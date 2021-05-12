Pinkbike Primer: The World Cup XC Season is Charging Ahead to Nove Mesto

The track

Previous winners

2011:

Elite Men: Jaroslav Kulhavy

Elite Women: Catharine Pendrel



2012:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Catharine Pendrel





2013:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Tanja Zakelj



2014:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Pauline Ferrand Prevot





2015:

Elite Men: Jaroslav Kulhavy

Elite Women: Jolanda Neff



2016:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Annika Langvad





2017:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Annika Langvad



2018:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Annika Langvad





2019:

Elite Men: Mathieu van der Poel

Elite Women: Kate Courtney



2020 double-header:

Elite Men: Simon Andreassen, Henrique Avancini

Elite Women: Loana Lecomte, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot





XC World Cup Standings After Round 1

While the smooth course in Albstadt last week favored climbers, the Nove Mesto venue requires a bit more technical skill.

MEN

1. Victor Koretzky

2. Nino Schurter

3. Mathieu van der Poel

4. Mathias Flueckiger

5. Ondřej Cink

6. Anton Cooper

7. Henrique Avancini

8. Alan Hatherly

9. Jordan Sarrou

10. Thomas Pidcock

WOMEN

1. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot

2. Loana Lecomte

3. Kate Courtney

4. Linda Indergand

5. Haley Batten

6. Anne Terpstra

7. Sina Frei

8. Jenny Rissveds

9. Yana Belomoina

10. Eva Lechner



Weather forecast

Rain could make the rooty course much trickier. Friday, May 14 - Short Track

Mostly cloudy and cool with a couple of showers // 14°C // 60% precipitation // wind 13km/h



Saturday, May 15 - Junior and U23 races

Mostly cloudy; a little rain in the morning followed by a couple of showers in the afternoon // 17°C // 73% precipitation // wind 7km/h



Sunday, May 16 - Elite races

Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a passing shower // 17°C // 55% precipitation // wind 11km/h



Weather forecast as of Tuesday, May 11. Live updates from

Schedule

Thursday, May 13

Friday, May 14

Saturday, May 15

Sunday, May 16

Both the men's and women's Elite fields are utterly stacked with possible winners.

Pinkbike Predictions

Anne Terpstra found success here last year, with two second-place finishes.

ELITE MEN

1 // Tom PIDCOCK

2 // Mathieu VAN DER POEL

3 // Nino SCHURTER

ELITE WOMEN

1 // Loana LECOMTE

2 // Pauline FERRAND-PREVOT

3 // Anne TERPSTRA



Fantasy League

