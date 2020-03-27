Pinkbike Shop: Less Than 48-Hours Left to Shop Our Spring Sale

PINKBIKE 72-HOUR SPRING SALE
With racing on hold, and social distancing becoming the norm, it's time to start thinking about that pile of laundry you have been putting off over there in the corner. We've got t-shirts, socks, but no underwear (sorry - you're going to have to do a little laundry, still).
Shop our 72-Hour Spring Sale
, with the sale ending March 28th at 11:59PM PT, as we make way for new summer merch. Almost everything is on sale, with discounts up to 70% off. If you missed it, we even got stuff for the woofers in your life.
Sale ends March 28, 2020 at 11:59PM PT
No code necessary - sale price will be reflected directly on the website
While supplies last
6 Comments
Is there no Canadian store that will ship these?
Thanks and would love to support.
We do carry a good selection of our merch at Corsa in Squamish - which I believe should allow you to buy straight through Dunbar!
