Pinkbike's Share The Ride Brings Bikes to Kids in Morley, Alberta

Jun 26, 2019
by Stephen Exley  
2019 Share The Ride

by sexley
Teaming up with our sponsors and distributors globally, Pinkbike's Share the Ride raises money to bring disadvantaged children from all over the world the opportunity to share the joy of being on two wheels by providing them with bicycles, helmets and locks. Since its inception in 2013, the foundation has raised over $200,000 and brought smiles to hundreds of children around the world. Information on the Share the Ride foundation can be found at pinkbike.com/sharetheride.



The opportunity to host a Share the Ride event was a unique experience from start to finish. To play host to the mountain bike community at our school and to be given our very own fleet of mountain bikes, was a dream come true! Our students thrive when they have experiential learning opportunities and are connected to the land. The donation of 36 bikes to our school community opens the doors to many possibilities and the sky has become our limit! To see our students smile after they’ve built a bike, fresh out of a cardboard box, was a highlight of hosting this event. The Share the Ride event gives the whole school community an opportunity to be involved. We had our Music Academy perform and our Powwow Academy share dances with the volunteers and our entire school.

Since we received news about this incredible donation, our school administration has been extremely supportive in allowing us to move forward with some of our dreams! In April, our school approved plans for and built a brand new building that will be our central location for all things bikes - including the bike shop and trailer that we have recently purchased. We are working with the community to gain approval for single track trails and a pump track - all accessible from our school doors! We are keen to remain engaged in the mountain biking community and to give and give back where we can. We view the bike as a tool for students to gain confidence, autonomy, connection to the land, and mental and physical health benefits.

We cannot thank Stephen enough for providing this experience and opportunity to our school and the community. The full impact remains to be seen, but the wheels we have in motion now, are just the beginning.

To say this was a good day is truly an understatement and really doesn’t take in the full impact of what the Pinkbike Share the Ride foundation accomplished at this school – not only for the day, but for the future – and every user that donated, built a bike, or helped out in any way should be proud.



Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event.
Reconciliation Mural completed in 2017 led by two Canadian street artists – Emmanuel Jarus and Jason Botkin and completed by Morley Community School Art students.


Photos by Steph N at the Morley Community School event.
The man behind the event, better known in BC for hosting some of the best downhill events in Canada



Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event


Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event



Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event.


Pinkbike Share The Ride event at the Morley Community School. 36 brand new bikes helmets and locks.
The large collection of bikes, helmets and swag arrives at Morley Community School



Photos by Steph N at the Morley Community School event.


Photos by Steph N at the Morley Community School event.



Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event
A grade 7 student focused in on putting his first bicycle together.


Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event.


Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event.
A volunteer from Two Wheel View interacting with a student while they work on putting a bicycle together.


Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event.


Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event.



Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event
Peter Guzman, Clara Hughes and Emily Parkin testing out the balance bikes.


Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event.



Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event.
Student take over and starts building a bike from Devinci on their own


Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event
Duane Mark and Chris Pegram shared an honour song to show their thanks to the volunteers.


Photos by Steph N at the Morley Community School event.


Photos by Steph N at the Morley Community School event.


Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event.



Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event.


Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event.




Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event.


Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event.



Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event
Grade 6 and 7 students are keen to ride the new bikes from Norco!


Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event


Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event


Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event
Pow Wow Academy Dancers



Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event


Photos by Steph N at the Morley Community School event.




Photos by Steph N at the Morley Community School event.


Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event





Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event.
A student doing some final checks before the bike is completed.


Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event



Since March 2019, when we hosted Pinkbike, volunteers and received more than 30 brand new mountain bikes and helmets, things have been very busy around our school! We made announcements to our students that day in March, and we are now proud to say, that we have delivered! Sitting on our school grounds, is a brand new shop that will be dedicated to all things bikes and outdoors! We have also purchased a brand new trailer, that is housed in our bike shop - available to take our students and their bikes beyond our school grounds! Our annual Two Wheel View grade 9 bike trip from Lake Louise to Stoney Nakoda Nation, in its 6th year, will end right inside of this new bike shop. We couldn’t be more thrilled for our students, and the impact that the bicycle will have on them, their education and beyond. Since the snow melted, numerous teachers have taken their learning outdoors, on the land, with bicycles. We are forever grateful to Stephen Exley and the Pinkbike crew for building on the legacy of bicycles at Morley Community School.

bigquotes"It was an absolute pleasure to work with Stephen to plan this event, that will have lasting impacts on our students at Morley Community School. We are planning to continue to build upon this donation of mountain bikes to improve the academic course experiences and extracurricular opportunities for our students, give teachers an opportunity to get the students out on the land, and continue to build connections with the mountain bike community. PinkBike Share the Ride event has started a movement and we cannot wait to see where this will take our students.Emily Parkin, Teacher



Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event


Photos By Jenny Bateman for the Morley Community School STR Event
A HUGE thank you to all the Pinkbike users that donated to this years' Share the Ride Foundation



A very special thank-you to the following for working together to make this event a success:

Stephen Exley - SE Racing
Sarah Lukas - Pinkbike
Calgary Cycle
Brave Communications
Devinci Cycles
Norco Bicycles
Woom Bikes and the Bike Dads
Outside Bikes and Ski
Abus Locks
Kali Protectives
Red Path Talent | www.redpathtalent.com
Local Motion
Plaid Goat Mountain Bike Fest | http://plaidgoat.ca/
Emily Parkin and all students and staff at Morley Community School
SRAM
Richard Ratte
Reg Mullet
Prairie Girls Racing
OGC / Camel Back

Along with all the Pinkbike users who donated to Share the Ride in 2018/19.

Video: Steve Dunn
Photos: Jenny Bateman

Interested in hosting a Share the Ride event in your community? We are always happy to hear from you - please let us know more about yourself HERE



MENTIONS: @Outsidebikes / @Calgary-Cycle / @cyclesdevinci / @KaliProtectives


6 Comments

 Thanks Pinkbike/Share the Ride!

I have donated the last few years, but my donation last year was refunded! Looking through the comments on the old articles it looks like that was a common occurrence, so does anyone know why a large number of donations were refunded?
 This is awesomeness, love to see the bike bug spreading!
 Is there any ongoing bike activities/support going on with this? I live close to Morley and would love to lend a hand.
 I think the article says they are working towards a pump track and trails.
 so great to see kids getting opportunities on bikes
 badass

