Pinkbike Shop: Last Chance To Shop Our Boxing Week Sale

Dec 31, 2019
As we countdown the final hours of 2019, this is your last chance to shop our Boxing Week Sale. New products have just arrived in the Pinkbike merch store so what better time to have a sale. Shop new MarshGuards, Granite frame straps, merino wool hats, stickers, water bottles, youth/infant apparel, and more. We didn't stop there. As temps drop, also be sure to warm your toes with our Pinkbike and Trailforks socks. Buy 1 pair of Trailforks/Pinkbike socks and get a t-shirt for 20% off. Just use the code KEEPYOURTOESWARM2019 at checkout to redeem the offer. Happy New Year!

We are also offering free global shipping on orders over $75*.



While supplies last
Sale ends December 31, 2019 at 11:59PM PT
*Offer applies to $75 USD before taxes and shipping charges included - Duties and import fees may apply
No code necessary for sale items. Prices as marked and shipping discount will auto-apply at checkout.
To redeem the KEEPYOURTOESWARM2019 discount, you must have all items in your cart at checkout and enter the code KEEPYOURTOESWARM2019







 This kid didn't really want to shoot with you!! ahaha

