

1. Amy Morrison
2. Porsha Murdock
3. Kate Lawrence



U21 MEN

1. John Brown
2. Jake Keller
3. JT Fisher


U21 WOMEN

1. Erin Bixler
2. Lauren Bingham
3. Ainsley Haggart



MASTER MEN

1. Christopher Canfield
2. Ryan Bingham
3. Brooks Nablo
4. Reserve: Joe Lawhill




The Weather


It looks like we are in for some dry and warm weather for the 2022 Trophy of Nations.

Friday, September 30

Periods of clouds and sun // 17°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h

Saturday, October 1

Mostly sunny // 19°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h

Sunday, October 2

Mostly sunny and beautiful // 23°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h

Weather forecast for Finale Ligure as of Thursday, September 29 from Accuweather.


The Schedule


The final round of the 2022 EWS sees the season continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of stages on Sunday.

Friday, September 30

08:00-17:30 // Trophy of Nations Training

08:30-18:00 // Rider/Industry Training

Saturday, October 1

09:00-17:00 Rider/Industry Race

Sunday, October 2

09:00-17:00 // Trophy of Nations Race



Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Primer Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Trophy Of Nations 2022


Must Read This Week
Final Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2022
84228 views
Opinion: The Pace of Change in the MTB World is Slowing Down, and I'm All For It
61013 views
Mathieu van der Poel Pleads Guilty to Assault After Altercation with Teenage Girls
49053 views
Review: The Digit Datum & Its Integrated 'Analog' Suspension
47025 views
Hope Say Their Super Short 155 mm Cranks Are 'The Sweet Spot'
44051 views
Review: 2023 Merida One-Sixty: An Easygoing Enduro Bike
43103 views
Evil Bikes Updates The Wreckoning With New Colors & a UDH
39222 views
First Ride: Crestline & Cascade Components Team Up to Create a Virtual High Pivot Downhill Bike
36551 views

5 Comments

  • 4 0
 French women vs English women is gonna be tight, I think the Canadian Men might just pull it off. Can’t wait for the recap.
  • 4 0
 Women France vs Great Britain is gonna be a great race
  • 2 0
 Kiwi men, French women, looking very strong.
  • 2 0
 Go Ukraine,
  • 1 0
 .deleted





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008919
Mobile Version of Website