Powered by Outside

LAST CHANCE: Get Your Fantasy Team on the Line Ahead of Round 1 - Bielsko-Biała World Cup DH 2025

May 16, 2025
by Pinkbike Staff  
photo

We're back! It’s almost time to dust off the old armchair for some virtual team management. We’re excited to announce that Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League is coming back for 2025, presented by the good people at Five Ten.

With a fictional budget of $1.5 million, you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League. Show off your skills in choosing the best riders for all 10 rounds of the 2025 UCI World Cup, plus the 2025 UCI World Championships, and your team will score points based on how your riders perform.

Dynamic Rider Pricing

Back in action for another year, riders’ salaries will start the season based on their historical results and some insider insights, but those salaries will get updated after each round. Riders who are having a good season will rise in price over time, and riders who are struggling will drop in price.

Fantasy team managers will have to be more savvy as the leading riders price themselves out of their teams. This will also help more divergent strategies emerge—will you field strong mid-pack riders, or will you go all-in on an expensive top rider?

When rider prices change, if your team's budget gets pushed beyond the salary cap, your most expensive rider will be replaced with the least expensive rider. If your team is still over the budget cap, your next most expensive rider will be swapped for the least expensive rider. You can then choose to go and reallocate the budget and make changes as needed. Of course, players will still have time to update their teams to their preferences in the lead-up to each round of qualifiers—they’ll just need to stay under the $1.5 million cost cap. We’re excited for people to dig deeper into the field of riders, assess historical performances at specific venues, and overall fall further down the rabbit hole of DH nerding.

Bragging rights are the most important part of Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League, and you can join up to 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizes, and then at the end of all 10 races, we crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand Prize! The League is open to everyone, but prizes are only available for contestants from the US, Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK.

Sounds good? Build your team today!




Prizes
The League is open to everyone, but prizes are only available for contestants from the US, Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK. If the top contestant is not from one of these countries, prizes will go to the next eligible person.

Grand Prize / Season Overall

At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get a $5000 USD cash prize*. Yep, cold hard cash to spend on whatever you want. Should multiple teams have the same total cumulative points scores, the grand prize will be awarded to whoever scored the highest points in round race #1. See Official Rules for details.

In addition to the Grand Prize, $5000 USD will be donated by Five Ten in honour of the Grand Prize winner to the Grow Cycling Foundation. See Official Rules for details.

Round Prizes / Every World Cup + World Champs

If you have the top team of the week, you'll take home 1 Pair of adidas Five Ten Freerider Pro BOA $180 USD + $200 USD of Adidas Five Ten Apparel. Each race round will have a prize for the Top Fantasy Team of that round. Should there be multiple teams with the same total points for that race round, the prize for that round will be awarded to whoever scores the highest points in the tiebreaker round. See Official Rules for details.


photo


IMPORTANT: To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize, we recommend you have your team created by the time Qualifying starts for the first round on May 16, 2025 and then before Qualifying at each consecutive round. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races.

2025 Race Schedule:

May 16-18: UCI DH World Cup #1 - Bielsko Biala, Poland
May 30-June 1: UCI DH World Cup #2 - Loudenvielle, France
June 5-8: UCI DH World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
June 20-22: UCI DH World Cup #4 - Val di Sole, Italy
July 3-6: UCI DH World Cup #5 - La Thuile, Italy
July 9-13: UCI DH World Cup #6 - Pal Arinsal/Vallnord, Andorra
August 28-31: UCI DH World Cup #7 - Les Gets, France
September 6-7: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Valais, Switzerland
September 18-21: UCI DH World Cup #8 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
October 3-5: UCI DH World Cup #9 - Lake Placid, USA
October 9-12: UCI DH World Cup #10 - Mont-Saint-Anne, Canada

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten

photo

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 24 April 2025 at 12:00:01 AM. PDT and ends on 12 October, 2025 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes (“Contest”) is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence.

*5,000 USD cash portion of the grand prize will be awarded in a form of a check if the winner is from US or Canada; and will be awarded as a bank wire transfer if the winner is from Australia, Germany or UK. Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See Official Rules for full details on eligibility requirements, how to play, and prize description. Void in Province of Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Outside Interactive.

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH Sponsored Five Ten


Author Info:
pinkbikeaudience avatar

Member since Jul 22, 2013
3,601 articles

113 Comments
  • 15937
 It honestly looks like you learned absolutely nothing from last year. The $1.5 budget with the pricing of the riders is absolutely insane.

You have people priced off of results AND people priced off the potential of their results.

Ryan Pinkerton is 1/3rd... ONE THIRD of your team budget... and he finished 24th.

It takes a lot of fun out of the process when you can't even afford 1 elite rider. I'll say the same thing I said last year. Bump the budget to $2m at the least. That allows everyone to at least have 2 top 10 riders or maybe 1 top 5 rider and still be able to build out the rest of the team.

As it is right now you're basically building a team of 20-30 ranked riders that you hope performance as top 15 riders.

You can't have a fantasy program where 1 top 3 rider is over HALF your budget and people like Capallo or still $160k.

Otherwise I'm excited. LOL! Still love the program and do think it's pretty close. Just think the budget should be more reasonable.
  • 208
 I'm curious to see how many downvotes I get. LOL!

But if you really think about it... I'm right. $2m makes a lot more sense. It opens up the top 12 and allows people MORE flexibility on building teams. At $1.5m it'll be pretty predictable who people pick and the entire series will come down to what 50 people found the diamond in the rough first. That top 30 rider that ends up a top 10 rider.
  • 432
 Thanks for the feedback. After last year’s competition we heard the feedback around pricing and for this year a rider’s maximum possible price will be $750,000 instead of the $1 million price cap we used last year. I’ve also been working on our dynamic rider pricing formula to ensure the pricing accurately reflects performance through the season.

The top riders are expensive but it’s no fun if every team is just full of the best riders. We found last year the winning teams from each round featured a varied lineup of racers rather than the same names at each stop of the series.

We are always monitoring feedback and we will make adjustments through the season if anything feels unbalanced.
  • 340
 @edspratt has definitely made it a little easier this year with the lower maximum cap, and the prices will get tweaked throughout the season.

Ultimately it's supposed to be a challenge. Choosing a top contender SHOULD compromise the rest of your choices—do you go for big top 5 gambles or try to play more in the top 20? This is what team principals have to grapple with all the time.

You can definitely get two top 10 riders and still put together a solid team. Loris + Camille leaves you another $540K for the rest of your team. And there are a bunch of great deals in there.

Obviously we want it to be fun for people, but it's definitely made for dorking out on results and numbers. For context, people were way more engaged and playing way deeper into the season last year because of the dynamic pricing. Previous years were pretty boring with people coasting on their teams as the season emerged.
  • 228
 @edspratt:

I did notice that... which does help. And dynamic pricing will be a massive improvement because people's prices will adjust more quickly to how they're actually riding.

I still think $2m is the money spot.

With the current structure you're almost guaranteed to have at least 2 if not 3 zeroes on any given week unless you completely focus on riders ranked in the 15-25 range.

I'll still play and I'll still have fun. I love it.

This format in my opinion heavily favors the nerds and I'm one of those. Believe I finished 12 or 13 overall a couple years ago and even missing adjusting my teams multiple times last year didn't do that bad.

But think about it this way.

If you pick a rider that's baring injury a lock for top 10 and has a potential to win a few races...
Say... Finn since we love Canadians around here.

That's thankfully less than what he would have been last year but still $710k.

That's almost half your budget... he's got 1 win.

It's not like you're spending half your budget on Holl who is essentially a lock for top 3 every week. You're spending half your budget for a guy that is pretty much a lock for top 15 and will get you a couple podiums and if you're lucky 1 win.

So you pick any of those guys in that price bracket... your'e taking $650-750k for an elite racer.

That means you have $750-850k to fill your team.

Wouldn't be a problem if the rider values dropped quicker. The way it's set up right now you're still spending $200-300k for people that MIGHT finish in the top 30. Maybe.

You're spending $100k on people you essentially know will put up a zero but you're hoping get your 5 points.

Top value adjustment is great. Dynamic is great. So I take back my learned nothing. LOL!

But to me... have the dollar values drop quicker or bump the budget to $1.8-2m.
  • 113
 Forgive my long windedness. I am a nerd and I type like 90wpm.
  • 130
 @onemanarmy: It’s a fair point and we did consider raising the budget to $2 million, but after some mid-season adjustments last year and some further refinements for 2025, rider pricing should be far more dynamic. One issue last year was a large number of riders would hit the price cap and stay there, for this year the maximum rider cost will only be for the very best performers.
  • 52
 @brianpark: I did notice that. In years before it was pretty common to have a huge drop off in participation towards the end of the year. Dynamic pricing a huge boost. Great work there.


Will say this though... if you think you can build the rest of your team with $540k you're not finishing in the top 1000 this year. LOL!
  • 35
 @edspratt: I trust you guys. LOL!

And I do occasionally miss being a moderator. But back in the day moderators had admin privileges...
  • 100
 @onemanarmy: humble brag
  • 33
 @vapidoscar: Nah! Just means I'm old.
  • 50
 @onemanarmy: Was related to your typing prowess.
  • 34
 @vapidoscar: Same same... when I was in high school you still took typing classes. LOL! On a typewriter.
  • 621
flag scott-townes FL (Apr 24, 2025 at 13:32) (Below Threshold)
 @onemanarmy: " I'm curious to see how many downvotes I get. LOL!"

Caring about the important things in life, like an imaginary point system on a bike website or the budget cap for a fantasy DH team. Its for fun, dude. Enjoy it or use that spare time on a cause that's worth caring about.
  • 270
 @edspratt: I heard you couldn't raise the budget due to the industry being in a bit of a slump. Your dedication to realistic game play is honorable.
  • 10
 I've got Jackson and Vali and.....some other riders that are very dark horses but, "On Any Given Sunday........"
  • 40
 @onemanarmy: It;s OK to talk about that here. You have silent allies.
  • 20
 @edspratt: is there some riders missing from the list
  • 52
 You're spot on. The pricing is ridiculous. Vital's fantasy ricing is far better. Only issue with theirs is that you could pick riders after qualis, so trimmed the field right down and made it a lot easier.
  • 60
 @brianpark: 100% agree that players should have to weigh the cost of top performers vs mid-pacs and potential break-outs. It's core to the game.

I think it would be even more interesting (and realistic) if a team player price stays the same while within your team. If I happen to pick a break-out rider that provides points value well above their cost I should be rewarded for keeping them on my team by the price not changing. If I release them and want to re-add to my team, then I should have to pay the new market price. Likewise if you have a high cost rider that isn't performing, bear the high cost until you decide to release them. For it to work, you can't just remove and add immediately, one race would need to pass after releasing before being able to put the rider back on your team. This would add an element of season-long team management to the game vs just trying to pick winners for each round.

And a search feature on the rider selection window would be helpful.
  • 40
 @Jblack89: Late comment here but Vitals is waaaaaay more fun b/c of the format to pick riders that are actually racing vs. the casserole. PB's listing (as of 5/2/2025) seems to include lots of riders that won't even be at the race, much less attempting to qualify. Sure its all just games, so its still fun, but I don't get purposefully making it less relevant. Even in Vitals' format you can get skunked and the pricing is way more fun & interesting. I'm still gonna play but PB's format is pretty ham-fisted & clumsy vs. Vital, hands down
  • 20
 @edspratt: Maybe it wouldn’t be fun if every team is full of the top riders but it would be nice to be able to afford two top riders. The top riders are who we all pay the most attention to so it makes sense to have the focus on them.

In real life there are teams which have several top riders so it wouldn’t be unrealistic either.
  • 20
 @SoLowBikes: This seems to be a super rational & sensible point - there are like 10-15 men that could win any race and 5 ladies (or maybe more this year). I am sure its been explained repeatedly but I dont see how this is an issue, esp w/ the way things change w/ riders as they win, lose, don't qualify. Even at $2M its still a squeeze.

Surely I'm crying into the wind on this one however. Its not a major ask - its relatively minor in fact.
  • 50
 You should ask for your money back
  • 12
 "It honestly looks like you learned absolutely nothing from last year. The $1.5 budget with the pricing of the riders is absolutely insane."

This is an unhinged response to a simple little game being provided for free. It isn't that serious. Go outside.

Not to mention, I've got 4/6 riders who are serious podium contenders, so this sounds like a skill issue. And it wouldn't be very interesting if everyone could pick Vali, Bruni and Amaury every round would it.

Props to the editors for replying politely.
  • 820
 Pretty psyched that I have 11 chances this year to get my team entirely wrong.
  • 22
 Too bad for you. I just checked, I am ranked first at the moment (just after submitting my team). Now all I need to do is hold on.
  • 731
 Huge day for unemployed people
  • 370
 Or people pretending to work. LOL!
  • 50
 Playing this is part of my employment contract.
  • 244
 The dynamic pricing or whatever we're calling it now makes this way less fun. I could even live with once you pick a rider you're locked in at that price until you pick a different rider for that position. Having riders priced out of your team after they did well kinda ruins it though.
  • 71
 I think it's done to increase the site's user engagement numbers. It's just a pain in the rump
  • 130
 LFG!
  • 110
 I love not only sucking at riding bikes but also being horrible at picking riders...
  • 40
 I thought I'd just say what a great job you did last year and really looking forward to this one.
I like the limited budget. I like the dynamic pricing.
Let's go!

Main things that could keep it great are: Accurate injury updates (I know it's hard, i tend to check insta on each rider on my team). Making sure all riders are on there.It would be even better if riders not competing were removed (again, I know it's hard). All-in-all great job!
  • 70
 Jackson at 600 is a steal! But he won't be cheap for long I suspect.
  • 63
 Agreed. You'll be able to afford him for races 1 and 2. That'll be about it. He's the Amaury of last year.
  • 56
 Dont sleep on Kasper...70K or Gracey...90K
  • 80
 @wolftwenty1: SHHHHHH get out of my team!!!!!
  • 20
 @wolftwenty1: It's funny because Gracey was so overpriced last year. This year she's a bargain, doubly so because finals are top 15. She got locked out of finals last year a bunch because of a mistake in semi.
  • 52
 We all know Jackson's the man, easily, but these prices should be also be based on performance vs. 2 yrs ago & legend status. No doubt Jackson will come out & possibly win, but there are riders that worked hard all 2024 and scored high who are still priced under Jackson tho he didn't even race in 2024. That's biased and not based on merit. No knock on Jax, just the game format (and yeah, its just a game) seems hamfisted

Not to mention there's no need to even set up a team at all until the listing of actual riders who are gonna race is dropped because number of riders in this PB listing aren't even gonna be at the 1st race Smile
  • 70
 And yes, the dawn cometh, thank you PinkBike.
  • 61
 "prizes are only available for contestants from the US, Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK"

Just, why ?
  • 30
 Beef.
  • 51
 yes tell us the reasons why germany and not france or italy ?
  • 30
 @Busta74: Adidas is German?
  • 70
 @Busta74: Imagine if these countries and a bunch more were actually part of the same union with the common economic market?
  • 70
 Because these are the countries where prices associated with a competition like this, which under the law is typically considered „gambling“, are legal.
  • 20
 @FuzzyL: thank you, I get it now.
  • 10
 @FuzzyL: But is it gambling, when we're not paying anything to participate?

Yes, all these kind of regulations are super complicated, but for example in Finland the difference in needing to follow certain regulations is whether you need to pay money to take part in a raffle or not. I'd guess either the regulations are more straightforward in some countries OR Adidas already having the needed licenses or such in place in these certain areas to make it happen easily.
  • 20
 @donimo: I couldn‘t tell for Finland, and obviously I‘m not associated with Pinkbike or the sponsors, so this is all assumptions. But my company once tried to give stuff away in a comparable competition, and it was a real pain in the ass to have all these local regulations evaluated for all the countries where we would have liked to run it, and we ended up with a similar shortlist.
  • 50
 This just makes me miss the advent calendar, xc fantasy league and win it wed.
  • 50
 This will be my year haha!
  • 51
 Is Asa Vermette not racing elite this year?
  • 31
 He’s still in Diapers, give him a few years. Then he’ll race elite. Remember same thing was said about Jackson Goldstone.
  • 30
 The two of them were well ahead of all the "adults" at Hardline this winter.

I was just hoping for more Durango domination like Blevins did in the XC races.
  • 19
flag onemanarmy FL (Apr 24, 2025 at 11:28) (Below Threshold)
 Nah. He's got 2 more years probably.
  • 50
 Next year
  • 35
 @kroozctrl: I don’t get this. If he can compete with top 10 Elites, why not just jump into the elite category?
  • 31
 @mmarkey21: In spite of the obvious speed & talent, it's still beneficial for riders to get their 2 yrs under the belt in Jrs. just plain & simp. Plus... I'm sure some UCI rules about that for his age vs. someone that didn't get to ride Jr's that could jump into Elites (though this scenario may be cooked now w/ the new race format restructuring).
  • 30
 @onemanarmy: Just 2025 then elites
  • 20
 @Mtn-Goat-13: I’m sure it’s beneficial to most riders. Maybe it’s rule based, maybe the teams want to ease them into it so they can develop the mental aspects of racing. It just seems like it’s taking away a couple of years that they could be competing at a high level in elites while still risking serious injury in juniors which would hamper development.
  • 10
 @Mtn-Goat-13: kind of like college players declaring for drafts early and so on because the next season is never a given.
  • 15
flag suspended-flesh FL (Apr 25, 2025 at 8:16) (Below Threshold)
 He could technically race Elites this year and he has said he wants to. Neko said 1 year in Jrs will be good. No way will he spend 2 in Jrs.
  • 50
 @suspended-flesh: How so? Rules are pretty clear that Elite is 19 and over. Given that he didn't even win the overall I don't see how he has any claim to be an Elite.
  • 10
 @juanargent: I stand corrected. I misunderstood what Neko was trying to say on WynTV.


Asa Vermette was born on January 24, 2007, making him 18 years old as of April 25, 2025
  • 50
 Asa still has unfinished business in Junior, He didn't win the overall last year and I'd bet he'll still try for the fastest time of the day like Jackson Goldstone, Jordan Williams and Max Alran all have done as juniors.
  • 10
 @juanargent: Here is where Neko said Asa could race Elites this year, citing Richie Rude as an example:

youtu.be/zdqMjJM0EPk?t=870
  • 20
 @suspended-flesh: not sure what he means, but the categories are age based. I'm looking forward to the Asa/Max/Tyler battle this year.
  • 30
 @juanargent: Richie raced elite on the World Cup circuit but junior at the world champs. While he did get a gold and silver at worlds in his age category, racing up in world cups he was up and down the results but mostly around 30th.
  • 30
 Sebastian Holguin is a steal. That kid's got heat and is consistently on the podium at regional events.
  • 11
 I think PB should add in an incentive to pick cheap riders who unexpectedly do well. Something like 1 extra point for every $100,000 you come in under budget. So some people could pick 6 $25,000 riders and start with a headstart of 13.5 points. You wont win, but you also have an incentive to find undervalued riders early in the season. The effect gets less and less as the season goes on and the cost more accurately represents riders potential.
  • 10
 I'm not sure how you'd price that fairly. But being under budget should be used for tiebreakers in the rules. The most under budget would win.
  • 30
 Not that I ever come close to winning but not being eligible for prizes kinda sucks.
  • 64
 1.5m is still to low at start with the riders pricing. either price max to 500k or bump to overal 2m.
  • 30
 There seems to be some riders missing from the list ?
  • 50
 And some riders included from last year, who aren't racing (world cups) this season, as usual.
  • 40
 Given that this season has the most locked-in rider list ever and that list is both well known and publicised on pinkbike I really can't understand this. @edspratt @brianpark can we at least get an accurate rider roster?
  • 40
 @farkinoath: We saw a lot of this last year - PB listed riders who were fully injured or not racing... perplexing. This current list is full or riders who will not be in Poland. Tho its fun, there's really no reason to even set a FL team up until the actual listing of riders hitting the track is dropped and for PB, that's even before they start practicing (I think) or at least before qualifying.

At least of Vital you can place riders who are gonna actually be in the race which is more relevant. Yeah, all just games either way but PB's is much more speculative with tons of way overpriced few riders (IE - Jackson at $600K - didn't even race in 2024 vs. Amaury at $730K who did)... it's a lot more speculative (esp considering 50% of the names on this list aren't even racing at all) and in Vitals you can just pick from those in the actual race... and have a ton of people on the team which is lots more fun than just 6 mostly from a mostly over-priced field. Obviously if PB did one up like Vital, what would be the point so sure, I get it but even a few humble tweaks to the listing, prices, total budget would be way more fun - and most of us would still suck at this anyway.
  • 10
 Can I get a response from PB on whats up with random old accounts featuring my videos on their profile? Is this a bug or what?
  • 11
 @pinkbikeaudience: Can you please change the driver list so that 3 male and 2 female drivers are mandatory and one team position is determined by the ‘team manager’ to select a female or male driver?
  • 20
 void in Quebec, as always
  • 70
 Voïvod!!!
  • 20
 Yes, we've already parted with the ROC... in a way.
  • 30
 @danstonQ: love me some Voivod! What is it with Quebec with awesome, weird metal bands (Gorguts, Cryptopsy)? Maybe they're mad they never get to do online contests?
  • 20
 @jgoldfield: Listening to Phobos while reading your message Dude Smile
Yeah: Gorguts... but also SUUNS, which I love so much, in an other style...
  • 10
 I saw a bend from Q not that long ago - Spectral Wound. Very Solid BM.
  • 10
 I'm gonna need the 5.10 Freerider Pros with BOA - I'm done with laces fr fr
  • 20
 If Jackson has no picks then I’m not with us anymore 🫡
  • 42
 ditch the dynamic pricing.
  • 20
 Why can't I blow my next 3 years' budget this year like real life?
  • 20
 We can't wait to kick off another season of Fantasy!
  • 20
 Can we add JuanFer to the roster plz
  • 10
 Going to need to see a start list considering half of the $50,000 riders may not even be there.
  • 10
 Guys , just I didn't see Juanfer Vélez in the fantasy downhill racers list?
  • 10
 @edspratt Please add more riders. I want to add Juanfer Velez 😔
  • 10
 Do yrself a favor and wait to to see the start list for Bielsko - a huge # of riders PB is listing aren't even gonna be in Poland at all. They did this last year, including riders that were injured and its annoying. Juanfer may not even be at this race... not sure, but when you wait to just before the deadline for your team, cross-ref the list of riders even at the race then go b/c its a bit of a trap otherwise for a lot of the mid or lower pack who have more erratic results but can be good sometimes.
  • 22
 Fantasy leagues , go ride you’re bike button
  • 11
 Is 5.10 going discontinued? Their catalog is slim these days.
  • 13
 Why cant i select Asa vermette and why is Branigan in the list thought he is retired?
  • 50
 Asa is a junior. Branigan is just doing Branigan things...
  • 10
 Ya gotta to the Vital FL for that. Asa's Jr , not elite. Vital has a Jrs's listing and its way fun. Dunno why PB doesn't do that but... that's how it is (and I say this as a huge PB and Vital fan... I know there's some beef there but they're all just pushing the sport out to us).
  • 36
 shame most people can't watch it ! $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
wel done WBD!
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027297
Mobile Version of Website