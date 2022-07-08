Pinkbike Racing Welcomes Leona Perrini

Jul 8, 2022
by Henry Quinney  
Early morning huck-laps with Aimi Kenyon in Switzerland.

Fresh with a capital F

Pinkbike Racing is proud to welcome French Elite racer Leona Perrini into the team for the next two rounds, including this weekend's race in Lenzerheide.

Leona, who will be racing in the place of the injured Jackson Connelly, is a passionate and talented rider from near Nice, France. Having previously won the junior overall in 2020, it's a pleasure to be able to help her with support while we have a space on the team. Leona will be riding a V10 MX build with all the drippings from the team's usual sponsors.

A huge thank you goes out to all our sponsors who have helped make this happen, most notably Bluegrass and Dharco who got Leona kitted out at the last minute. Also a massive thank you to all the staff and riders on the team for being so willing to accommodate the last-minute temporary change of the roster, particularly Jackson's mechanic Peter Duke.

After a successful qualifying, we look forward to seeing Leona race tomorrow. You can follow Leona on her Instagram page - @leona_pierrini - as well as keep up to date with all the latest from Lenzerheide via the UCI live timing's, Redbull TV and Pinkbike's newsfeed.

Blending in whilst standing out.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Racing Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2022


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 For the next 2 races? After that it's off to fend yourself again? They should just bring her on full time them till the end of the year. Stupid budgets.





