Pinkbike's Share the Ride Brings Bikes to Kids in Peru

Thank you Pinkbike!

The school and it's kids, surrounded by some of the biggest mountains and best mountain biking on the planet.

Ten Canadian girls and two Peruvian guides representing the Share The Ride program.

The local school kids dancing to celebrate bikes.

“They made the cutest posters. One said “We Want Ride” that’s exactly what I think too. To be free, to play, to be carefree, to explore, to be expressive. This is what riding is to me and these kids want a part of it,” rider Sylvie Allen.

“Some of the kids had tears in their eyes they were so excited about the bikes,” rider Lisa Ankeny.

Beautiful colours. Albeit not the best riding attire, but it'll have to do for now.

“My only hope is that these girls can participate in the weekly lessons and experience everything that we love about mountain biking and have a future that is more than just shepherding in the hills,” rider Sylvie Allen.

Thank you Share The Ride, from the kids at Huama Institucion Educative 50161.