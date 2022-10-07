Pinkbike Update: BuySell Filters & Categories

Quickest of introductions: I'm Jake, a product manager at Pinkbike. My day job is finding little and big ways to improve the site and user experience, without burning the place down. I'm a longtime PB dork, mediocre rider, and by total happenstance, Levy and I enjoy very similar overpowered shitbox classic cars.
Last week we made some changes to the categories and filtering on Pinkbike BuySell. It was a long overdue cleanup, prompted by requests from users going back years. Thank you for your continued patience. The goal is to make BuySell more intuitive and accessible to folks on desktop and mobile devices, and to make the most popular items easier to find. This is among the first of a string of tweaks planned.
The most notable change made is the addition of a “Trail” category for complete mountain bikes, and mountain bike frames. After speaking with Kaz and the tech team, we moved all 120mm-150mm rear wheel travel bikes and frames to the new ‘Trail’ category to seed the category.
That said, we're not trying to establish a hard and fast rule of defining bikes by travel alone. Sellers should list bikes wherever they are most appropriate. Buyers, before rushing to flag ads you think are misplaced, please send the seller a note. We all want to make it easier for buyers to find what they are looking for and for sellers to collect their cash/doge/N64 games. If you're feeling particularly heated, please write up a proclamation as to why the Kona Process 111 should actually be in the Trail category, and then send it to Incognito Robin
. He is eager to hear your feedback.
We gave Levy an opportunity to present a case for using “Downcountry” but it turns out the name is nothing but a conspiracy to sell more Pinkbike merch
. Levy was waving angrily at the camera, but his tinfoil hat seemed to be interfering with the microphone signal. So we went ahead with ‘Trail’ which is familiar to casual and experienced mountain bikers alike. (and a little company called Google)
Now, commenters angry and armed with 800mm Chromag bars:
• No, this won’t cost you money.
• No, this is not a request from corporate overlords or prudish lawyers, motivated solely by boosting profit margins and mitigating liability.
• Yes, you will still be able to quickly find and haggle over a used and worn EXO+ Assegai
• Yes, you can still list your iPod and Zune 120 here
Still angry? Take a break and enjoy this totally unrelated song from David Bowie.
Thoughts? Ideas? Please comment below, or leave feedback in our dedicated BuySell feature request thread
.
Affectionately,
Jake, not from State Farm
