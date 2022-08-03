Pinkbike Primer: Whistler is Back for the Fourth Round of the 2022 EWS

Before racing kicks off this week at the first of three North American stops, here is everything you need to know.
The Venue
Whistler is undoubtedly one of the toughest races for the EWS with a huge course for the riders to take on. It's been quite a few years since the last race here so it will be interesting to see how the riders fare.
The Schedule
Round four of the 2022 EWS race sees the season continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of stages on Sunday. Thursday, August 410:00-12:00
// ShakedownFriday, August 509:30-16:00
// EWS TrainingSaturday, August 609:00-11:00
// EWS Pro Stage Training 11:30-14:00
// EWS Pro StageSunday, August 708:30-16:30
// EWS Race
The Stages
Total:
39.4 km / 2,813m Descent
Microclimate:
2.1km / 414m descent - Stage 1 Golden Boner>Roam in the Loam>Rabbit Tracks:
2.2km / 280m descent - Stage 2No Joke>Miss Fire>Delayed Fuse>South Park:
3.5km / 623m descent - Stage 3Ride Don't Slide>Cirque Du Soil>Ride Don't Slide:
2.1km / 450m descent - Stage 41199>Duffman>World Cup Single Track>Ho Chi Min>Longhorn>Monkey Hands:
4.7km / 597m descent - Stage 5
The Weather
While the racing may not be boring, the weather certainly will be, with the forecast calling for plenty of sunshine and good temperatures.Friday, August 5Pleasant and warmer with a full day of sunshine // 24°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 6km/hSaturday, August 6Warmer; sun and areas of high clouds in the morning followed by considerable cloudiness in the afternoon // 28°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 4km/hSunday, August 7Very warm with low clouds breaking for some sun // 29°C // 3% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast for Whistler as of Monday, August 1 from Accuweather
What Happened Last Time We Were Here?
Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier 1:01:59.71
2nd. Noga Korem 1:02:15.49
3rd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau 1:02:28.90
4th. Katy Winton 1:03:42.43
5th. Ines Thoma 1:04:08.54
Elite Men
1st. Richie Rude 52:41.29
2nd. Sam Hill 53:36.68
3rd. Edward Masters 54:05.29
4th. Adrien Dailly 54:07.01
5th. Remi Gauvin 54:37.16
What Happened at the Last Round?
Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 39:18.250
2nd. Morgane Charre: 39:50.110
3rd. Harriet Harnden: 39:55.290
4th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 40:16.700
5th. Melanie Pugin: 40:18.970
Elite Men
1st. Richie Rude: 33:59.990
2nd. Jesse Melamed: 34:05.380
3rd. Ed Masters: 34:25.490
4th. Martin Maes: 34:42.200
5th. Slawomir Lukasik: 34:47.030
U21 Women
1st. Emmy Lan: 43:09.660
2nd. Sophie Riva: 43:40.960
3rd. Lily Boucher: 46:46.150
4th. Kalani Muirhead: 47:38.800
U21 Men
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 35:11.280
2nd. Seth Sherlock: 35:57.970
3rd. Jack Piercy: 36:04.190
4th. Emmett Hancock: 36:07.790
5th. Alexis Icardo: 36:30.750
Who is Leading the Overall Standings?
Elite Men
Elite Women
U21 Women
U21 Men
8/13 at Burke
8/20 at Sugarloaf
9/17 at Crans-Montana
9/24 at Loudenvielle
10/1 at Finale Trophy of Nations
Originally they were going to be rescheduled for 2023, but I haven't heard whether they were. I'm hoping so, as I'm oddly obsessed with both places.