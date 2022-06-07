Pinkbike Primer: Will We See a Fourth Win from McConnell at the Fourth Round? - Leogang XC World Cup 2022

Jun 7, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

It was a lonely old race for Loana Lecomte once again.
The
PINKBIKE PRIMER
to
XC World Cup Round 4
LEOGANG

We are back for round four of the 2022 XC World Cup with a stacked weekend of racing as both the DH and XC return to Leogang. We are set for some great weather and even better racing as we see if Rebecca McConnell can make it four wins in a row. Check out all the details you need to know below.

The Track


As a new venue for XC, we haven't seen too much racing on this course, but it is one with plenty of climbing and plenty of tech in the woods. When it's wet, these can be very treacherous with a lot of roots to take riders out. Luckily, things are looking dryer for racing this week.


Last Time in Leogang


Last time we visited Leogang, we saw Loana Lecomte continue her dominance with a massive win of almost two minutes ahead of Jenny Rissveds. In the Elite Men's race, we saw a great battle between Mathias Flückiger and Ondrej Cink.

Elite Women (5 Laps)

1st: Loana Lecomte: 1:17:03
2nd: Jenny Rissveds: +1:48
3rd: Laura Stigger: +1:50
4th: Jolanda Neff: +2:02
5th: Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +2:30

Elite Men (6 Laps)

1st: Mathias Flückiger: 1:15:50
2nd: Ondrej Cink: +14
3rd: Anton Cooper: +45
4th: Thomas Griot: +1:26
5th: Vlad Dascalu: +1:27


U23 Women (4 Laps)

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:06:30
2nd. Kata Blanka Vas: 1:07:31
3rd. Caroline Bohe: 1:07:56
4th. Puck Pieterse: 1:08:34
5th. Leonie Daubermann: 1:09:05

U23 Men (5 Laps)

1st. Riley Amos: 1:08:26
2nd. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:08:38
3rd. Joel Roth: 1:09:15
4th. Simone Avondetto: 1:09:20
5th. Carter Woods: 1:09:24



Previous Winners


Mathias Flueckiger picked his moment to attack with pinpoint precision.

Elite Men

2012//Worlds: Nino Schurter
2020//Worlds: Jordan Sarrou
2021: Mathias Flückiger

Elite Women
2012//Worlds: Julie Bresset
2020//Worlds: Pauline Ferrand Prevot
2021: Loana Lecomte


What Happened at the Last Race?




The third XC World Cup of 2022 provided the goods with some amazing moments and massive wins. The Elite Women's race saw another dominant performance from Rebecca McConnell who proved again that she is unstoppable this season. Nove Mesto wouldn't be an easy win with Loana Lecomte and Jenny Rissveds staying in sight for most of the race. The last two laps would knock both chasing riders out of contention with Loana Lecomte the only rider coming within one minute of the hard-charging Australian.

In the Elite Men's race, it was an incredibly close race with no rider really launching an attack until the last lap of the race. In the end, it was a sprint between Vlad Dascalu and Thomas Pidcock but it was the Olympic champion who got to the line fastest and won another World Cup in 2022. The performance of the day goes to Nino Schurter who did the impossible and fought back over a minute of time after a rear flat tire. Despite the massive disadvantage, Nino Schurter rode back to the front of the race and crossed the line in third place.

Elite Women

1st. Rebecca McConnell: 1:21:17
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +40
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +1:17
4th. Jolanda Neff: +2:22
5th. Caroline Bohé: +2:22

Elite Men

1st. Thomas Pidcock: 1:21:19
2nd. Vlad Dascalu: +1
3rd. Nino Schurter: +30
4th. Anton Cooper: +33
5th. Alan Hatherly: +33


U23 Women (6 Laps)

1st. Line Burquier: 1:07:58
2nd. Puck Pieterse: +45
3rd. Giada Specia: +2:05
4th. Sofie Pedersen: +2:20
5th. Noëlle Buri: +2:54

U23 Men (7 Laps)

1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:08:41
2nd. Simone Avondetto: +1:10
3rd. Dario Lillo: +1:23
4th. Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira: +1:23
5th. Adrien Boichis: +1:25



Current Overall Standings


Elite Women



Elite Men



U23 Women



U23 Men




Weather Forecast


A wet start to the week leads to some amazing conditions from racing on Friday and Saturday. It should be a hot one for riders so heat management and water intake will be very important for finals on Sunday.

Flueckiger has been on one lately. He showed his grit fighting off Cink and Cooper pulling away for the eventual win.
Thursday, June 9 - Training
Periods of clouds and sun with a couple of showers // 14° // 91% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h Wind

Friday, June 10 - Short Track
Partly sunny // 16° // 25% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h Wind

Saturday, June 11 - Training
Mostly sunny, pleasant and warmer // 24° // 3% Chance of Precipitation // 2 km/h Wind

Sunday, June 12 - Finals
Mostly sunny // 22° // 1% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h Wind

Weather forecast as of Monday, June 6 from Accuweather.


Schedule

Laura Stigger on her way to third just a couple of seconds back from Jenny Rissveds.

All times CEST

Thursday, June 9
• 12:00-14:00 // Official XCO Training - Women
• 14:00-16:00 // Official XCO Training - Men

Friday, June 10
• 09:30-11:00 // Official XCO Training - Women
• 11:00-12:30 // Official XCO Training - Men
• 12:30-14:30 // Official XCO Training - All Riders
• 15:45-16:30 // Official XCC Training - Women
• 16:30-17:15 // Official XCC Training - Men
• 17:30 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Women
• 18:15 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Men

Saturday, June 11
• 09:30-11:30 // Official XCO Training - Women
• 11:30-13:30 // Official XCO Training - Men
• 13:30-14:30 // Official XCO Training - All Riders
• 15:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men Under 23

Sunday, June 12
• 08:30 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Under 23
• 10:15 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men Under 23
• 12:20 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Elite, followed by awards
• 14:50 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men Elite, followed by awards

Note: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.


How to Watch

Pauline Ferrand Prevost would enjoy the head of the race only briefly before finishing on fifth. It s not the repeat performance from Worlds last year she d hope for but a lot has changed since then.

Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Leogang coverage throughout the week.

All the Elite races can be streamed live on redbull.tv.

Schedule:
(All times in CEST, replay available immediately following the races)

Leogang XCC Short Track: June 10 Live on Red Bull TV 17:20 CEST
Leogang XCO Women: June 12 Live on Red Bull TV 12:00 CEST
Leogang XCO Men: June 12 Live on Red Bull TV 14:30 CEST

Note: These times are subject to change. Please check with your local provider.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Primer World Cup XC XC Racing Leogang World Cup Xc 2022


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
108883 views
What’s the Significance of the Specialized Direct-to-Consumer Move? It’s Complicated.
78553 views
Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
62428 views
Spotted: SRAM Prototype E-Bike Motor
56054 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
54654 views
Opinion: You Should Be Fixing Your Own Bike
48015 views
First Look: Cavalerie Anakin V2 - A Gearbox Enduro Bike Made in France
33572 views
Bike Check: Nico Vouilloz's Lapierre GLP 2 EWS-E Race Bike
32477 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008940
Mobile Version of Website