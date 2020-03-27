Pinkbike Shop: Less Than 48-Hours Left to Shop Our Spring Sale

Mar 27, 2020
by Sarah Lukas  

PINKBIKE 72-HOUR SPRING SALE

With racing on hold, and social distancing becoming the norm, it's time to start thinking about that pile of laundry you have been putting off over there in the corner. We've got t-shirts, socks, but no underwear (sorry - you're going to have to do a little laundry, still).

Shop our 72-Hour Spring Sale, with the sale ending March 28th at 11:59PM PT, as we make way for new summer merch. Almost everything is on sale, with discounts up to 70% off. If you missed it, we even got stuff for the woofers in your life.




Sale ends March 28, 2020 at 11:59PM PT
No code necessary - sale price will be reflected directly on the website
While supplies last


Photo Trevor Lyden


Photo Trevor Lyden

Photo Trevor Lyden


Posted In:
Contests and Deals Pinkbike Trailforks Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
97323 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: BC Bike Race Postponed to September 2020]
80032 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Trip - Value Bike Edition
66629 views
Must Watch: Steve Peat Releases 'Won't Back Down' For Free
45634 views
Field Trip: Kona's $1,499 Honzo - An Overgrown Dirt Jumper
41743 views
Spotted: New YT Industries Trail Bike in #LiveCaged Video
40607 views
Pinkbike Poll: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting You?
40041 views
Field Trip: Vitus' $2,000 Mythique 29 VRX - The Value Trail Bike Defined
37923 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Want to order but the item ships from the US. I live in North Van so is there no Canadian place for delivery. Often items ship from California (JensonUSA) and travel to the east coast of Canada to come to the west coast again (want those airmiles....or will swap for toilet paper :-)).

Is there no Canadian store that will ship these?

Thanks and would love to support.
  • 1 0
 Totally get this ^^

We do carry a good selection of our merch at Corsa in Squamish - which I believe should allow you to buy straight through Dunbar!
  • 1 0
 @sarahlukas: Thanks Sarah
  • 4 1
 Something is wrong, i can't find the Grim Donut in the shop.
  • 1 0
 Care for a Pinkbike Corporate Logo Infant Onesie instead?
  • 1 0
 If I am reading the production timeline correctly...I think we should be ready around 2030. Stay tuned!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008612
Mobile Version of Website