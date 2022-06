Pinkbike Primer: Will The Woods Section Be Bedded In? - Leogang DH World Cup 2022

The Track

Elite Men



2021: Troy Brosnan

2020//Worlds: Reece Wilson

2019: Loic Bruni

2018: Amaury Pierron

2017: Aaron Gwin

2016: Aaron Gwin

2015: Aaron Gwin

2014: Josh Bryceland

2013: Steve Smith

2012//Worlds: Greg Minnaar

2011: Aaron Gwin

2010: Greg Minnaar



Elite Women



2021: Camille Balanche

2020//Worlds: Camille Balanche

2019: Tracey Hannah

2018: Rachel Atherton

2017: Tahnée Seagrave

2016: Rachel Atherton

2015: Rachel Atherton

2014: Manon Carpenter

2013: Emmeline Ragot

2012//Worlds: Morgane Charre

2011: Floriane Pugin

2010: Sabrina Jonnier





What Happened in 2021?

Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 4:07.850

2nd. Vali Höll: 4:09.262

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 4:09.321

4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:13.728

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:16.530



Elite Men



1st: Troy Brosnan: 3:26.019

2nd: Thibaut Daprela: 3:27.254

3rd: Amaury Pierron: 3:27.497

4th: Reece Wilson: 3:27.917

5th: Benoit Coulanges: 3:28.253





Junior Women



1st. Sophie Gutohrle: 4:44.565

2nd. Leona Pierrini: 4:55.120

3rd. Izabela Yankova: 4:59.436

4th. Ella Erickson: 5:15.685

5th. Anastasia Thiele: 5:20.790



Junior Men



1st. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 3:44.655

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:45.200

3rd. Dennis Luffman: 3:46.328

4th. Jordan Williams: 3:48.172

5th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:48.431





What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 5:14.170

2nd. Camille Balanche: +3.615

3rd. Myriam Nicole: +7.172

4th. Eleonora Farina: +9.621

5th. Vali Höll: +11.478

Elite Men



1st. Amaury Pierron: 4:37.115

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: +0.469

3rd. Laurie Greenland: +0.916

4th. Benoit Coulanges: +0.936

5th. Matt Walker: +1.927



Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:37.496

2nd. Phoebe Gale: +2.947

3rd. Aimi Kenyon: +6.067

4th. Jenna Hastings: +14.527

5th. Lisa Bouladou: +25.953

Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 4:38.485

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +0.038

3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: +4.476

4th. Henri Kiefer: +12.461

5th. Bodhi Kuhn: +13.927



Overall Standings After Round 2

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

Weather Forecast

Thursday, June 9 - Training

Periods of clouds and sun with a couple of showers // 14° // 91% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h Wind



Friday, June 10 - Qualifying

Partly sunny // 16° // 25% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h Wind



Saturday, June 11 - Finals

Mostly sunny, pleasant and warmer // 24° // 3% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h Wind



Weather forecast as of Monday, June 6 from

The Schedule

Thursday, June 9

Friday, June 10

Saturday, June 11

How to Watch

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Leogang LIVE on Red Bull TV:

2022 Fantasy League

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Specialized

After two rounds of amazing racing at Lourdes and Fort William we are back at Leogang for some flat out action. There has been a shorter break between rounds two and three so it will be interesting to see how riders are feeling after a brutal week in Scotland. Find out everything you need to know for round three below.2021 saw a new twist on the classic Leogang course with the tricky World Champs woods still providing a tough challenge for riders. It will be very interesting to see what they do with the course this year and see if the wood section has bedded in a bit more.2021 saw some incredible racing with big wins in every race. The opening round of the last season really kicked things off for what would be one of the best years of racing we have had in quite a while.The second round of the 2022 downhill World Cup provided incredible racing at Fort William. In the Junior Women's racing, Gracey Hemstreet backed up her Lourdes win with another sizeable victory at Fort William. A slow third split caused Phoebe Gale to lose her grasp on the lead and despite pulling back around three seconds on the last parts of the course she would have to settle for 2nd. Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon had an incredible run to cross the line only six seconds back and took third place. In an amazingly close race for such a long track Jordan Williams just pulled ahead of Jackson Goldstone by only 0.038 seconds. It looks like Jackson lost most of his time in the final split but both riders had runs that would have seen them in the top three in yesterday's qualifying. Remy Meier-Smith completed the top three and was the only rider to come within 12 seconds of the top two.Nina Hoffmann takes her first Fort William win and the first victory here for Germany as she crosses the line over three and a half seconds up. Camille Balanche couldn't match the speed of Nina today but managed to have a clean run down the hill to second place and continues to hold the overall title lead. Myriam Nicole is still recovering from the effect of her concussion but secured third place. Amaury Pierron put down a huge run in the Elite Men's race to take his third back to back Fort William win and makes it two for two in 2022. Teammate Thibaut Daprela takes second place and Laurie Greenland comes within one second of the top time.With a wetter start to the week, it looks like by the time we hit finals on Saturday racers will be treated to very warm weather that should ensure the same dry conditions for all riders.• 08:45-11:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 11:15-12:30 // Official Downhill Training - Group A and B (mixed training)• 12:45-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:45-10:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women• 10:50-11:05 // Official Downhill Training - Women Elite qualified for the final• 11:05-12:05 // Official Downhill Training - Men Elite qualified for the final• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men• Awards to follow