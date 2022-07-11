Pinkbike Product Launch: Little Rider Co x #PBGroms Youth Jerseys

We are stoked to introduce the Little Rider Co x #PBGroms Youth Long Sleeve Jersey. This jersey is the perfect gift for the groms in your life.

The PB Groms Youth jerseys are now available for sale in the Pinkbike Shop.

Part of the Little Rider Co Urban Series, this high quality and comfortable jersey gives your little riders confidence on two wheels and will make them feel like a PRO!


Long Sleeve Tech Jersey Details:
Sizes: Age 2 - 5 & Youth Small - Youth Large
Machine washable
MSRP: $34.99 USD

Little Rider Co are on a mission to bring your ‘Little Riders’ high quality bike jerseys, gloves, shorts, apparel and gear. Learn more about Little Rider Co here.


If you're under the age of 16, don't forget to tag your photos and videos with #PBGroms on Instagram and you could get featured on the Pinkbike homepage!



