Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League is Back for 2024!

Dynamic Rider Pricing



Prizes The League is open to everyone, but prizes are only available for contestants from the US, Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK. If the top contestant is not from one of these countries, prizes will go to the next eligible person.



Grand Prize / Season Overall



At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get a $5000 USD cash prize*. Yep, cold hard cash to spend on whatever you want. Should there be multiple teams with the same total cumulative points scores, the grand prize will be awarded to whoever scored the highest points in round race #1. See



In addition to the Grand Prize, $5000 USD will be donated by Five Ten in honour of the Grand Prize winner to their charity of choice of Grow Cycling Foundation, Trash Free Trails or the Athlete Recovery Fund. See



Round Prizes / Every World Cup + World Champs



If you have the top team of the week, you'll take home two fresh pairs of shoes and an athlete-signed jersey. Each race round will have a prize for the Top Fantasy Team of that round. Should there be multiple teams with the same total points for that race round, the prize for that round will be awarded to whoever scores highest points in the tie breaker round. See



At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get acash prize*. Yep, cold hard cash to spend on whatever you want. Should there be multiple teams with the same total cumulative points scores, the grand prize will be awarded to whoever scored the highest points in round race #1. See Official Rules for details.In addition to the Grand Prize, $5000 USD will be donated by Five Ten in honour of the Grand Prize winner to their charity of choice of Grow Cycling Foundation, Trash Free Trails or the Athlete Recovery Fund. See Official Rules for details.If you have the top team of the week, you'll take home two fresh pairs of shoes and an athlete-signed jersey. Each race round will have a prize for the Top Fantasy Team of that round. Should there be multiple teams with the same total points for that race round, the prize for that round will be awarded to whoever scores highest points in the tie breaker round. See Official Rules for details.



IMPORTANT:

May 4, 2024

2024 Race Schedule:



May 3-5: UCI DH World Cup #1 - Fort William, Scotland

May 17-19: UCI DH World Cup #2 - Bielsko Biala, Poland

June 7-9: UCI DH World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria

June 14-16: UCI DH World Cup #4 - Val di Sole, Italy

July 5-7: UCI DH World Cup #5 - Haute-Savoie, France

August 28-September 1: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Pal Arinsal/Vallnord, Andorra

September 6-8: UCI DH World Cup #6 - Loudenvielle, France

October 4-6: UCI DH World Cup #7 - Mont-Saint-Anne, Canada



Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten





Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on October 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes (“Contest”) is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in theirjurisdiction of residence. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on 6 October 2024 at 11:59:59 PM PDT. *5,000 USD cash portion of the grand prize will be awarded in a form of a check if the winner is from US or Canada; and will be awarded as a bank wire transfer if the winner is from Australia, Germany or UK.Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See Official Rules for full details on eligibility requirements, how to play, and prize description. Void in Province of Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Outside Interactive.

It's back! It’s almost time to dust off the old armchair for some virtual team management. After a short hiatus in 2023, we’re excited to announce that Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League is coming back for 2024, presented by the good people at Five Ten.With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League. Show off your skills in choosing the best riders for all 7 rounds of the 2024 UCI World Cup, plus the 2024 UCI World Championships, and your team will score points based on how your riders performed.A big change for this year is dynamic rider pricing. Riders’ salaries will start the season based on their historical results and some insider insights, but those salaries will get updated after each round. Riders who are having a good season will rise in price over time, and riders who are struggling will drop in price.In previous years there’s been a gradual convergence of teams as the best value riders became obvious throughout the season. Now with dynamic rider pricing, fantasy team managers will have to be more savvy as the leading riders price themselves out of their teams. This will also help more divergent strategies emerge—will you field strong mid-pack riders, or will you go all-in on an expensive top rider?When rider prices change, if your team's budget gets pushed beyond the salary cap, your most expensive rider will be replaced with the least expensive rider. If your team is still over the budget cap, your next most expensive rider will be swapped for the least expensive rider. You can then choose to go and reallocate budget and make changes as needed. Of course, players will still have time to update their teams to their preferences in the lead-up to each round of qualifiers—they’ll just need to stay under the $1.5 million dollar cost cap. We’re excited for people to dig deeper into the field of riders, assess historical performances at specific venues, and overall fall further down the rabbit hole of DH nerding.Bragging rights are the most important part of Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League and you can join up to 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing and then at the end of all 8 races, we crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand Prize! The League is open to everyone, but prizes are only available for contestants from the US, Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK.Sound good? Build your team today!To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize, we recommend you have your team created by the time Qualifying starts for the first round onand then before Qualifying at each consecutive round. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races.Good luck!