Pinkbike Shop: Share the Love With Some Free Gear

Feb 10, 2020
by Sarah Lukas  

Sick of chocolates melting in your pocket? Yeah, us too. Get a free Pinkbike or Trailforks frame strap with any purchase $35+ and carry your Valentine's Day sweets on your frame.

Want to show up matching (or maybe you already match too much...)? We've got lots of new gear in stock, so get some Pinkbike swag for your sweetie (or yourself).



Must place frame strap in check out to redeem


Pricing in USD
Before shipping and taxes
Promotion will reflect in cart upon check out
Offer available February 10th, 2020 through February 14th at 11:59pm PT

10 Comments

  • 8 0
 Afraid a free strap on is deffinately not on my valentine's list! Each to their own tho.
  • 1 0
 I knew there was no way of avoiding that... the opportunities are endless
  • 5 0
 A Canadian resident buying from a Canadian website pays duty to receive goods shipped from US? Lemme guess, you ship UPS so I can expect that sweet $40 brokerage fee too?
  • 2 0
 Duties and Taxes paid by PB - says right in the shop.
  • 1 0
 @spinko: Cool! I see the header banner now
  • 1 0
 @robwhynot @spinko I got dinged $20 on delivery last time I bought off the PB store. Made for a pretty expensive shirt and sweater after shipping, USD to CAD, and the duty. Good thing they look cool!
  • 6 0
 nothing says Valentine's like a strap-on
  • 1 0
 Big Grin
  • 1 0
 how 'bout one for free! Big Grin
  • 3 0
 'funderwear' - would think a strap-on would be right up your alley

