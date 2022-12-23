Pinkbike Update: Buysell Filters, Now on Mobile

Dec 23, 2022
by Jake  
Howdy! It's Jake, product manager at Pinkbike. Like every good vacuum salesman, I've got a new and improved model, fresh out of the Pinkbike factory and available to you, today.

(Re-)Introducing. Search and Filters, now on Mobile.

Pinkbike’s BuySell has been the leading marketplace for mountain bikers looking to buy, sell, and trade mountain bikes, parts, and gear, as well as questionable paintball equipment. Part of what has made the BuySell so popular, and useful, is it’s powerful search and filtering. You can narrow down your search results to bikes with specific travel increments, shock spring rates, and by location.

Historically you've only been able to do the search and filtering on the desktop site. But, now all of those same features are available in a logical and intuitive fashion on these new-fangled mobile devices. My, how times are changing.

These new features are exclusively available to riders who own bikes with headset cable routing, but come to you for the low monthly price of absolutely free.

New hotness.
Old and busted.

Since my Bowie riff last time got rave reviews, enjoy this tangentially related song from The Rolling Stones. As they say, "allow me to reintroduce myself..."


Thoughts? Ideas? Celebratory Odes? Please comment below, or leave feedback in our dedicated BuySell feature request thread.

Pedal well,
Jake, still not from State Farm

Posted In:
Pinkbike Announcements Pinkbike


