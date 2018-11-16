INDUSTRY INSIDER

Pinkbike's Development Team Is Hiring

Nov 15, 2018
by Brian Park  


Pinkbike is hiring for our product development teams!

Dreaming of combining your passion for mountain biking with your expertise building world class software products? Want to make products that millions of people around the world will see and use? We're growing our teams to improve and innovate across our existing offerings, including Trailforks, Pinkbike, and the BuySell.

Open roles include:

• Mobile app developers
• Full stack web application developers
• UX/UI design lead
• Product managers

We're looking for candidates with experience in consumer-facing mobile and web applications, and our culture fits best with creative, energetic folks who don't need too much direction to get stuff done. Bonus points for online media experience. Ideally these positions will be full-time and based in Squamish BC, but we're open to contract and/or remote roles for the right people.

Interested? Send your resume and portfolio to jobs@pinkbike.com with "Development Team" in the subject line.




At Pinkbike we work hard to get people fired up on mountain biking every day, and these roles will help us keep spreading that message worldwide. The work is high energy, demanding, and fast paced. We believe in positive work-life balance and prioritize task completion over office hours. The people here are a focused and fun loving crew that are passionate about bikes. Our office is located in Squamish with an easy-going vibe and the tight-knit team culture.

