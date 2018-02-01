Pinkbike.com
Pinkbike Remembers – Kelly McGarry
Feb 1, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
MCGAZZA FOREVER
1982-2016
Kelly McGarry sadly passed away on the 1st of February 2016. Today marks the second anniversary of his tragic death.
To see more of Kelly's life on two wheels, head to
our tribute post
.
Ride in peace, Kelly.
26 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 77
Thechoz
(6 hours ago)
Imagine the world we could live in if everyone shared the same smile of this legend! Rest easy my dude!
[Reply]
+ 4
WasatchEnduro
(1 hours ago)
Wait. Less bitching about bikes & politics & more riding & smiling? Yes please.
McGazza4ever
[Reply]
+ 33
pweb79
(6 hours ago)
2 years ago the world became a little bit darker... Rest in peace McGazza
[Reply]
+ 10
sessionlession
(4 hours ago)
Yep, it's getting darker at may when stevie smith passed away.... Rest in peace Chainsaw, both of them are true legend
#Longlivechainsaw
[Reply]
+ 21
Triber66
(5 hours ago)
The fact that this is being posted two years after his passing, shows the impact that he is made on the people around him and the sport. A great testament to the power of a positive attitude, and the joy that it brings to the people around you!
[Reply]
+ 11
Emu-Jon
(6 hours ago)
When i met him i had no idea he was a big deal just a dude that rode bikes and dug trails, i really never fully understood or cared to me he was just Kelly a dude to have a laugh with either in the pub or at the trail head. I miss you mate and I'm glad Sam and Tom and the rest are keeping your memory alive for those who aren't lucky enough of of know you as just good guy who rides bikes.
[Reply]
+ 13
Shiny-side-up
Plus
(6 hours ago)
#mcgazzaforever
[Reply]
+ 11
Allen82
(6 hours ago)
Jeez. Two years already. Still one of my favourite riders. Mcgazza Forever
[Reply]
+ 5
mtnallen
(1 hours ago)
I was at the finish line at Rampage when he flipped the canyon. I still feel really honored to have seen that in person. Better yet was his huge smile and the way he treated everyone as he got swarmed in the corral at the bottom. I was just a spectator, not in the industry or anything at that time and didn't know him. But I got scooped up in the hulabaloo and he was high-fiving us all, like he shared the accomplishment with everyone. It was pure gold.
[Reply]
+ 7
Trudeez
(6 hours ago)
So so sad. He really seemed like one of the nicest, happiest people ever. And loved being on two wheels to boot.
[Reply]
+ 2
paolinobike
(2 hours ago)
Ride in Peace Man.
But hear this: You'll never die.
Not till we remember what you made on your bike.
[Reply]
+ 2
godaddyeo
(4 hours ago)
WOW! Two years already... Thank you to all who are keeping him with us in spirit and memories!!
[Reply]
+ 2
brncr6
(4 hours ago)
Hero and a awesome person! RIP.
[Reply]
+ 1
ReaperAZ
(2 hours ago)
While sad to re-read the original tribute post, it sure nice to know the impact he had on everyone he met. R.I.P. Kelly.
[Reply]
+ 3
oxocube1
(6 hours ago)
Never Forget McGazza!
[Reply]
+ 2
Mofo62
(5 hours ago)
Hey Goodbye...Hey Goodnight ...
[Reply]
+ 2
nickkk
(4 hours ago)
RIP Kelly you fucking legend
[Reply]
+ 2
HipHoptimusPrime
(2 hours ago)
Dat Canyon flip ..... Legend!
[Reply]
+ 1
Rharris724
(2 hours ago)
RIP to a legend. Ride in paradise McGazza ????
[Reply]
+ 2
alcheval
(5 hours ago)
Ride on Brother.
[Reply]
+ 1
dean
(10 mins ago)
RIP legend. Two years sure goes by fast.
[Reply]
+ 1
BadgerBacker
(53 mins ago)
Ah, dude....
[Reply]
+ 1
EskimoNelson
(4 hours ago)
Legend
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbpro661
(4 hours ago)
rip
[Reply]
+ 1
wblh
(3 hours ago)
Miss ya being around bro
[Reply]
- 1
rismtb
(2 hours ago)
only the good die young
[Reply]
