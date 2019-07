Pinkbike Primer: Everything you Need to Know Before the Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019

Round Six, Forbidden Fruit

ELITE MEN

2018 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA

2017 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2016 // Danny HART // GBR*

2015 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2013 // Gee ATHERTON //GBR

2012 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2011 // Aaron GWIN// USA

2010 // Marc BEAUMONT // GBR

2008 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR*

ELITE WOMEN

2018 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

2017 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR*

2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2013 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2012 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2011 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

2011 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

2010 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR*



What Happened in 2018

Elite Men



1st. PIERRON Amaury 3:36.788

2nd. GREENLAND Laurie 3:37.312 (+0.524)

3rd. HART Danny 3:37.448 (+0.660)

4th. SHAW Luca 3:39.036 (+2.248 )

5th. ESTAQUE Thomas 3:39.254 (+2.466)

Elite Women



1st. SEAGRAVE Tahnee 4:26.424

2nd. ATHERTON Rachel 4:26.547 (+0.123)

3rd. HRASTNIK Monika 4:28.029 (+1.605)

4th. HANNAH Tracey 4:29.718 (+3.294)

5th. WIDMANN Veronika 4:35.824 (+9.400)



What Happened at the Last Round?



Elite Men



1st. Amaury Pierron: 2:57.008

2nd. Loic Bruni: +2.352

3rd. Laurie Greenland: +3.450

4th. Troy Brosnan: +4.137

5th. Loris Vergier: +4.506

6th. Brendan Fairclough: +4.636

7th. Greg Minnaar :+5.045

8th. David Trummer: +5.114

9th. Thomas Estaque: +5.300

10th. Dean Lucas: +5.684





Elite Women



1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:27.600

2nd. Marine Cabirou: +0.677

3rd. Mariana Salazar: +2.171

4th. Eleonora Farina: +6.080

5th. Nina Hoffmann: +6.457

6th. Veronika Widmann: +6.501

7th. Camille Balanche: +8.334

8th. Agnes Delest: +10.259

9th. Kate Weatherly: +11.445

10th. Miranda Miller: +12.135





The Standings

ELITE MEN

ELITE WOMEN

Weather Forecast



Thursday, Aug 1 - Timed Training

Times of sun and clouds, a thunderstorm in parts of the area in the afternoon // 28°C // 52% precipitation, 7mm // wind 6km/h



Friday, Aug 2 - Qualifying

Periods of rain and a thunderstorm // 24°C // 66% precipitation, 11mm // wind 6km/h



Saturday, Aug 3 - Finals

Sunshine and patchy clouds, a shower or thunderstorm in spots // 27°C // 40% precipitation, 2mm // wind 6km/h



Timed Training- Qualifying- FinalsWeather forecast from Accuweather as of Tuesday, July 30.

The Schedule

Thursday, Aug 1

Friday Aug 2

Saturday Aug 3

Follow Along

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Val di Sole LIVE on Red Bull TV:

Fantasy League

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

Val di Sole kicks off the final back-to-back duo of the year and it will be a rude awakening for the riders after three weeks of rest. The Black Snake track has been on the track for over a decade and it has maintained a fearsome reputation and produced a number of legendary races in its time. It's a relentless assault, probably not quite as steep as Vallnord but brutally rough, with big holes, rocks and roots strewn liberally throughout its 2km length.From the very first race here in 2008, Sam Hill lit the hill up, running more than six seconds up on Steve Peat's hot seat time before sliding out while cutting an inside on the final left-hander before the finish , handing the World title over to Gee Atherton, as part of an Atherton double. Since then, we've seen Myriam Nicole announce herself on the world stage with her maiden win, Marc Beaumont grab a surprise second World Cup win, Aaron Gwin deliver one of the greatest World Cup runs ever and plenty more in between. Let's see what's in store for 2019:Val di Sole is a true brute with relentlessly steep and burly woods making up the majority of its length. The start gate has been moved up the hill slightly for the past few races meaning there's now a short, relaxed start to the race run but as soon as the woods hit it's a different story. Deep holes, rocks and roots, usually hidden beneath pools of dust, make for an evolving track that constantly seeks to trip up riders. The riders are spat out of the woods into a final, high-speed open section. It looks simple on paper but underestimate it at your peril, races have been lost here on multiple occasions.Precision, lines and braking are as important as ever but one of the biggest challenges here is fatigue as bodies are battered by innumerable impacts on runs of this 4-minute long track. Repeated runs over the weekend will build up and staying fresh is one of the hardest things to master.Note, * denotes a race which was a World Championship.The Valley of Sun was visited by unfamiliar spells of rain last year, bringing a whole new challenge to this track. On the one hand, it washed away a lot of the deep dust and dirt that so often obscures the dangers hiding on this track but it also made the clay surface and the roots far slicker. Qualifying was worst hit by the weather and threw up a lottery but racing was run under fair skies. Pierron completed the trio of wins that would eventually secure him the title, closely followed by a Brit duo of Greenland and Hart.In the women's race, Tahnee grabbed her second consecutive win in Val di Sole, nicking it off Rachel in the final sprint on the grass for the line. Monika Hrastnik backed up her pole position from qualifying with third on the day.Les Gets returned to the World Cup circuit and provided a unique, old-school challenge for the riders. It was all about speed and the fastest race for years with average speeds above 40km/h. Pierron proved himself to be a grass turn master and took big chunks of time out of Bruni, re-igniting the men's title race.For the women's field, the final drop was a true test, it took out series leader Rachel Atherton in practice and had to be rolled by a lot of the women in race runs. Those that went for it were rewarded including Tracey Hannah, who took her second win of the season, and Marine Cabirou and Mariana Salazar, who picked up their joint best ever results.1st // Loic BRUNI // FRA // 9652nd= // Amaury PIERRON // FRA // 8552nd= // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 8554th // Loris VERGIER // FRA // 6145th // Danny HART // GBR // 6026th // Greg MINNAAR // RSA // 5067th // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR // 4218th // Brook MACDONALD // NZL // 3939th // Mark WALLACE // CAN // 38710th // David TRUMMER // AUS // 3121st // Tracey HANNAH // AUS // 10402nd // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 8403rd // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR // 7304th // Nina HOFFMANN // GER // 6955th // Veronika WIDMANN // ITA // 5146th // Kate WEATHERLY // NZL // 4527th // Mariana SALAZAR // ESA // 4488th // Eleonora FARINA // ITA // 3709th= // Emilie SIEGENTHALER // SUI // 3269th= // Camille BALANCHE // SUI // 326Looks like we're due for a repeat of last year in Val di Sole with rain on qualifying but a drier day for finals.• 08:30-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 12:00-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:30-10:00 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women• 09:45 // Final - Junior Women• 10:15 // Final - Junior Men• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men followed by Awards ceremonyPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team in Trentino this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.You can also watch the third round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup free of charge, live or on demand, on redbull.tv . The live broadcast starts on Saturday, August 3 at 12:30pm CEST.Val di Sole DHI Women: August 3 Live on Red Bull TV 12:30pm CESTVal di Sole DHI Men: August 3 Live on Red Bull TV 1:45pm CESTDon't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team before the Elite Women's qualifying starts on Saturday. Check out our analysis of the season so far here