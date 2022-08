Pinkbike Primer: Whistler is Back for the Fourth Round of the 2022 EWS

The Venue

What Happened Last Time We Were Here?



Elite Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier 1:01:59.71

2nd. Noga Korem 1:02:15.49

3rd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau 1:02:28.90

4th. Katy Winton 1:03:42.43

5th. Ines Thoma 1:04:08.54





Elite Men

1st. Richie Rude 52:41.29

2nd. Sam Hill 53:36.68

3rd. Edward Masters 54:05.29

4th. Adrien Dailly 54:07.01

5th. Remi Gauvin 54:37.16





What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 39:18.250

2nd. Morgane Charre: 39:50.110

3rd. Harriet Harnden: 39:55.290

4th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 40:16.700

5th. Melanie Pugin: 40:18.970

Elite Men



1st. Richie Rude: 33:59.990

2nd. Jesse Melamed: 34:05.380

3rd. Ed Masters: 34:25.490

4th. Martin Maes: 34:42.200

5th. Slawomir Lukasik: 34:47.030



U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 43:09.660

2nd. Sophie Riva: 43:40.960

3rd. Lily Boucher: 46:46.150

4th. Kalani Muirhead: 47:38.800

U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 35:11.280

2nd. Seth Sherlock: 35:57.970

3rd. Jack Piercy: 36:04.190

4th. Emmett Hancock: 36:07.790

5th. Alexis Icardo: 36:30.750



Before racing kicks off this week at the first of three North American stops, here is everything you need to know.Whistler is undoubtedly one of the toughest races for the EWS with a huge course for the riders to take on. It's been quite a few years since the last race here so it will be interesting to see how the riders fare.Round four of the 2022 EWS race sees the season continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of stages on Sunday.// Shakedown// EWS Training// EWS Pro Stage Training// EWS Pro Stage// EWS Race39.4 km / 2,813m Descent2.1km / 414m descent - Stage 12.2km / 280m descent - Stage 23.5km / 623m descent - Stage 32.1km / 450m descent - Stage 44.7km / 597m descent - Stage 5While the racing may not be boring, the weather certainly will be, with the forecast calling for plenty of sunshine and good temperatures.Weather forecast for Whistler as of Monday, August 1 from Accuweather