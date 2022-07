Pinkbike Primer: World Cup DH Racing is Back for Round 4 in Lenzerheide

The Track

Elite Men



2021: Loris Vergier

2019: Amaury Pierron

2018//Worlds: Loïc Bruni

2017: Greg Minnaar

2016: Danny Hart

2015: Greg Minnaar



Elite Women



2021: Myriam Nicole

2019: Marine Cabirou

2018//Worlds: Rachel Atherton

2017: Myriam Nicole

2016: Rachel Atherton

2015: Rachel Atherton





What Happened in 2021?

Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:10.661

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.323

3rd. Vali Höll: 3:16.776

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 3:19.110

5th. Camille Balanche: 3:19.222



Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 2:46.921

2nd. Loic Bruni: 2:47.118

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 2:47.291

4th. Amaury Pierron: 2:47.549

5th. Laurie Greenland: 2:48.189





Junior Women



1st. Izabela Yankova: 3:29.096

2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:32.597

3rd. Kina Haugom: 3:40.435

4th. Phoebe Gale: 3:43.483

5th. Leona Pierrini: 3:45.263



Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:51.065

2nd. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 2:53.315

3rd. James MacDermid: 2:55.119

4th. Jordan Williams: 2:55.702

5th. Oliver Davis: 2:55.932





What Happened at the Last Round?

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 4:08.218

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:19.586

3rd. Eleonora Farina: 4:24.281

4th. Louise-Anna Ferguson: 4:29.876

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:30.258

Elite Men



1st. Matt Walker: 3:28.816

2nd. Danny Hart: 3:29.141

3rd. Angel Suarez: 3:30.370

4th. Amaury Pierron: 3:30.530

5th. Andreas Kolb: 3:31.249



Junior Women



1st. Phoebe Gale: 4:28.749

2nd. Jenna Hastings: 4:42.853

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:43.949

4th. Delia Da Mocogno: 4:48.373

5th. Vanesa Petrovská: 4:52.766

Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:39.314

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:43.318

3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:43.969

4th. Davide Cappello: 3:44.172

5th. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:53.407



Overall Standings After Round 3

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

Weather Forecast

Thursday, July 7 - Training

Variable clouds with a thunderstorm // 16° // 80% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h Wind



Friday, July 8 - Qualifying

Mostly cloudy with a touch of rain in the afternoon // 15° // 59% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h Wind



Saturday, July 9 - Finals

Mostly cloudy with a touch of rain in the afternoon // 18° // 65% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h Wind



Weather forecast as of Saturday, July 2 from

The Schedule

Thursday, July 7

Friday, July 8

Saturday, July 9

How to Watch

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Lenzerheide LIVE on Red Bull TV:

2022 Fantasy League

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Specialized

After a nearly month-long break, we're back for the fourth round of the 2022 World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Find out everything you need to know for round four below.We haven't seen too many changes to the Lenzerheide course over the years, although we do sometimes get a new section thrown in. The track has always been flat-out, with riders hitting high speeds before the classic big drop into the finish area.Jackson Goldstone started racing in Lenzerheide with his third World Cup win in a row and another after his World Champs victory. Crossing the line just over two seconds back is the fastest qualifier, Pau Menoyo Busquets. James MacDermid completed the top three Junior Men, four seconds off Jackson.The Junior Women's racing saw the European and World Champion Izabela Yankova continue her dominance as she bests Gracey Hemstreet by three and a half seconds. Izabela's race time would have been good enough for fifth place in the Elite Women's qualifying.After some incredible runs, Myriam Nicole put over two and a half seconds between her and the Elite Women's field when she took the win in Lenzerheide. Tahnee Seagrave was back on top form as she finishes in second place. Vali Höll shook off her bad luck last year to secure third place.It was French domination in the Elite Men's race as Loris Vergier won his second World Cup in a row. Loic Bruni was back on top form again as he goes into second place, with the then series leader Thibaut Daprela in third place. Amaury Pierron completed the French sweep of the podium.Check out the results below.The third round of the 2022 downhill World Cup in Leogang provided another day of incredible racing. In Juniors, Phoebe Gale laid down a dominant run to pull ahead of the fastest qualifier Jenna Hastings by 14 seconds. Round one and two winner Gracey Hemstreet had to settle for third place today, just over 15 seconds off the winning time. For the Junior Men, it was Jordan Williams who built on his Fort William win to pull ahead of Jackson Goldstone by four seconds. A great performance by Lachlan Stevens-McNab puts him in third place.Camille Balanche proves she was once again the one to beat in Leogang after a perfect and controlled run saw her take the win by over 11 seconds. Myriam Nicole had some problems at the top of the course but kept it clean on the rest to take second place. Eleonora Farina also had a great run to secure third. The Elite Men saw a first-time World Cup winner as Matt Walker just beat fellow British rider Danny Hart to the line byseconds. Angel Suarez had an amazing run to take third, just one and a half seconds back.Check out the results below.The weather is looking mixed in Lenzerheide as we are expected to see rain throughout the weekend, although it doesn't look like it is going to be bad enough to truly affect racing.• 08:45-11:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 11:15-12:30 // Official Downhill Training - Group A and B (mixed training)• 12:45-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:45-10:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women• 10:50-11:05 // Official Downhill Training - Women Elite qualified for the final• 11:05-12:05 // Official Downhill Training - Men Elite qualified for the final• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men• Awards to followPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from Lenzerheide this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos, and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.You can also watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on redbull.tv . The live DH broadcast starts on Saturday, July 9 at 12:25pm CEST.Lenzerheide DHI Women: July 9 Live on Red Bull TV 12:25 CESTLenzerheide DHI Men: July 9 Live on Red Bull TV 13:45 CESTDon't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team for the fourth round this weekend, because the fantasy league is a whole lot more fun if you participate in each race.