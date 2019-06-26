Pinkbike's Share The Ride Brings Bikes to Kids in Morley, Alberta

"It was an absolute pleasure to work with Stephen to plan this event, that will have lasting impacts on our students at Morley Community School. We are planning to continue to build upon this donation of mountain bikes to improve the academic course experiences and extracurricular opportunities for our students, give teachers an opportunity to get the students out on the land, and continue to build connections with the mountain bike community. PinkBike Share the Ride event has started a movement and we cannot wait to see where this will take our students. — Emily Parkin, Teacher