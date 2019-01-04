Pinkbike's Editors Choose Their Ideal Geometry Numbers - Vote For Your Favorite

Mike Levy

Tech editor

Height: 5' 10''

Inseam: 33.5''



Ideal Geometry

Wheel size: 29''

Travel: 120mm rear / 120mm front

Head angle: 66.5°

Seat tube angle (effective): 77°

Chainstay length: 430mm

Reach: 460mm

Fork offset: 44mm



Mike Kazimer

Tech Editor

Height: 5'11”

Inseam: 33”



Ideal Geometry

Wheels: 29"

Travel: 130mm rear / 150mm front

Head angle: 64.5°

Seat tube angle (effective): 77°

Chainstay length: 440mm

Reach: 470mm

Fork offset: 44mm



Daniel Sapp

Tech Editor

Height: 5' 9.5"

Inseam: 33"



Ideal Geometry

Wheel size: 29"

Travel: 140mm rear / 160mm front

Head angle: 65°

Seat tube angle (effective): 77.5°

Chainstay length: 432mm

Reach: 455mm

Fork offset: 44mm

Richard Cunningham

Tech Editor

Height: 5'7"



Ideal Geometry

Wheel size: 29"

Travel: 140mm rear / 150mm front

Head angle: 66°

Seat tube angle (effective): 76°

Chainstay length: 450mm

Reach: 440mm

Fork offset: 44mm

Brian Park

Head of Editorial

Height: 5'7"



Ideal Geometry

Wheel size: 29"

Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm front

Head angle: 64.5°

Seat tube angle (effective): 77°

Chainstay length: 435mm

Reach: 440mm

Fork offset: 44mm





Sarah Moore

Content Manager

Height: 5’7”

Inseam: 27”



Ideal Geometry

Wheel size: 27.5"

Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm front

Head angle: 65°

Seat tube angle (effective): 77

Chainstay length: 430mm

Reach: 450mm

Fork offset: 37mm

Paul Aston

Tech Editor

Height: 6’1”

Inseam: 33"



Ideal Geometry

Wheel size: 29"

Travel: 180mm rear / 180mm front

Head angle: 63.5°

Seat tube angle (effective): 82°

Chainstay length: 470mm

Reach: 500mm

Fork offset: 44mm

What if you were given free rein to design your dream bike from scratch. What would the geometry numbers look like? Would you create the longest and slackest beast imaginable, or would you create something a little more conservative, a bike that doesn't need to be ridden as fast as possible to come alive?Pinkbike's editors answered those questions, and the results are below. Of course, there's more to a bike than numbers alone, but it's still fun to daydream about what your ideal off-road machine would look like, even if you don't have an engineering degree. It's an ever-so-slightly more advanced version of the doodles many of us drew in our notebooks when we were supposed to be paying attention in history class.It's also interesting to see the similarities between the numbers, even though there was no discussion among the editors before they made their picks. There's only 3 degrees difference in head angle between Levy's ideal short travel bike and Paul Aston's 180mm monster truck. The same goes for seat angles too - they're all around 77°, although Aston's the outlier at 82°.Take a look at the numbers, and vote for your favorite.Are we going to look back in 5 years and roll our eyes?