VIDEOS
We Went To Taiwan and Started a Bike Company...
Jun 28, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
If someone gave you enough money, could you go to Taiwan and start your own bike company? What's it really take to get some bikes built? We went to Taiwan to find out. Check out this video and stay tuned for an extended feature story.
19 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 13
yerbikeiscool
(24 mins ago)
That was by far the most insightful and compelling story I've seen on Pinkbike EVER.
[Reply]
+ 5
Ride-More
(29 mins ago)
At 10:09 dude says all westerners who have tried to set up here have come and gone... I think at 9:05 we get a glimpse of where they are being disposed of :-)
[Reply]
+ 2
Patrick9-32
(17 mins ago)
I didn't see him the first time through. Who is he? Why is he on the floor? I need answers!
[Reply]
+ 1
hoop29
(37 mins ago)
In Taiwan, there are many mature bicycle brands, as well as many international brand OEM factories, they are very strong. New brands are difficult to develop in Taiwan, and they must have innovative technology products and accurate market positioning.
[Reply]
+ 2
jclnv
(20 mins ago)
Surely that's why you buy your own factory rather than deal with a third party?
Eventually someone from Taiwan will do a Light Bicycle for frames and sell a great factory direct product for a third of MSRP.
[Reply]
+ 2
cunning-linguist
(14 mins ago)
Great feature guys! Amazing! Still wouldn't mind a full sus frame off the shelf for 250 quid though! Especially when it's made by one of the factories that produce big brands frames!
[Reply]
+ 2
fartymarty
(25 mins ago)
Wouldn't it be easier to go on a frame building course and build them yourself?
@Vernonfelton could you do a video on companies who have done this?
[Reply]
+ 2
Patrick9-32
(18 mins ago)
It literally costs more to buy raw tube and paint the frame in the west than it costs to get a finished frame out of Taiwan so unless you are planning on not paying yourself for the time building the frame this is not a way to compete.
Also, if you want a modern frame (hydroformed tubes etc) you need to either have local partners who can do that kind of work or massive upfront investment in machinery and tooling totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Otherwise your bike will have straight, round tubes and look like it just stepped out of 1998 or a homebuilder's garage.
[Reply]
+ 3
ZigaK13
(39 mins ago)
Hell yes you can. Especially as you have pb pr machinery behind you. Go for it!
[Reply]
+ 4
JBSDesigns
(31 mins ago)
This is magnificent! Best form of industry insight so far!
[Reply]
+ 1
LUCKYMULLEN
(14 mins ago)
More of these videos please, and can you do one where we find out what factory makes what bikes so we know what brands to avoid.
[Reply]
+ 1
jollyXroger
(9 mins ago)
But what about starting a bike company onshore in USA or Europe by employing the same Renishaw technology Robot Bike Co. is using? Kickstart a PrintBike brand?
[Reply]
+ 2
A-Ig
(29 mins ago)
IMHO, the concept is all the same when we want to start our own restaurant/cafe while you can't cook at all.
[Reply]
+ 3
scaphoid
(17 mins ago)
anyone notice that guy sleeping on the floor??
[Reply]
+ 2
scary1
(39 mins ago)
I know this is just the way it is...but it just makes me a little sad
[Reply]
+ 1
IOMHENDO
(1 mins ago)
I'll stick to riding bikes... Interesting idea though.
[Reply]
+ 1
talaskinos
(1 mins ago)
great insight, but aren't we just suppose to ride our bikes and have fun?
[Reply]
+ 1
jollyXroger
(28 mins ago)
Can we propose some geometries?
[Reply]
+ 1
gonecoastal
(42 mins ago)
Hahaha. We're so fucked.
[Reply]
