Photo Story: Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon's 2023 Season in Photos

The first episode of Pinkbike Racing Season 2 drops tomorrow. We asked each rider to select some photos from their season and include some captions for their favourite moments. Aimi Kenyon has been with Pinkbike Racing from the start and we're excited to tell her story tomorrow. Until then, whet your appetite on some great shots showing the highs and lows and 2023.
Photography: Jack Tennyson
Stay tuned for tomorrow's Episode.
Partners
We're incredibly grateful to these sponsors who have embraced this project and the goal of the team. Pinkbike Racing's 2023 partners are: