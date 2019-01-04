PINKBIKE TECH

Pinkbike's Editors Choose Their Ideal Geometry Numbers - Vote For Your Favorite

Jan 4, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  
What if you were given free rein to design your dream bike from scratch. What would the geometry numbers look like? Would you create the longest and slackest beast imaginable, or would you create something a little more conservative, a bike that doesn't need to be ridden as fast as possible to come alive?

Pinkbike's editors answered those questions, and the results are below. Of course, there's more to a bike than numbers alone, but it's still fun to daydream about what your ideal off-road machine would look like, even if you don't have an engineering degree. It's an ever-so-slightly more advanced version of the doodles many of us drew in our notebooks when we were supposed to be paying attention in history class.

It's also interesting to see the similarities between the numbers, even though there was no discussion among the editors before they made their picks. There's only 3 degrees difference in head angle between Levy's ideal short travel bike and Paul Aston's 180mm monster truck. The same goes for seat angles too - they're all around 77°, although Aston's the outlier at 82°.

Take a look at the numbers, and vote for your favorite.




Mike Levy
Tech editor
Height: 5' 10''
Inseam: 33.5''

Ideal Geometry
Wheel size: 29''
Travel: 120mm rear / 120mm front
Head angle: 66.5°
Seat tube angle (effective): 77°
Chainstay length: 430mm
Reach: 460mm
Fork offset: 44mm
Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper 29 review test Photo by Trevor Lyden


Mike Kazimer
Tech Editor
Height: 5'11”
Inseam: 33”

Ideal Geometry
Wheels: 29"
Travel: 130mm rear / 150mm front
Head angle: 64.5°
Seat tube angle (effective): 77°
Chainstay length: 440mm
Reach: 470mm
Fork offset: 44mm
YT Capra Review



Daniel Sapp
Tech Editor
Height: 5' 9.5"
Inseam: 33"

Ideal Geometry
Wheel size: 29"
Travel: 140mm rear / 160mm front
Head angle: 65°
Seat tube angle (effective): 77.5°
Chainstay length: 432mm
Reach: 455mm
Fork offset: 44mm



Richard Cunningham
Tech Editor
Height: 5'7"

Ideal Geometry
Wheel size: 29"
Travel: 140mm rear / 150mm front
Head angle: 66°
Seat tube angle (effective): 76°
Chainstay length: 450mm
Reach: 440mm
Fork offset: 44mm
RC GT Sensor Carbon Expert Pro



Brian Park
Head of Editorial
Height: 5'7"

Ideal Geometry
Wheel size: 29"
Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm front
Head angle: 64.5°
Seat tube angle (effective): 77°
Chainstay length: 435mm
Reach: 440mm
Fork offset: 44mm



Sarah Moore
Content Manager
Height: 5’7”
Inseam: 27”

Ideal Geometry
Wheel size: 27.5"
Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm front
Head angle: 65°
Seat tube angle (effective): 77
Chainstay length: 430mm
Reach: 450mm
Fork offset: 37mm
Cannondale Habit



Paul Aston
Tech Editor
Height: 6’1”
Inseam: 33"

Ideal Geometry
Wheel size: 29"
Travel: 180mm rear / 180mm front
Head angle: 63.5°
Seat tube angle (effective): 82°
Chainstay length: 470mm
Reach: 500mm
Fork offset: 44mm




Which editor's ideal geometry numbers most closely match what you would pick?




Are we going to look back in 5 years and roll our eyes?

43 Comments

  • + 20
 D O W N C O U N T R Y
  • + 2
 SmALL Mountain
  • + 8
 As a tall 6'5" rider, I still haven't found a bike long enough that I'm 100% comfortable with. I make due with what I have (a 500mm reach size XL Transition Smuggler), but with seat tube angles getting steeper, that just brings me closer to the bars. So really...my "perceived reach" feels only a little longer compared to my last two bikes (a 450mm reach Niner WFO and a 465mm reach YT Jeffsy). I haven't ridden the super long Pole/Geometron/Mondraker bikes, but I feel a reach even longer than theirs would finally feel right.
  • + 1
 I'm with you. My hardtail is "long" at 480mm reach, but I'm all arms and legs. Really looking at XL Starling Murmur Factory, 515mm reach.
  • + 1
 The XL pole is a monster
  • + 1
 Nailed it with the correlation between sharper seat tube angles and reduced reach.
  • + 3
 I'm the same height and just got XL pole evolink, 535mm reach it's great, feels like your on a trainer going up, so roomy and stable going down
  • + 1
 I hear you man, at 6' 4" tall my seat is literally on top of the rear axle on my bike with an 86 cm seat height and 74 deg. seat tube angle. It's getting harder to find a good fitting bike for a tall person. Most of the new XL frames have a 495 seat tube height. I could easily run a 200 mm dropper on my bike with a 520 mm seat tube. Reach is less of an issue to me since my height is mostly in my legs and not in my torso and arms.
  • + 9
 Why is everyone so short... only one rider above 6ft.
  • + 1
 Hate speech. My safe space is 400mm.
  • + 1
 More short people something something 95th percentile blah blah bell curve. In the end it made my choice easy being 6'3" meself.
  • + 6
 I feel personally attacked.
  • + 2
 PB editorial staff s mainly shortish people on mid-travel 29ers? Is 'Editor Bike' geometry a thing now? Dentists had their run.

Hold it down for the rest of us, Paul!
  • + 5
 The dork is strong in this post.

Next tell us which water bottle size is your favorite. 12 oz, 16 oz, 20 oz, or stainless flask?
  • + 10
 Welcome to mountain biking. Smile

Artisanal cypress wood enduro™ goblets only.
  • + 5
 My latest project:

Front 29”+ 160mm
Rear 27,5”+ 130mm
Head angle 52,5
Seat angle 100 (-10)
Reach 550
Chainstay 500

Awake as fuk.
  • + 4
 Wokidesigns
  • + 4
 This is stupid because it's really "who is closest to your height?" and/or "do you like slack head angles or super slack head angles?"
  • + 3
 470mm chainstay? Paul Aston's numbers are crazy if you want to ride a bike rather than a monster truck. BTW. long, low and slack..... Where is the low part (BB Height) in the numbers
  • + 1
 Paul is a DH guy, so long chainstays make sense. Short is good for going slow, but can feel unstable at speed.
  • + 2
 I think the most consistent number has to be effective seat tube angle. A lot of 77* responses! And then there's Paul Aston...

Are you paying attention bike manufacturers!? Steepen those things up! TIA
  • + 4
 Scroll scroll scroll scroll oh hey 82 degree seat tube angle.
  • + 2
 As MBUK would once have put it, Mike Levy is an XC jayboy (it's ok, it's used in context). Still a top dude though.
  • + 1
 6,3 Wheel size 27.5 Travel 160mm front 0mm rear Head angle 65 Chain stay 430mm with a low bb. Reach 450mm Stem 50mm Bar width 770mm Perfect
  • + 1
 Park is the closest, but get the chain stays down around 420mm and make the reach about 15mm longer per size and bam you have a updated Canfield Riot.
  • + 2
 No 27.5 love from the boys...
  • + 3
 Mike Kazimer ~ SB130?
  • + 1
 im 95% sure that's the bike he copied the info from lolol
  • + 1
 totally unrelated but ryno power doin' some damage control ads on the homepage.
  • + 1
 shocking PB picks the long travel option.
  • + 1
 You heard it here first. 27.5 is dead.
  • + 2
 Run what you Brung.
  • + 1
 how about not enough money to try new geometry
  • + 1
 Interesting that almost all prefer reduced offset forks.
  • + 0
 I'd happily ride all of them apart from Astons. It'd be nice to hear reasons for these figures....
  • + 1
 We will let the people choose, we will call it democracy!
  • + 0
 26 inch wheels 23 inch top tube.
Seat tube angle ? Yes it has one.
65 degree HT angle
Longish stays for that stable DH ride.
  • + 1
 26 ain’t dead
  • + 0
 it aint !!
  • + 5
 yes it is. next.
  • + 3
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: the one in my garage is an unkillable zombie
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



