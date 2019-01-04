Pinkbike's Editors Choose Their Ideal Geometry Numbers - Vote For Your Favorite

What if you were given free rein to design your dream bike from scratch. What would the geometry numbers look like? Would you create the longest and slackest beast imaginable, or would you create something a little more conservative, a bike that doesn't need to be ridden as fast as possible to come alive?
Pinkbike's editors answered those questions, and the results are below. Of course, there's more to a bike than numbers alone, but it's still fun to daydream about what your ideal off-road machine would look like, even if you don't have an engineering degree. It's an ever-so-slightly more advanced version of the doodles many of us drew in our notebooks when we were supposed to be paying attention in history class.
It's also interesting to see the similarities between the numbers, even though there was no discussion among the editors before they made their picks. There's only 3 degrees difference in head angle between Levy's ideal short travel bike and Paul Aston's 180mm monster truck. The same goes for seat angles too - they're all around 77°, although Aston's the outlier at 82°.
Take a look at the numbers, and vote for your favorite.
Mike Levy
Tech editor
Height: 5' 10''
Inseam: 33.5''
Ideal Geometry
Wheel size: 29''
Travel: 120mm rear / 120mm front
Head angle: 66.5°
Seat tube angle (effective): 77°
Chainstay length: 430mm
Reach: 460mm
Fork offset: 44mm
Mike Kazimer
Tech Editor
Height: 5'11”
Inseam: 33”
Ideal Geometry
Wheels: 29"
Travel: 130mm rear / 150mm front
Head angle: 64.5°
Seat tube angle (effective): 77°
Chainstay length: 440mm
Reach: 470mm
Fork offset: 44mm
Daniel Sapp
Tech Editor
Height: 5' 9.5"
Inseam: 33"
Ideal Geometry
Wheel size: 29"
Travel: 140mm rear / 160mm front
Head angle: 65°
Seat tube angle (effective): 77.5°
Chainstay length: 432mm
Reach: 455mm
Fork offset: 44mm
Richard Cunningham
Tech Editor
Height: 5'7"
Ideal Geometry
Wheel size: 29"
Travel: 140mm rear / 150mm front
Head angle: 66°
Seat tube angle (effective): 76°
Chainstay length: 450mm
Reach: 440mm
Fork offset: 44mm
Brian Park
Head of Editorial
Height: 5'7"
Ideal Geometry
Wheel size: 29"
Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm front
Head angle: 64.5°
Seat tube angle (effective): 77°
Chainstay length: 435mm
Reach: 440mm
Fork offset: 44mm
Sarah Moore
Content Manager
Height: 5’7”
Inseam: 27”
Ideal Geometry
Wheel size: 27.5"
Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm front
Head angle: 65°
Seat tube angle (effective): 77
Chainstay length: 430mm
Reach: 450mm
Fork offset: 37mm
Paul Aston
Tech Editor
Height: 6’1”
Inseam: 33"
Ideal Geometry
Wheel size: 29"
Travel: 180mm rear / 180mm front
Head angle: 63.5°
Seat tube angle (effective): 82°
Chainstay length: 470mm
Reach: 500mm
Fork offset: 44mm
Are we going to look back in 5 years and roll our eyes?
