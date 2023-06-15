Pinkbike Update: BuySell Listings, Smart Search, & Bookmarks, Oh My!

Jun 15, 2023
by Jake  
Hello friends and denizens of the comments section, we’ve launched a couple of new features to make your Pinkbike experience as delightful as a warm t-shirt out of the dryer.

1. Search
Old and busted became the new hotness. The previous search system relied on a little company called Google, and if you were on the hunt for a Trek Session review from 2016, you’d find it, eventually. Now we’ve got a handy-dandy new search system that gives you quick and easy access to historical Pinkbike articles, right from the home page. Give it a whirl. Filter your results. Relish vintage goodness. One particular article from 2013 took me for a singletrack ride down memory lane where I was a lowly intern not doing my job and enjoying the pictures and calls for PODs.

2. Navigation Improvements
We cleaned up some of the menu items on the desktop website to links to portions of the site that weren’t seeing much love, and to better feature parts that lots of people use. Old school zealots, douse your torches, Links to the photos and video pages, as well as forums and a new section for blogs are in a drop down under “Community.”

3. Boosted Listings
BuySell Boosted Listings enable you to to stand out from the crowd when listing bikes and gear on BuySell. A Boosted listing appears at the top of a category list view, is called out with a ‘Boosted’ badge, and appears in a special “Related Listings” view when someone clicks on a product listing. For folks who want to sell more, and sell more quickly, consider boosting your ad.

4. Community Blogs
We made it easier to find and follow blog posts and content from the broader Pinkbike community. You’ve always been able to find and follow individual users and their stories, we just put them all in one place. Note that Community blogs are not vetted by the Pinkbike editorial team. Please flag blog posts that violate our Terms of Service.
UCI DHI Worldcup Lenzerheide by Sebastian Sternemann
UCI DHI Worldcup Lenzerheide by Sebastian Sternemann. From a Gamux community blog.

5. Bookmarks
You can now Bookmark and save articles to enjoy later on, like when your boss isn’t hovering over your shoulder. Call it a little addition to your post-work, post-ride private reflection period enjoyment. Now ask, which phrase will lose relevance sooner: “bookmark” or “Hang up the phone”?


Posted In:
Pinkbike Announcements Outside Pinkbike


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
138597 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
88516 views
Spotted: Unreleased Trek High-Pivot Enduro Bike
49901 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
45846 views
Tech Randoms Part II: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
41240 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40547 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40100 views
Aaron Gwin Out of the Lenzerheide World Cup with a Broken Arm
32792 views

14 Comments

  • 17 2
 not sure the "boosted" classifieds are a step in the right direction...
  • 3 0
 Holding out for Super Boost
  • 8 1
 I'm glad PinkBike has found a way to make money off of the classifieds. It provides a ton of value to me as a buyer/seller, so I want to see you guys get paid so it stays around (and keeps improving).
  • 7 0
 Can y'all focus on the scammers rather than the aesthetics of the buy/sell? Adding one mod after years of issues is a bandaid that isn't fixing anything.
  • 2 0
 I'm with you man!!
  • 7 0
 Sure, wanna become a mod?
  • 3 1
 I don't like the "boosted" feature. One of my favourite aspects of Pinkbike's buysell section is your search is never polluted with sponsored items for sale. I would prefer if you got rid of it.
  • 1 0
 It will only bias large corporate vendors over the individuals. Will swamp out good deals and only bias visibility towards high margin bad deals. Worse for the user 100%
  • 4 0
 in 4 SuperBoosted listings
  • 3 0
 SuperBoosted listings coming soon for $157, x 12 months.
  • 2 0
 Thanks @jake28
Probably not popular to be positive, but after a quick look around these seem like great updates
  • 2 0
 Can I boost my listing if my bike is 142mm?
  • 1 0
 Boosted buy/sell listings are less justifiable than the boost axle dimensions. Not even a theoretical benefit to buyers.
  • 1 0
 I've bookmarked this article to enjoy later please no spoilers!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.057423
Mobile Version of Website