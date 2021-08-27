Pinkbike’s Annual VPN Internet Safety Briefing

Here at Pinkbike, we've worked hard to foster a community that's open, engaged and definitely funnier than we are, and, you know what, we care about you guys! We care so much in fact that we wouldn't want your privacy to be at risk while you browse our website so we suggest you use a VPN.
This isn't going to be a quirky and overly-familiar advert like at the start of your favourite podcast (although if any VPN providers are reading, *hint, hint*
) but a genuine breakdown of what a VPN is, why you might use one and our recommendations for long and short term options.What is a VPN?
In short, a VPN hides where you're browsing the internet from. If you live in the USA or Canada and want a website to think you are actually in Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso or the UK, then a VPN is a great tool. This makes you much less traceable and therefore makes your data safer. Although we would never (and I can’t stress this enough) recommend this, some unscrupulous types also use VPNs to get around geoblocks on content on streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime or... nope, that's it actually.
So, how does it work? Well, before we get into VPNs, we need to understand what an Internet Protocol (IP) address is. Your IP address is a unique identifier that is linked to all your internet activity and, much like the Post Office needs a mailing address to deliver a package, a router needs an IP address to deliver to the web address requested.
A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a privacy tool that masks your IP address. After you install a VPN, you can pick which country you would like your IP address to appear to be in and then continue browsing as normal. Most of the time it is recommended to use VPNs to protect yourself when using insecure public networks. Which VPN should I use?
There are both free and paid-for VPNs and which you choose is up to you. Nothing comes totally for free though and you should be aware that not paying for a VPN will have some drawbacks that may include being shown adverts or having your data and security compromised. Other VPNs may only offer a limited service that throttles the amount of data you can use and the speed you can use it at, rendering them useless for streaming live events unless you pay for an upgrade. We'd be wary of any free VPN that claims to provide unlimited services as they tend to be the riskiest. A list of free-to-use VPNs is available from TechRadar here
.
Another free way to change your location is by using the Opera browser. After downloading the browser, enabling its inbuilt VPN is easy. Go to “Settings” (or “Preferences” on Mac), choose “Privacy & Security” and then toggle the free VPN. An icon labeled “VPN” will appear in the browser, from which you can toggle VPN on and off, and choose a location.
There are also paid-for VPNs that typically offer a better service. Paid-for VPNs can cost as little as $2/month and will give you greater peace of mind about privacy than a free VPN. A list of paid-for VPNs is available again from TechRadar, here
. Most paid for VPNs also offer a free trial, which would be a great way to try them out on a temporary basis just to see if it's the right choice for you.What would we do?
A VPN is a sensible thing to have on your computer or phone all the time but if you're only going to be using it on a temporary basis, then the best thing to do is probably just get a free trial of a paid-for VPN and then cancel it before you get billed. NordVPN
, Express VPN
and SurfShark
all offer free trials and we're sure others do too.
So there you have it, a Pinkbike article on how to keep your data safe while browsing online, just because we absolutely care about your internet security.
