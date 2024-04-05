Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League Staff Picks - Volume 1

I haven't looked too deeply into the stats yet, so my team is mostly based on who I remember doing well last year and some early-season results so far in 2024. My overall strategy for this year's league with adaptive rider pricing and a closer fantasy points spread is to pick riders who will pick up consistent good results with the chance of taking race victories.



With that in mind, my most expensive pick is Camille Balanche, who was never lower than 2nd place before her crash at the Andorra World Cup. Camille's overall results sheet remains incredibly impressive, with no race finish outside the top five (ignoring DNS/DNFs) since Lousã in 2020.



My next pick is the 2023 World Champ, Charlie Hatton, who was starting to find great results in 2023 after being a regular top 20 performer. With the rainbow stripes for the 2024 season, he could be a contender for a first World Cup win. One racer that is no stranger to wins is Amaury Pierron and alongside 42% of current fantasy league players, he is on my team for at least the first round. Amaury is currently a very low price after being injured last year, I don't expect him to stay this cheap for long. Amaury has strong past results in Fort William, so he is a no-brainer as a round-one pick.



Filling out the rest of my roster is last year's Junior overall champ Ryan Pinkerton, who may be untested in Elites, but if he can perform as well as in 2023 he could be in for some strong results. A rider who is coming into the 2024 season with a rapid pace is Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab. Lachlan has picked up a string of victories in New Zealand, both in the national series and at Crankworx, and will be one to watch next month in Scotland. My final pick is Louise Ferguson, who is coming off completing the Hardline Tasmania course and secured some great results last year. Louise placed fourth at the World Champs in Fort William last year, so she could be a very valuable rider to have on your team. — Ed Spratt, Senior News Writer