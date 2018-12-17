Pinkbike's Share the Ride Brings Bikes to Kids in Germany

Teaming up with our sponsors and distributors globally, Pinkbike's Share The Ride raises money to bring disadvantaged children from all over the world the opportunity to share the joy of being on two wheels by providing them with bicycles, helmets and locks. Since its inception in 2013, the foundation has raised over $200,000 and brought smiles to hundreds of children around the world. Once again, our industry friends have come to the table with tons of incredible prizes for you to win this year, including a Cannondale Habit and a Norco Bicycles Range, with more being added all the time.



I was really happy to see how kids enjoyed the new bikes of sizes from 8'' up to 20'', regardless low temperatures that made riding rather difficult. We spend a half day showing them the basics of bike handling skills on the mobile ramps that could be simply unfolded on every playground. Each kid got their helmets for safety rides. I believe this small step can make a huge impact on the future of local children as some of them might fall in love with cycling and share this great passion with us in the future. — Richard Gasperotti



For the orphans living in the Outlaw - Children and Youth Aid Centre in Dresden, Germany, this winter day was like none other. Many times in their lives, these children have been made idle promises, but seldom have these promises been brought into reality.This special January day, the kids woke up early and looked out at snow flurries hovering in the air outside the window as they ate their breakfast. As the snowflakes hit the ground, they melted and disappeared.Suddenly, a raven took off the fence, startled by a sound of an approaching car. "It must be them!” cried the children and, with their gloves and winter jackets only partly on, they ran out from the house to the schoolyard where a big white Mercedes truck had just arrived. The kids realized that some of their dreams might come true. From the bottom to the ceiling, the cargo compartment was packed with new mountain bikes dispatched from the City of Prague for the young riders.The crew of four, including Czech mountain biking legend and Pinkbike associate Richard ‘Gaspi’ Gasperotti, shook hands with the local rider Benjamin Bartholomé. Just a few weeks ago, these two guys made an agreement to bring Pinkbike's Share the Ride project to Germany. Benjamin got in touch with Ines Hermann, who helped arrange this delivery, and at the end of the day, there was a group of children standing in the yard waiting for the ceremonial hand over."The helpful organization, originally called Outlaw - Kinde and Jugendhilfe, takes care of orphans but also children in families that are struggling - financially or from whatever reason - by supporting the families at home, or helping the children at their day care facilities, where they receive education, food and an opportunity for socialization with other children,” explains Benjamin. According to him, the institution helps children that are ditching school or getting into other kinds of problems.Furthermore, the aid center arranges recreational and cultural activities for kids like hiking and bicycle trips, organized swimming, painting or handcrafting. Basically, the Outlaw social workers do the best to help wherever they can, in collaboration with other similar projects running across Germany.Czech rider Gaspi has already taken part in some Share the Ride projects in the past, delivering bikes to the kids struggling with serious diseases, or to the orphans living in orphanages in the Czech Republic. This time, Gaspi took the project to neighbouring Germany. Dresden and the Czech capital city of Prague are connected by a highway and it takes no more than two hours to get from one town to the other.