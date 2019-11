This idea came to me a couple days ago and I've been feeling pretty confident I had a hit on my hands. They were a lot of fun to draw and I laughed a lot while working on them. Now that I'm about to press the button to post this comic I'm having second thoughts. Spoofing trading cards from 1985 might not exactly be the kind of timely content Pinkbike readers have come to expect!Well, I guess, mostly for my entertainment, enjoy today's comic...