Pinkbike Primer: The Trophy of Nations Returns to Finale Ligure

Finale Ligure closes the season once again for enduro, but this time it won't be as the last round of the EWS, but for the Trophy of Nations. It has been quite a few years since we last saw this event back in 2019. A lot has happened since the last event, but we will finally see new rainbow jerseys handed out once again in Finale. Here is everything you need to know before racing kicks off on Saturday.
The Format
The race follows a similar format to all EWS races with five stages spread out across a single day. Unlike normal EWS races however, riders compete in a national team made of three members. Each team has 1 minute to drop into the stage together, with a 1-minute gap to the next team. The order of the three riders and the time gaps between them within that minute is up to them to decide. The individual times of each rider on the team on all stages are combined per stage to determine the overall result.
The Venue
Finale Ligure is back in its usual spot wrapping up the season. Finale always provides a challenge for riders and this weekend racers will have to balance the technical trails with riding as a group.
The StagesStage 1:
6km / 950m descent Stage 2:
7.3km / 865m descentStage 3:
908m / 135m descent Stage 4:
2.2km / 205m descent Stage 5:
2.4km / 285m descent
The TeamsTeam AndorraMEN1.
Alex Iscla Grandvallet2.
Guillem Casal Valls3.
Stefan Ancion Havet4. Reserve
: Marti Payas
Team Australia
MEN
1. Jack Moir
2. Dan Booker
3. Jordan Prochyra
4. Reserve: Andrew Cavaye
U21 MEN
1. Luke Meier-Smith
2. Ryan Gilchrist
3. Remy Meier-Smith
Team Austria
MEN
1. Peter Mihalkovits
2. Max Fejer
3. Stefan Mauser
4. Reserve: Lukas Stromberger
WOMEN
1. Hanna Steinthaler
2. Cornelia Holland
3. Fiona Klien
Team Belgium
MEN
1. Martin Maes
2.Gilles Franck
3. Bart De Vocht
4. Reserve: Jonas Demuylder
U21 MEN
1. Geraud Heine
2. Colin Demarteau
3. Clement Malevez
4. Reserve: Alexis Roukens
Team Canada
MEN
1. Jesse Melamed
2. Rhys Verner
3. Remi Gauvin
4. Reserve: Mckay Vezina
U21 MEN
1. Seth Sherlock
2. Emmett Hancock
3. Johnathan Helly
4. Reserve: Lief Rodgers
U21 WOMEN
1. Emmy Lan
2. Lily Boucher
3. Elly Hoskin
MASTER MEN
1. Ted Morton
2. Steve Storey
3. Craig Wilson
4. Reserve: Brandon Cassell
Team Czech Republic
MEN
1. Vojtech Blaha
2. Premek Tejchman
3. Jakub Riha
WOMEN
1. Pavla Balikova
2. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova
3. Andrea Drengubakova
U21 MEN
1. Vojtech Klokocka
2. Jakub Pivnicka
3. Zdenek Fiedler
MASTER MEN
1. Milan Cizinsky
2. Petr Zubek
3. Ivo Caska
Team Denmark
MASTER MEN
1. Mads Weidemann
2. Nikolaj Laustsen
3. Glenn Jakobsen
Team SpainMEN1.
Iago Garay Tamayo2.
Edgar Carballo Gonzalez3.
Marco Veiga Amado4. Reserve
: Pau Costa Graell
Team Finland
U21 MEN
1. Tarmo Ryynanen
2. Erik Edvin Vaananen
3. Joonas Purtola
Team France
MEN
1. Alex Rudeau
2. Dimitri Tordo
3. Louis Jeandel
4. Reserve: Guillaume Larbeyou
WOMEN
1. Isabeau Courdurier
2. Morgane Charre
3. Melanie Pugin
4. Reserve: Julie Duvert
U21 MEN
1. Lisandru Bertini
2. Marin Kaux
3. Tom Lesquir
4. Reserve: Enzo Perez
U21 WOMEN
1. Justine Henry
2. Alizes Lassus
3. Lily Planquart
4. Reserve: Claire Chabbert
MASTER MEN
1. Karim Amour
2. Cedric Carrez
3. Franck Kirscher
4. Reserve: Guillaume Bernard
Team Great Britain
MEN
1. Elliott Heap
2. Mathew Stuttard
3. Alex Storr
4. Reserve: Lachlan Blair
WOMEN
1. Bex Baraona
2. Ella Conolly
3. Harriet Harnden
4. Reserve: Chloe Taylor
U21 MEN
1. Jack Piercy
2. Jayden Randell
3. Matt Crewther
4. Reserve: Ronan White
U21 WOMEN
1. Bethany McCully
2. Rowan Masterson
3. Emily Carrick-Anderson
MASTER MEN
1. Ian Austermuhle
2. Scott Edgworth
3. Andrew Lochhead
Team Germany
MEN
1. Christian Textor
2. Torben Drach
3. Max Pfeil
4. Reserve: Konstantin Leonhardt
WOMEN
1. Raphaela Richter
2. Ines Thoma
3. Veronika Bruchle
4. Reserve: Sofia Wiedenroth
U21 MEN
1. Lasse Eschler
2. Peter Fuchs
3. Leon Weihing
4. Reserve: Valentin Schleicher
MASTER MEN
1. Marcus Neumann
2. Alexander Kieser
3. Christoph Reiser
4. Reserve: Ingo Karb
Team GreeceMEN1.
Grigorios Tsalafoutas2.
Elissaios Gouvis3.
Sokratis Aris Zotos
Team Ireland
MEN
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Kelan Grant
3. Gary Donaldson
4. Reserve: Daniel Wolfe
U21 MEN
1. Ben Wilson
2. Brendan Conroy
3. Shane O Sullivan
4. Reserve: Jake White
MASTER MEN
1. Philip Mullan
2. Joe Ward
3. Michael Cowan
Team IcelandMEN1.
Jonas Stefansson2.
Borkur Smari Kristinsson3.
Thorir Bjarni Traustason
Team Italy
MEN
1. Mirco Vendemmia
2. Tommaso Francardo
3. Simone Pelissero
4. Reserve: Davide Dalpian
WOMEN
1. Gloria Scarsi
2. Nadine Ellecosta
3. Laura Rossin
4. Reserve: Alia Marcellini
U21 MEN
1. Francesco Braconi
2. Daniel Cavosi
3. Igor Biamino
4. Reserve: Massimo De Sabbata
U21 WOMEN
1. Sophie Riva
2. Emilie Polo
3. Nicole Pesse
MASTER MEN
1. Martino Fruet
2. Damiano Rossa
3. Dimitri Modesti
Team Mexico
MEN
1. Diego Amazcua
2. Andres Lemus
3.Guillermo Cervantes
Team NetherlandsMEN1.
Manu Warnet2.
Lenhard Wartena 3.
Sem Geilenkirchen4. Reserve
: Koen Zanders
Team Norway
MEN
1. Oskar Omdal
2. Jens Bergmann
3. Ola Javold Landmark
4. Reserve: William Scheele
MASTER MEN
1. Espen Johnsen
2. Johan Schjerve
3. Einar Fronum
Team New Zealand
MEN
1. Edward Masters
2. Cole Lucas
3. Matthew Walker
4. Reserve: Charles Murray
Team PolandMEN1.
Slawomir Lukasik2.
Lukasz Szymczuk3.
Damian Konstanty4. Reserve
: Olaf Odziomek
Team Slovenia
MEN
1. Vid Persak
2. David Ivartnik
3. Jan Stucin
U21 MEN
1. Miha Smrdel
2. Miha Jerkic
3. Jan Polovsak
Team Switzerland
MEN
1. Patrick Luthi
2. Robin Janser
3. Gustav Wildhaber
4. Reserve: Tim Bratschi
WOMEN
1. Carolin Gehrig
2. Lisa Baumann
3. Anita Gehrig
4. Reserve: Sidonie Jolidon
U21 MEN
1. Alessandro Maghetti
2. Mathis Gantner
3. Lars Buengen
4. Reserve: Mika Mayr
MASTER MEN
1. Jonas Bahler
2. Claudio Negro
3. Luca Zenone
4. Reserve: Urs Pargmann
Team SlovakiaMEN1.
Martin Knapec2.
Denis Kohut3.
Lubos Stano
Team Sweden
MEN
1. Oliwer Kangas
2. Zakarias Johansen
3.Adam Larsson
4. Reserve: Philip Fagerberg
WOMEN
1. Filippa Ring
2. Elina Davidsson
3. Irma Johansson
U21 MEN
1. Andreas Hoglund
2. Olle Johnsson
3. Noa Jonson
MASTER MEN
1. Tommy Varg
2. Viktor Elofsson
3. Marten Sjoberg
Team USA
MEN
1. Richie Rude
2. Nikolas Nestoroff
3. Colton Peterson
4. Reserve: Max Sedlak
WOMEN
1. Amy Morrison
2. Porsha Murdock
3. Kate Lawrence
U21 MEN
1. John Brown
2. Jake Keller
3. JT Fisher
U21 WOMEN
1. Erin Bixler
2. Lauren Bingham
3. Ainsley Haggart
MASTER MEN
1. Christopher Canfield
2. Ryan Bingham
3. Brooks Nablo
4. Reserve: Joe Lawhill
The Weather
It looks like we are in for some dry and warm weather for the 2022 Trophy of Nations. Friday, September 30Periods of clouds and sun // 17°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hSaturday, October 1Mostly sunny // 19°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/hSunday, October 2Mostly sunny and beautiful // 23°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h
Weather forecast for Finale Ligure as of Thursday, September 29 from Accuweather

The Schedule
The final round of the 2022 EWS sees the season continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of stages on Sunday. Friday, September 3008:00-17:30
// Trophy of Nations Training08:30-18:00
// Rider/Industry TrainingSaturday, October 109:00-17:00
Rider/Industry RaceSunday, October 209:00-17:00
// Trophy of Nations Race
