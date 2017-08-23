Pinkbike's Inaugural Long-Jump World Championships - Video





Wanting to do something a little bit different, Pinkbike held a discrete world championship recently—the Long-Jump World Championship. Gathering a bunch of the world's top riders was our goal and that's just what we got. We threw some cash into the mix to reward first place and the contest was on. Riders went big off the selected step up in the Whistler Bike Park and bikes were well and truly abused.























































Jono Jones went massive, looking down toward Brook's landing and trying to stretch for those final inches. Jono Jones went massive, looking down toward Brook's landing and trying to stretch for those final inches.





