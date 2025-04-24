LAST CHANCE: Get Your Fantasy Team on the Line Ahead of Round 1 - Bielsko-Biała World Cup DH 2025

Dynamic Rider Pricing



Prizes The League is open to everyone, but prizes are only available for contestants from the US, Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK. If the top contestant is not from one of these countries, prizes will go to the next eligible person.



Grand Prize / Season Overall



At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get a $5000 USD cash prize*. Yep, cold hard cash to spend on whatever you want. Should multiple teams have the same total cumulative points scores, the grand prize will be awarded to whoever scored the highest points in round race #1. See



In addition to the Grand Prize, $5000 USD will be donated by Five Ten in honour of the Grand Prize winner to the Grow Cycling Foundation. See



Round Prizes / Every World Cup + World Champs



If you have the top team of the week, you'll take home 1 Pair of adidas Five Ten Freerider Pro BOA $180 USD + $200 USD of Adidas Five Ten Apparel. Each race round will have a prize for the Top Fantasy Team of that round. Should there be multiple teams with the same total points for that race round, the prize for that round will be awarded to whoever scores the highest points in the tiebreaker round. See



IMPORTANT:

May 16, 2025

2025 Race Schedule:



May 16-18: UCI DH World Cup #1 - Bielsko Biala, Poland

May 30-June 1: UCI DH World Cup #2 - Loudenvielle, France

June 5-8: UCI DH World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria

June 20-22: UCI DH World Cup #4 - Val di Sole, Italy

July 3-6: UCI DH World Cup #5 - La Thuile, Italy

July 9-13: UCI DH World Cup #6 - Pal Arinsal/Vallnord, Andorra

August 28-31: UCI DH World Cup #7 - Les Gets, France

September 6-7: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Valais, Switzerland

September 18-21: UCI DH World Cup #8 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland

October 3-5: UCI DH World Cup #9 - Lake Placid, USA

October 9-12: UCI DH World Cup #10 - Mont-Saint-Anne, Canada



Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 24 April 2025 at 12:00:01 AM. PDT and ends on 12 October, 2025 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes (“Contest”) is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence.



*5,000 USD cash portion of the grand prize will be awarded in a form of a check if the winner is from US or Canada; and will be awarded as a bank wire transfer if the winner is from Australia, Germany or UK. Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See Official Rules for full details on eligibility requirements, how to play, and prize description. Void in Province of Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Outside Interactive.

We're back! It’s almost time to dust off the old armchair for some virtual team management. We’re excited to announce that Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League is coming back for 2025, presented by the good people at Five Ten.With a fictional budget of $1.5 million, you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League. Show off your skills in choosing the best riders for all 10 rounds of the 2025 UCI World Cup, plus the 2025 UCI World Championships, and your team will score points based on how your riders perform.Back in action for another year, riders’ salaries will start the season based on their historical results and some insider insights, but those salaries will get updated after each round. Riders who are having a good season will rise in price over time, and riders who are struggling will drop in price.Fantasy team managers will have to be more savvy as the leading riders price themselves out of their teams. This will also help more divergent strategies emerge—will you field strong mid-pack riders, or will you go all-in on an expensive top rider?When rider prices change, if your team's budget gets pushed beyond the salary cap, your most expensive rider will be replaced with the least expensive rider. If your team is still over the budget cap, your next most expensive rider will be swapped for the least expensive rider. You can then choose to go and reallocate the budget and make changes as needed. Of course, players will still have time to update their teams to their preferences in the lead-up to each round of qualifiers—they’ll just need to stay under the $1.5 million cost cap. We’re excited for people to dig deeper into the field of riders, assess historical performances at specific venues, and overall fall further down the rabbit hole of DH nerding.Bragging rights are the most important part of Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League, and you can join up to 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizes, and then at the end of all 10 races, we crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand Prize! The League is open to everyone, but prizes are only available for contestants from the US, Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK.Sounds good? Build your team today!To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize, we recommend you have your team created by the time Qualifying starts for the first round onand then before Qualifying at each consecutive round. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races.Good luck!