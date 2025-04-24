LAST CHANCE: Get Your Fantasy Team on the Line Ahead of Round 1 - Bielsko-Biała World Cup DH 2025

We're back! It’s almost time to dust off the old armchair for some virtual team management. We’re excited to announce that Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League is coming back for 2025, presented by the good people at Five Ten.
With a fictional budget of $1.5 million, you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League. Show off your skills in choosing the best riders for all 10 rounds of the 2025 UCI World Cup, plus the 2025 UCI World Championships, and your team will score points based on how your riders perform. Dynamic Rider Pricing
Back in action for another year, riders’ salaries will start the season based on their historical results and some insider insights, but those salaries will get updated after each round. Riders who are having a good season will rise in price over time, and riders who are struggling will drop in price.
Fantasy team managers will have to be more savvy as the leading riders price themselves out of their teams. This will also help more divergent strategies emerge—will you field strong mid-pack riders, or will you go all-in on an expensive top rider?
When rider prices change, if your team's budget gets pushed beyond the salary cap, your most expensive rider will be replaced with the least expensive rider. If your team is still over the budget cap, your next most expensive rider will be swapped for the least expensive rider. You can then choose to go and reallocate the budget and make changes as needed. Of course, players will still have time to update their teams to their preferences in the lead-up to each round of qualifiers—they’ll just need to stay under the $1.5 million cost cap. We’re excited for people to dig deeper into the field of riders, assess historical performances at specific venues, and overall fall further down the rabbit hole of DH nerding.
Bragging rights are the most important part of Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League, and you can join up to 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizes, and then at the end of all 10 races, we crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand Prize! The League is open to everyone, but prizes are only available for contestants from the US, Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK.
Sounds good? Build your team today!
IMPORTANT:
PrizesThe League is open to everyone, but prizes are only available for contestants from the US, Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK. If the top contestant is not from one of these countries, prizes will go to the next eligible person.Grand Prize / Season Overall
At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get a $5000 USD
cash prize*. Yep, cold hard cash to spend on whatever you want. Should multiple teams have the same total cumulative points scores, the grand prize will be awarded to whoever scored the highest points in round race #1. See Official Rules
for details.
In addition to the Grand Prize, $5000 USD will be donated by Five Ten in honour of the Grand Prize winner to the Grow Cycling Foundation. See Official Rules
for details.Round Prizes / Every World Cup + World Champs
If you have the top team of the week, you'll take home 1 Pair of adidas Five Ten Freerider Pro BOA $180 USD + $200 USD of Adidas Five Ten Apparel. Each race round will have a prize for the Top Fantasy Team of that round. Should there be multiple teams with the same total points for that race round, the prize for that round will be awarded to whoever scores the highest points in the tiebreaker round. See Official Rules
for details.
To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize, we recommend you have your team created by the time Qualifying starts for the first round on May 16, 2025
and then before Qualifying at each consecutive round. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races.
2025 Race Schedule:
May 16-18: UCI DH World Cup #1 - Bielsko Biala, Poland
May 30-June 1: UCI DH World Cup #2 - Loudenvielle, France
June 5-8: UCI DH World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
June 20-22: UCI DH World Cup #4 - Val di Sole, Italy
July 3-6: UCI DH World Cup #5 - La Thuile, Italy
July 9-13: UCI DH World Cup #6 - Pal Arinsal/Vallnord, Andorra
August 28-31: UCI DH World Cup #7 - Les Gets, France
September 6-7: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Valais, Switzerland
September 18-21: UCI DH World Cup #8 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
October 3-5: UCI DH World Cup #9 - Lake Placid, USA
October 9-12: UCI DH World Cup #10 - Mont-Saint-Anne, Canada
Good luck!
