Pinkbike Update: Buysell Filters, Now on Mobile

(Re-)Introducing. Search and Filters, now on Mobile.
Pinkbike’s BuySell has been the leading marketplace for mountain bikers looking to buy, sell, and trade mountain bikes, parts, and gear, as well as questionable paintball equipment. Part of what has made the BuySell so popular, and useful, is it’s powerful search and filtering. You can narrow down your search results to bikes with specific travel increments, shock spring rates, and by location.
Historically you've only been able to do the search and filtering on the desktop site. But, now all of those same features are available in a logical and intuitive fashion on these new-fangled mobile devices. My, how times are changing.
These new features are exclusively available to riders who own bikes with headset cable routing, but come to you for the low monthly price of absolutely free.
Please comment below, or leave feedback in our dedicated BuySell feature request thread
