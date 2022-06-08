Pinkbike Primer: Will The Woods Section Be Bedded In? - Leogang DH World Cup 2022

After two rounds of amazing racing at Lourdes and Fort William we are back at Leogang for some flat out action. There has been a shorter break between rounds two and three so it will be interesting to see how riders are feeling after a brutal week in Scotland. Find out everything you need to know for round three below.
The Track
2021 saw a new twist on the classic Leogang course with the tricky World Champs woods still providing a tough challenge for riders. It will be very interesting to see what they do with the course this year and see if the wood section has bedded in a bit more.
Previous Winners
Elite Men
2021: Troy Brosnan
2020//Worlds: Reece Wilson
2019: Loic Bruni
2018: Amaury Pierron
2017: Aaron Gwin
2016: Aaron Gwin
2015: Aaron Gwin
2014: Josh Bryceland
2013: Steve Smith
2012//Worlds: Greg Minnaar
2011: Aaron Gwin
2010: Greg Minnaar
Elite Women
2021: Camille Balanche
2020//Worlds: Camille Balanche
2019: Tracey Hannah
2018: Rachel Atherton
2017: Tahnée Seagrave
2016: Rachel Atherton
2015: Rachel Atherton
2014: Manon Carpenter
2013: Emmeline Ragot
2012//Worlds: Morgane Charre
2011: Floriane Pugin
2010: Sabrina Jonnier
What Happened in 2021?
2021 saw some incredible racing with big wins in every race. The opening round of the last season really kicked things off for what would be one of the best years of racing we have had in quite a while.
Elite Women
1st. Camille Balanche: 4:07.850
2nd. Vali Höll: 4:09.262
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 4:09.321
4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:13.728
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:16.530
Elite Men
1st: Troy Brosnan: 3:26.019
2nd: Thibaut Daprela: 3:27.254
3rd: Amaury Pierron: 3:27.497
4th: Reece Wilson: 3:27.917
5th: Benoit Coulanges: 3:28.253
Junior Women
1st. Sophie Gutohrle: 4:44.565
2nd. Leona Pierrini: 4:55.120
3rd. Izabela Yankova: 4:59.436
4th. Ella Erickson: 5:15.685
5th. Anastasia Thiele: 5:20.790
Junior Men
1st. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 3:44.655
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:45.200
3rd. Dennis Luffman: 3:46.328
4th. Jordan Williams: 3:48.172
5th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:48.431
What Happened at the Last Round?
The second round of the 2022 downhill World Cup provided incredible racing at Fort William. In the Junior Women's racing, Gracey Hemstreet backed up her Lourdes win with another sizeable victory at Fort William. A slow third split caused Phoebe Gale to lose her grasp on the lead and despite pulling back around three seconds on the last parts of the course she would have to settle for 2nd. Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon had an incredible run to cross the line only six seconds back and took third place. In an amazingly close race for such a long track Jordan Williams just pulled ahead of Jackson Goldstone by only 0.038 seconds. It looks like Jackson lost most of his time in the final split but both riders had runs that would have seen them in the top three in yesterday's qualifying. Remy Meier-Smith completed the top three and was the only rider to come within 12 seconds of the top two.
Nina Hoffmann takes her first Fort William win and the first victory here for Germany as she crosses the line over three and a half seconds up. Camille Balanche couldn't match the speed of Nina today but managed to have a clean run down the hill to second place and continues to hold the overall title lead. Myriam Nicole is still recovering from the effect of her concussion but secured third place. Amaury Pierron put down a huge run in the Elite Men's race to take his third back to back Fort William win and makes it two for two in 2022. Teammate Thibaut Daprela takes second place and Laurie Greenland comes within one second of the top time.
Elite Women
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 5:14.170
2nd. Camille Balanche: +3.615
3rd. Myriam Nicole: +7.172
4th. Eleonora Farina: +9.621
5th. Vali Höll: +11.478
Elite Men
1st. Amaury Pierron: 4:37.115
2nd. Thibaut Daprela: +0.469
3rd. Laurie Greenland: +0.916
4th. Benoit Coulanges: +0.936
5th. Matt Walker: +1.927
Junior Women
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:37.496
2nd. Phoebe Gale: +2.947
3rd. Aimi Kenyon: +6.067
4th. Jenna Hastings: +14.527
5th. Lisa Bouladou: +25.953
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 4:38.485
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +0.038
3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: +4.476
4th. Henri Kiefer: +12.461
5th. Bodhi Kuhn: +13.927
Overall Standings After Round 2
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Weather Forecast
With a wetter start to the week, it looks like by the time we hit finals on Saturday racers will be treated to very warm weather that should ensure the same dry conditions for all riders.
Thursday, June 9
- TrainingPeriods of clouds and sun with a couple of showers // 14° // 91% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h WindFriday, June 10
- QualifyingPartly sunny // 16° // 25% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h WindSaturday, June 11
- FinalsMostly sunny, pleasant and warmer // 24° // 3% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h Wind
Weather forecast as of Monday, June 6 from Accuweather
The ScheduleThursday, June 9
• 08:45-11:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 11:15-12:30 // Official Downhill Training - Group A and B (mixed training)
• 12:45-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session
• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and TeamsFriday, June 10
• 08:45-10:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women
• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men
• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women
• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men
• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and TeamsSaturday, June 11
• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women
• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men
• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women
• 10:50-11:05 // Official Downhill Training - Women Elite qualified for the final
• 11:05-12:05 // Official Downhill Training - Men Elite qualified for the final
• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women
• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men
• Awards to followNote: All times are local and subject to change by the event organizer.
How to Watch
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from Leogang this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos, and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.
You can also watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on redbull.tv
. The live DH broadcast starts on Saturday, June 11 at 12:25pm CEST.Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Leogang LIVE on Red Bull TV:
Leogang DHI Women: June 11 Live on Red Bull TV 12:25 CEST
Leogang DHI Men: June 11 Live on Red Bull TV 13:45 CEST(All times CEST, replay available immediately following the races. Times subject to change at organizers' and Red Bull's discretion.)
2022 Fantasy League
Don't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team for the first round this weekend, because the fantasy league is a whole lot more fun if you participate in each race.
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Specialized
Stefan Garlicki with a track run from 4 weeks ago. There is also another video from 12 days ago on his channel.