VIDEOS

Pinkbike's Inaugural Long-Jump World Championships - Video

Aug 23, 2017
by Pinkbike Productions  


Wanting to do something a little bit different, Pinkbike held a discrete world championship recently—the Long-Jump World Championship. Gathering a bunch of the world's top riders was our goal and that's just what we got. We threw some cash into the mix to reward first place and the contest was on. Riders went big off the selected step up in the Whistler Bike Park and bikes were well and truly abused.


With each successful huck the envelope of cash moved further and further out of reach.
  With each successful huck the envelope of cash moved further and further out of reach.

Traditionally riders keep it fast an low here as the landing is completely flat if not uphill.
  Traditionally riders keep it fast and low here as the landing is completely flat, if not uphill.

Brook Macdonald about to go 52 feet.
  Brook Macdonald about to go 52 feet.

When you go as big as Brook the landing isn t pretty.
  When you go as big as Brook, the landing isn't pretty.

Fill Iles boosting.
  Finn Iles boosting.

R-Dog with the most style if not the distance.
  R-Dog with the most style if not the distance.

Craig Evans looking for those extra few feet.
  Craig Evans looking for those extra few feet.

Finn Iles went the highest landed the hardest but didn t quite go the furthest.
  Finn Iles went the highest and landed the hardest but couldn't get the distance to compete with the top three.

If Finn had gotten another pedal stroke in he might have been the winner.
  If Finn had gotten another pedal stroke in he might have been the winner.

Finn Iles to flat.
  Finn Iles to flat.

The sound of runs smashing into the ground on each landing was cringe worthy.
  The sound of rims smashing into the ground on each landing was cringe worthy.

Remy Metailler would be third only about a foot off of Brook.
  Remy Metailler finished in third, only about a foot off of Brook.

Jono Jones looking down Brook s landing mark and trying to stretch out those final few inches.
Jono Jones just a foot short of Brook Macdonald.
Jono Jones went massive, looking down toward Brook's landing and trying to stretch for those final inches.

Brook pedaled all the way to the lip and went HUGE.
  Brook pedaled all the way to the lip and went yuuuuge.

We are not sure who will actually take home the 500 Brook Macdonald or the Longhorn.
  We are not sure who took home the $500, Brook, or the Longhorn.


MENTIONS: @davetrumpore / @pinkbikeproductions


Must Read This Week
Specialized Update Enduro for 2018 - First Look - Crankworx Whistler 2017
117919 views
Remember These? 11 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2017
78124 views
Manon Carpenter Retires from DH Racing
72489 views
Hope HB160 - First Ride
72206 views
Shimano Announces 4-Piston XT Brake Caliper
66760 views
New Intense 29er Carbon DH Bike Spotted - Crankworx Whistler 2017
55504 views
Spank's Foam Filled Rim Promises Better Reliability and Feel - Crankworx Whistler 2017
51805 views
Maxxis Shows Off New Downhill Tire - Crankworx Whistler 2017
48589 views

11 Comments

  • + 3
 Should have been sponsored by Transition and their Huck-to-flat technology.
  • + 2
 Was Bernard Kerr just watching, or did he actually compete? (as in, is he back on a bike and healthy?)
  • + 1
 Just in case you haven't:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzOUgwsQ_hM
  • + 1
 Living the dream Nick, keep up the good work!
  • + 1
 That fist bump fail tho......That's what riding is about, good times
  • + 2
 we need more of this!!
  • + 1
 Next G out project to bottom up.
  • + 2
 sausage to flat
  • + 1
 didn't remy get second?
  • + 1
 Awesome. Video please?!
  • + 1
 Finishing list??

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036205
Mobile Version of Website