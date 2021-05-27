Pinkbike Shop: Look Fresh This Summer & Shop Pinkbike’s Memorial Day Sale

May 27, 2021
by Chris McLeod  


The May long weekend means summer is here, and Pinkbike wants to help you look fresh now and all summer long with our Memorial Day sale. Head over to the Pinkbike Shop now and save 20% off your order from May 27 - 31 (*exceptions apply).

Pinkbike will be keeping things hot this summer with all-new merch coming in from beginning to end, but you will have to move quickly to get your hands on the new limited 'Down with Downcountry' collection of hats, T-shirts, water bottles, and more before they are gone.


Shop now and save at shop.pinkbike.com


DWDC





We love to hear what you want to see in the future so let us know in the comments. Tag @pinkbike on social and use #pinkbike so we can see you rocking your new threads.

7 Comments

  • 2 0
 I appreciate the sentiment, but ..uhh...how do I say this... please don't take this the wrong way...the logo looks like a vectorized pile of shit.
  • 1 0
 Nothing mean about it. The man's just stating facts
  • 1 0
 Perhaps that was the intent?
  • 1 0
 If you want to promote merch for a sale maybe use one piece of clothing other than the down-country shirt for the photos
  • 1 0
 Where’s the HC X AM shirts? @mikelevy @brianpark @mikekazimer
  • 1 2
 (Insert comment here)
  • 1 1
 Use him as the downvote for down-country

