Pinkbike's Share The Ride Brings Bikes to Kids in Exshaw, Alberta

It was such an amazing gift that Pinkbike Share the ride program gave to Exshaw School. I now have the ability to run a bike program within the physical education program. Some of the kids here don’t own bike or have never even ridden one and are so excited to learn. I now get to share my passion of biking with them and hopefully show them the health benefits, freedom and joy of riding a bike. Thank you to Pinkbike and all of the sponsors that contributed to make this happen. — Shannon Fox, Teacher