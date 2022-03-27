Pinkbike Racing Update: Team Camp, Fresh Kits, & New Bikes

It's been a dream of ours for years and now we can finally call it a reality. Pinkbike Racing is a thing!
Aimi, Jackson, Ben, Henry, and the rest of the crew first met up at the Brioude Cup a fortnight ago, with the team getting its first podium thanks to Aimi. Thibault also showed some great pace racing to sixth against a stacked field. Since then they've been deep in central France at the Pierron Bike Park testing and tweaking to be ready for the first World Cup of the year. Missing is Jackson Connelly, who's rehabbing a collarbone injury in Australia, but he's aiming to join the team before Fort William.
In the midst of a global parts shortage, our partners in this projects have moved mountains to get us the equipment the team needs—we're incredibly grateful. You've seen it sketched up
when we first announced the team but it's now a real, in the flesh race team. We're proud to present Pinkbike Racing's kit and bikes for the 2022 season (with a new suspension sponsor to be announced very soon).
We're now set up on the holy ground of Lourdes, complete with a full complement of mechanics, a physio and media team. After two days of training on the challenging Pic du Jer track, both Aimi and Thibault are safely qualified into finals and aiming for a strong start to the season later today. Unfortunately, Ben is recovering from a shoulder injury so chose not to take part in qualifying today but is expecting to be fighting fit in time for Fort William.
A HUGE thanks to all the sponsors who are helping make Pinkbike Racing happen. If you'd like to support what we're doing with this team as well, please consider subscribing
to our membership. It helps a ton.
Keep your eye out after Lourdes for episode 1 of the Pinkbike Racing video series to drop for free on Pinkbike. Let's go racing!
