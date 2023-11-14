Photo Story: Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon's 2023 Season in Photos

Nov 14, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  


The first episode of Pinkbike Racing Season 2 drops tomorrow. We asked each rider to select some photos from their season and include some captions for their favourite moments. Aimi Kenyon has been with Pinkbike Racing from the start and we're excited to tell her story tomorrow. Until then, whet your appetite on some great shots showing the highs and lows and 2023.


Photography: Jack Tennyson



photo
Our first team photo!

photo
Bike and kit looking fresh in practice at the first race of the year.

photo
Stunning views in Leogang.

photo
Thibault and i spotting lines.

photo
Tears of joy for the first podium of the year.

photo
Podium joys.

photo
I clearly didn’t get the matching T-shirt memo for track walk.

photo
Smiles all round on track.

photo
Surfing through the Val di Sole dust.

photo
Torin and I Stoked on how my worlds bike turned out.

photo
Full attack down the Fort William rocks.

photo
The feeling after not putting down the run you wanted to.

photo
some air time in Andorra.

photo
Big disappointment in Loudenville.

photo
The Squad.

photo
charging for the finish in Les Gets.

photo
sending the big tree gap in Snowshoe.

photo
Deep in the Snowshoe woods.

photo
Figuring out the lines in MSA.

photo
Ending the season on a high in MSA.


Stay tuned for tomorrow's Episode.




Partners

We're incredibly grateful to these sponsors who have embraced this project and the goal of the team. Pinkbike Racing's 2023 partners are:

Continental - Tires
Santa Cruz - Frames
Adidas Five Ten - Shoes
Shimano - Drivetrain & brakes
DHaRCO - Custom kits
iXS - Helmets, protection, & goggles
Deity - Cockpit & saddle
Reserve - Wheels
Manitou - Suspension
Cushcore - Tire inserts
Stan's NoTubes - Sealant
Gtechniq - Bike Care Products
Outside - Support
Pinkbike Racing 2023


4 Comments
  • 7 0
 The trailer looks absolutely sick! Can’t wait for the first episode.
  • 2 0
 Pinkbike Racing is hands down the best part of pinkbike. Badass production quality covering badass people doin badass things makes for a badass product! Yessir
  • 3 2
 Right on! I enjoyed every minute of the coverage of Aimi's runs. Oh wait. This year with the absence of Red Bull TV, I have not seen any DH WC races, sadly.
  • 6 0
 Ah, the good old days when Red Bull used to broadcast the Junior races live. Oh wait... You could have watched all of Aimi's races this year for free live on You Tube and you chose not to.







