Pinkbike Update: BuySell Listings, Smart Search, & Bookmarks, Oh My!

1. Search

Old and busted became the new hotness. The previous search system relied on a little company called Google, and if you were on the hunt for a Trek Session review from 2016, you’d find it, eventually. Now we’ve got a handy-dandy new search system that gives you quick and easy access to historical Pinkbike articles, right from the home page. Give it a whirl. Filter your results. Relish vintage goodness. One particular article from 2013 took me for a singletrack ride down memory lane where I was a lowly intern not doing my job and enjoying the pictures and calls for PODs.