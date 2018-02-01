PHOTOGRAPHY

Pinkbike Remembers – Kelly McGarry

Feb 1, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

MCGAZZA FOREVER
1982-2016

Kelly McGarry sadly passed away on the 1st of February 2016. Today marks the second anniversary of his tragic death.

To see more of Kelly's life on two wheels, head to our tribute post.

Ride in peace, Kelly.

26 Comments

  • + 77
 Imagine the world we could live in if everyone shared the same smile of this legend! Rest easy my dude!
  • + 4
 Wait. Less bitching about bikes & politics & more riding & smiling? Yes please.

McGazza4ever
  • + 33
 2 years ago the world became a little bit darker... Rest in peace McGazza
  • + 10
 Yep, it's getting darker at may when stevie smith passed away.... Rest in peace Chainsaw, both of them are true legend
#Longlivechainsaw
  • + 21
 The fact that this is being posted two years after his passing, shows the impact that he is made on the people around him and the sport. A great testament to the power of a positive attitude, and the joy that it brings to the people around you!
  • + 11
 When i met him i had no idea he was a big deal just a dude that rode bikes and dug trails, i really never fully understood or cared to me he was just Kelly a dude to have a laugh with either in the pub or at the trail head. I miss you mate and I'm glad Sam and Tom and the rest are keeping your memory alive for those who aren't lucky enough of of know you as just good guy who rides bikes.
  • + 13
 #mcgazzaforever
  • + 11
 Jeez. Two years already. Still one of my favourite riders. Mcgazza Forever
  • + 5
 I was at the finish line at Rampage when he flipped the canyon. I still feel really honored to have seen that in person. Better yet was his huge smile and the way he treated everyone as he got swarmed in the corral at the bottom. I was just a spectator, not in the industry or anything at that time and didn't know him. But I got scooped up in the hulabaloo and he was high-fiving us all, like he shared the accomplishment with everyone. It was pure gold.
  • + 7
 So so sad. He really seemed like one of the nicest, happiest people ever. And loved being on two wheels to boot.
  • + 2
 Ride in Peace Man.
But hear this: You'll never die.
Not till we remember what you made on your bike.
  • + 2
 WOW! Two years already... Thank you to all who are keeping him with us in spirit and memories!!
  • + 2
 Hero and a awesome person! RIP.
  • + 1
 While sad to re-read the original tribute post, it sure nice to know the impact he had on everyone he met. R.I.P. Kelly.
  • + 3
 Never Forget McGazza!
  • + 2
 Hey Goodbye...Hey Goodnight ...
  • + 2
 RIP Kelly you fucking legend
  • + 2
 Dat Canyon flip ..... Legend!
  • + 1
 RIP to a legend. Ride in paradise McGazza ????
  • + 2
 Ride on Brother.
  • + 1
 RIP legend. Two years sure goes by fast.
  • + 1
 Ah, dude....
  • + 1
 Legend
  • + 1
 rip
  • + 1
 Miss ya being around bro
  • - 1
 only the good die young

