Pinkbike Shop: Introducing the Pinkbike x Giro Roust Long Sleeve Jersey

Nov 20, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


Our Pinkbike + Giro Roust Long Sleeve Jersey is currently 20% off on the Pinkbike Shop, just in time for the cold weather and your Christmas shopping. This is just the beginning of our jersey options. Keep an eye out for more Pinkbike jerseys to come!!


Details:

The Pinkbike + Giro Roust Long Sleeve Jersey features long sleeves for extra coverage when shredding through overgrowth or when you need a little extra warmth on cooler rides, and it's designed to be compatible with pads. The polyester fabrication has wicking properties to keep your skin dry and cool, and an interior lens wipe allows you to quickly clean your goggles or glasses. The loose, relaxed fit is stylish and comfortable, and the bold colors and graphics match your go-big style out on the trail.

• The main material uses recycled polyester as part of Giro's Renew Series. Additional information on the Renew Series here.
• Relaxed Fit
• Moisture-wicking fabric
• 100% recycle poyester Bluesign-approved fabric
• Mesh ventilation side panels: 100% polyester
• UPF 20+
• Interior Lens Wipe
• X-Small to 2X-Large
• $69.99 USD - on sale now for $55.99

Learn more at shop.pinkbike.com





11 Comments

  • 13 0
 you’re not a real pinker unless you got the grim donut miniature, the mike kazimer plushy and an A1 print of Levy‘s leg tattoo (yes, that one)

this jersey merely gets you started.
  • 6 0
 This man should be PB's next product manager. Grim Donut miniatures would sell like hotcakes
  • 1 0
 How about just the Grim Donut frame from Genio? After all the videos I bet they could sell a couple dozen of those contraptions.
  • 1 0
 @chrod: Chocolate banana-chip ones....wit wheat flour.
  • 2 0
 @youknowitsus: lol, hadn't thought of actual pastries, but that would be hilarious and tasty!
The lowest, longest, slackest pastry: the maple bar
  • 1 0
 @chrod: I am starving for a super modern, super long, super slack PASTRY!
  • 2 0
 @chrod: Grim donut miniature tree ornaments or gtfo. PB please take our collective money.
  • 1 0
 I also want a model of Levy´s Mini Cooper!
  • 4 0
 All very cool but, I'm guessing the shipping is still an insane price for outside of the US.
  • 1 0
 But can it be stored on the bike?
  • 1 0
 Nice one Smile

Post a Comment



