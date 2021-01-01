Pinkbike's 2021 Predictions

Mike Kazimer's Predictions



1. More mullets and fewer 27.5” bikes. I’d imagine we won’t see that many dedicated 27.5” bikes released in 2021. There will be plenty of bikes launched with 29" wheels front and rear, but we'll also see more mixed wheel size bikes hit the market running a 29" / 27.5" combo. That smaller rear wheel helps give shorter riders more butt to tire clearance, and lets marketers keep using the word 'playful' in their ad copy, while the bigger front wheel allows for better rollover and traction.

Managing Tech Editor



2. Updated Shimano Saint group.

3. New Trek Session.

Trek's Session downhill bike has evolved massively over the years, but could we see something drastically different from the US brand in 2021?

4. Declining DH bike sales.

Brian Park's Predictions



1. I'm still feeling pretty confident that bike sales will stay strong through 2021. Between the boom of individualist sports and some pent up demand, I see availability issues continuing through at least Q1 and Q2. I don't think we'll hear the word "closeout" until the fall of 2022.



I also think small, domestic, on-demand manufacturers will grow this coming year thanks to all the shortages through traditional overseas channels.

Head of Editorial



2. Towards the end of 2021, I suspect we'll see some more innovation and new stuff.

3. SRAM will answer back.

4. Racing will not proceed as it's scheduled today

We don't expect racing to go ahead as planned in 2021, but don't bet against Greg Minnaar no matter what happens. The GOAT is 39 now, but his win at last year's Lousa World Cup double-header put his total at a hardly believable 22 victories.

5. A lot of marketing is going to be lame in 2021.

6. Aaron Gwin

7. Slopestyle competitions will continue their slide into irrelevance.

Matt Wragg's Predictions



1. The Pandemic will change sponsorship deals. I know of at least one high profile downhiller that prefers to let his racing do the talking but who has found himself with a more exciting off-season than he hoped for. In these troubled times, it's a question of value. Without races for him to win this year, his usual output simply wasn’t enough to justify his racing salary, and facing a potentially troubled 2021 that left the brand staring down the barrel of a second year of massive investment with potentially little return.

Pinkbike Contributor



How will e-bikes change the future of racing?

2. We'll see more e-bikes in 2021

Mike Levy's Predictions



1. Wheels will continue to be round in 2021, and your current mountain bike will continue to work just fine. Actually, better than fine if it was made within the last couple of years... This is handy because we'll also still see a relatively limited number of new bikes being available on showroom floors thanks to the pandemic messing with production cycles. And with the far (and near) future uncertain in a way that no one understands, it's a very scary time to be making the kinds of business decisions that could boom or bust a brand.

Senior Tech Editor



2. Onshore manufacturing will slowly grow

Shimano's Di2 system was released was back in 2014 and offers faultless reliability and performance once you have it set up. Here's hoping the next version does away with the tangle of wires.

Shimano responds. But so does SRAM.

Categorizing bikes become even more pointless

Greg Minnaar, will win his 23rd (and maybe 24th?) World Cup

that gap will continue to grow regardless of how you or I feel about battery-powered bicycles

maybe in Europe