Pinkbike Update: BuySell Listings, Smart Search, & Bookmarks, Oh My!

Hello friends and denizens of the comments section, we’ve launched a couple of new features to make your Pinkbike experience as delightful as a warm t-shirt out of the dryer.
2. Navigation Improvements
We cleaned up some of the menu items on the desktop website to links to portions of the site that weren’t seeing much love, and to better feature parts that lots of people use. Old school zealots, douse your torches, Links to the photos and video pages, as well as forums and a new section for blogs are in a drop down under “Community.”
3. Boosted Listings
BuySell Boosted Listings enable you to to stand out from the crowd when listing bikes and gear on BuySell. A Boosted listing appears at the top of a category list view, is called out with a ‘Boosted’ badge, and appears in a special “Related Listings” view when someone clicks on a product listing. For folks who want to sell more, and sell more quickly, consider boosting your ad.
4. Community Blogs
We made it easier to find and follow blog posts and content from the broader Pinkbike community. You’ve always been able to find and follow individual users and their stories, we just put them all in one place. Note that Community blogs are not vetted by the Pinkbike editorial team. Please flag blog posts that violate our Terms of Service.
