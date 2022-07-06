Pinkbike Primer: World Cup DH Racing is Back for Round 4 in Lenzerheide

After a nearly month-long break, we're back for the fourth round of the 2022 World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Find out everything you need to know for round four below.
The Track
We haven't seen too many changes to the Lenzerheide course over the years, although we do sometimes get a new section thrown in. The track has always been flat-out, with riders hitting high speeds before the classic big drop into the finish area.
Previous Winners
Elite Men
2021: Loris Vergier
2019: Amaury Pierron
2018//Worlds: Loïc Bruni
2017: Greg Minnaar
2016: Danny Hart
2015: Greg Minnaar
Elite Women
2021: Myriam Nicole
2019: Marine Cabirou
2018//Worlds: Rachel Atherton
2017: Myriam Nicole
2016: Rachel Atherton
2015: Rachel Atherton
What Happened in 2021?
Jackson Goldstone started racing in Lenzerheide with his third World Cup win in a row and another after his World Champs victory. Crossing the line just over two seconds back is the fastest qualifier, Pau Menoyo Busquets. James MacDermid completed the top three Junior Men, four seconds off Jackson.
The Junior Women's racing saw the European and World Champion Izabela Yankova continue her dominance as she bests Gracey Hemstreet by three and a half seconds. Izabela's race time would have been good enough for fifth place in the Elite Women's qualifying.
After some incredible runs, Myriam Nicole put over two and a half seconds between her and the Elite Women's field when she took the win in Lenzerheide. Tahnee Seagrave was back on top form as she finishes in second place. Vali Höll shook off her bad luck last year to secure third place.
It was French domination in the Elite Men's race as Loris Vergier won his second World Cup in a row. Loic Bruni was back on top form again as he goes into second place, with the then series leader Thibaut Daprela in third place. Amaury Pierron completed the French sweep of the podium.
Check out the results below.
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:10.661
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.323
3rd. Vali Höll: 3:16.776
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 3:19.110
5th. Camille Balanche: 3:19.222
Elite Men
1st. Loris Vergier: 2:46.921
2nd. Loic Bruni: 2:47.118
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 2:47.291
4th. Amaury Pierron: 2:47.549
5th. Laurie Greenland: 2:48.189
Junior Women
1st. Izabela Yankova: 3:29.096
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:32.597
3rd. Kina Haugom: 3:40.435
4th. Phoebe Gale: 3:43.483
5th. Leona Pierrini: 3:45.263
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:51.065
2nd. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 2:53.315
3rd. James MacDermid: 2:55.119
4th. Jordan Williams: 2:55.702
5th. Oliver Davis: 2:55.932
What Happened at the Last Round?
The third round of the 2022 downhill World Cup in Leogang provided another day of incredible racing. In Juniors, Phoebe Gale laid down a dominant run to pull ahead of the fastest qualifier Jenna Hastings by 14 seconds. Round one and two winner Gracey Hemstreet had to settle for third place today, just over 15 seconds off the winning time. For the Junior Men, it was Jordan Williams who built on his Fort William win to pull ahead of Jackson Goldstone by four seconds. A great performance by Lachlan Stevens-McNab puts him in third place.
Camille Balanche proves she was once again the one to beat in Leogang after a perfect and controlled run saw her take the win by over 11 seconds. Myriam Nicole had some problems at the top of the course but kept it clean on the rest to take second place. Eleonora Farina also had a great run to secure third. The Elite Men saw a first-time World Cup winner as Matt Walker just beat fellow British rider Danny Hart to the line by 0.325
seconds. Angel Suarez had an amazing run to take third, just one and a half seconds back.
Check out the results below. Results:
Elite Women
1st. Camille Balanche: 4:08.218
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:19.586
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 4:24.281
4th. Louise-Anna Ferguson: 4:29.876
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:30.258
Elite Men
1st. Matt Walker: 3:28.816
2nd. Danny Hart: 3:29.141
3rd. Angel Suarez: 3:30.370
4th. Amaury Pierron: 3:30.530
5th. Andreas Kolb: 3:31.249
Junior Women
1st. Phoebe Gale: 4:28.749
2nd. Jenna Hastings: 4:42.853
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:43.949
4th. Delia Da Mocogno: 4:48.373
5th. Vanesa Petrovská: 4:52.766
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:39.314
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:43.318
3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:43.969
4th. Davide Cappello: 3:44.172
5th. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:53.407
Overall Standings After Round 3
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Weather Forecast
The weather is looking mixed in Lenzerheide as we are expected to see rain throughout the weekend, although it doesn't look like it is going to be bad enough to truly affect racing.
Thursday, July 7
- TrainingVariable clouds with a thunderstorm // 16° // 80% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h WindFriday, July 8
- QualifyingMostly cloudy with a touch of rain in the afternoon // 15° // 59% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h WindSaturday, July 9
- FinalsMostly cloudy with a touch of rain in the afternoon // 18° // 65% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h Wind
Weather forecast as of Saturday, July 2 from Accuweather
.
The ScheduleThursday, July 7
• 08:45-11:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 11:15-12:30 // Official Downhill Training - Group A and B (mixed training)
• 12:45-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session
• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and TeamsFriday, July 8
• 08:45-10:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women
• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men
• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women
• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men
• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and TeamsSaturday, July 9
• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women
• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men
• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women
• 10:50-11:05 // Official Downhill Training - Women Elite qualified for the final
• 11:05-12:05 // Official Downhill Training - Men Elite qualified for the final
• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women
• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men
• Awards to followNote: All times are local and subject to change by the event organizer.
How to Watch
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from Lenzerheide this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos, and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.
You can also watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on redbull.tv
. The live DH broadcast starts on Saturday, July 9 at 12:25pm CEST.Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Lenzerheide LIVE on Red Bull TV:
Lenzerheide DHI Women: July 9 Live on Red Bull TV 12:25 CEST
Lenzerheide DHI Men: July 9 Live on Red Bull TV 13:45 CEST(All times CEST, replay available immediately following the races. Times subject to change at organizers' and Red Bull's discretion.)
2022 Fantasy League
Don't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team for the fourth round this weekend, because the fantasy league is a whole lot more fun if you participate in each race.
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Specialized
