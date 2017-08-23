Pinkbike's Inaugural Long-Jump World Championships - Video

Wanting to do something a little bit different, Pinkbike held a discrete world championship recently—the Long-Jump World Championship. Gathering a bunch of the world's top riders was our goal and that's just what we got. We threw some cash into the mix to reward first place and the contest was on. Riders went big off the selected step up in the Whistler Bike Park and bikes were well and truly abused.
With each successful huck the envelope of cash moved further and further out of reach.
Traditionally riders keep it fast and low here as the landing is completely flat, if not uphill.
Brook Macdonald about to go 52 feet.
When you go as big as Brook, the landing isn't pretty.
Finn Iles boosting.
R-Dog with the most style if not the distance.
Craig Evans looking for those extra few feet.
Finn Iles went the highest and landed the hardest but couldn't get the distance to compete with the top three.
If Finn had gotten another pedal stroke in he might have been the winner.
Finn Iles to flat.
The sound of rims smashing into the ground on each landing was cringe worthy.
Remy Metailler finished in third, only about a foot off of Brook.
Jono Jones went massive, looking down toward Brook's landing and trying to stretch for those final inches.
Brook pedaled all the way to the lip and went yuuuuge.
We are not sure who took home the $500, Brook, or the Longhorn.
