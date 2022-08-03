Pinkbike Primer: Whistler is Back for the Fourth Round of the 2022 EWS

Aug 3, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Remi Gauvin embraced the pain of a 20 minute run to come 8th

Before racing kicks off this week at the first of three North American stops, here is everything you need to know.


The Venue



Whistler is undoubtedly one of the toughest races for the EWS with a huge course for the riders to take on. It's been quite a few years since the last race here so it will be interesting to see how the riders fare.

ALN was within 2 seconds of Isabeau after Stage 3 but she would eventually fade back at the end of the day and was overtaken by Nog Korem
Theo Gally looking strong in stage 3

Rae Morrison navigating the dusty rocks high on Whistler Peak
The last bit of tech is some of the most daunting on the course with wheel swallowing holes and a steep grade. Zakarias Blom Johansen makes light work of it though


The Schedule


Round four of the 2022 EWS race sees the season continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of stages on Sunday.

Thursday, August 4

10:00-12:00 // Shakedown

Friday, August 5

09:30-16:00 // EWS Training

Saturday, August 6

09:00-11:00 // EWS Pro Stage Training
11:30-14:00 // EWS Pro Stage

Sunday, August 7

08:30-16:30 // EWS Race


The Stages



Total: 39.4 km / 2,813m Descent

Microclimate: 2.1km / 414m descent - Stage 1

Golden Boner>Roam in the Loam>Rabbit Tracks: 2.2km / 280m descent - Stage 2

No Joke>Miss Fire>Delayed Fuse>South Park: 3.5km / 623m descent - Stage 3

Ride Don't Slide>Cirque Du Soil>Ride Don't Slide: 2.1km / 450m descent - Stage 4

1199>Duffman>World Cup Single Track>Ho Chi Min>Longhorn>Monkey Hands: 4.7km / 597m descent - Stage 5






The Weather


The riders approaching the top of the highest peak at Whistler resort. Slight thunderstorms delayed the lift for about 20 minutes however.

While the racing may not be boring, the weather certainly will be, with the forecast calling for plenty of sunshine and good temperatures.

Friday, August 5

Pleasant and warmer with a full day of sunshine // 24°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 6km/h

Saturday, August 6

Warmer; sun and areas of high clouds in the morning followed by considerable cloudiness in the afternoon // 28°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 4km/h

Sunday, August 7

Very warm with low clouds breaking for some sun // 29°C // 3% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h

Weather forecast for Whistler as of Monday, August 1 from Accuweather.


What Happened Last Time We Were Here?




Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier 1:01:59.71
2nd. Noga Korem 1:02:15.49
3rd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau 1:02:28.90
4th. Katy Winton 1:03:42.43
5th. Ines Thoma 1:04:08.54


Elite Men
1st. Richie Rude 52:41.29
2nd. Sam Hill 53:36.68
3rd. Edward Masters 54:05.29
4th. Adrien Dailly 54:07.01
5th. Remi Gauvin 54:37.16



What Happened at the Last Round?



Elite Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 39:18.250
2nd. Morgane Charre: 39:50.110
3rd. Harriet Harnden: 39:55.290
4th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 40:16.700
5th. Melanie Pugin: 40:18.970
Elite Men

1st. Richie Rude: 33:59.990
2nd. Jesse Melamed: 34:05.380
3rd. Ed Masters: 34:25.490
4th. Martin Maes: 34:42.200
5th. Slawomir Lukasik: 34:47.030

U21 Women

1st. Emmy Lan: 43:09.660
2nd. Sophie Riva: 43:40.960
3rd. Lily Boucher: 46:46.150
4th. Kalani Muirhead: 47:38.800
U21 Men

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 35:11.280
2nd. Seth Sherlock: 35:57.970
3rd. Jack Piercy: 36:04.190
4th. Emmett Hancock: 36:07.790
5th. Alexis Icardo: 36:30.750


Who is Leading the Overall Standings?


Elite Men



Elite Women



U21 Women



U21 Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Primer Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Whistler 2022


18 Comments

  • 7 0
 If I'm reading that map correctly, is this EWS at a lift served bike park with only one lift during the day? Excellent. Real enduro.
  • 3 0
 Technically 2x lifts. They are doing S5 twice. As the Pro Stage on Saturday and again as S5 on Sunday. So twice up the lift. The climb up to S4 has a couple soul sucking sections, this was climbed in Crankzilla and caused more than a few of the amateurs to miss their stage start cut off time.
  • 1 0
 @shirk-007: that climb was evil. already had a big pedal under the belt by that time; temps were into the 30's, lots in the direct sun. the liaisons were notoriously short (at least from the perspective of this non-pro; though the next year's event was at a considerably more reasonable pace), so had to put down some watts to make my start. it was an experience, for sure.
  • 3 0
 @shirk-007: those were the glory days!
  • 2 0
 I haven't been following EWS much at all lately. Its August and they are only on round 4?? How late/how many rounds does the season go? I thought these guys raced like 10 rounds lol.
  • 2 0
 It's a busy late summer.

8/13 at Burke
8/20 at Sugarloaf
9/17 at Crans-Montana
9/24 at Loudenvielle
10/1 at Finale Trophy of Nations
  • 1 0
 The opening three rounds in Australia/NZ were canceled this year (well August 2021 preemptively) due to Covid lockdowns still being in affect. Nelson and two stops in Tasmania (Derby and Maydena) were cancelled.

Originally they were going to be rescheduled for 2023, but I haven't heard whether they were. I'm hoping so, as I'm oddly obsessed with both places.
  • 4 0
 Dang no top of the world this year! Is it too snowy at the top still?
  • 3 0
 there was snow at the top as of two weeks ago
  • 2 0
 I bet there will be tons of spectators for S3 in the creekside zone.... You know, with all that Creekside lift service they have. /S
  • 1 0
 As opposed to the heavily lift serviced Microclimate zone?
  • 1 0
 @paulskibum: At least its accessible via the fire road
  • 1 0
 Surely they aren't climbing the bobsled track at the start of Transition 1.
  • 1 0
 That's pretty cool, looks like they're climbing the bobtrack!
  • 1 0
 In the stage map, what is the meaning of the black graphics/bars with 100 (blue) and 80 (green) in the list of stages?
  • 2 0
 its is representing the stages that the EWS 100 and EWS 80 will be racing
  • 1 0
 @ChodyBonez: Ahh cool. Thanks
  • 1 0
 Do they rope off the liaison stages or can spectators ride along to get to different spots to watch?





