Pinkbike's State of the Sport 2024 Full Rider Data Release

Section 1 - Demographics

Throughout the past week, we've been releasing data from our State of the Sport survey. We've specifically drilled down into the stories that we believe are the most interesting and impactful but the Survey covered a far wider range of topics than those we have already presented. As promised earlier in the week, below we have published the full results from the Survey. Please note, we stopped short of sharing individual responses as we promised athletes anonymity and relied on their trust to gather this data. As with other articles, any attempts to identify riders in the comments will be deleted. With that said, here are the full results of the Pinkbike State of the Sport survey.

What is your age?

Junior: 3 (2.8%)

18-20: 20 (18.5%)

21-25: 31 (28.7%)

26-30: 34 (31.5%)

31-35: 18 (16.7%)

36+: 2 (1.9%)



Which continent are you from?

Asia: 1 (0.9%)

Europe: 67 (62%)

North America: 26 (24.1%)

Oceania: 14 (13%)



What is your primary cycling discipline?

Downhill: 44 (40.7%)

Enduro: 34 (31.5%)

Cross Country: 30 (27.8%)



What position did you finish in the overall rankings of your primary discipline last year?

Top 5: 25 (23.1%)

Top 10: 23 (21.3%)

Top 20: 35 (32.4%)

Top 40: 23 (21.3%)

41st or higher: 1 (0.9%)

N/A: 1 (0.9%)



What is your biggest goal in your riding?

To be the best in the world in my discipline: 52 (48.1%)

To enter the top 10 in my discipline: 17 (15.7%)

To enter the top 20 in my discipline: 1 (0.9%)

To enter the top 30 in my discipline: 1 (0.9%)

To be the best I can be: 30 (27.8%)

To earn enough money to support myself: 1 (0.9%)

To earn a high wage as a professional athlete: 4 (3.7%)

To Be on WC Podium: 1 (0.9%)

To have a positive impact in this world: 1 (0.9%)



Section 2 - Media & Filming

How many followers do you have on your main social media account?

0-10,000: 51 (47.2%)

10,000-25,000: 26 (24.1%)

25,000-50,000: 10 (9.3%)

50,000-100,000: 13 (12%)

100,000-250,000: 5 (4.6%)

250,000+: 3 (2.8%)



Which social media platforms do you use to promote yourself?

YouTube: 28 (25.9%)

X/Twitter: 1 (0.9%)

Instagram: 108 (100%)

TikTok: 20 (18.5%)

Facebook: 42 (38.9%)

Snapshat: 1 (0.9%)

Strava: 35 (32.4%)

Other: 4 (3.7%)

(Note, multiple-choice question)



Do you do any media projects beyond competition?

Short Edits: 82 (91.1%)

Parts in feature length films: 9 (10%)

Podcasts: 24 (26.7%)

Instructional videos: 6 (6.7%)

Vlogging: 16 (17.8%)

Writing: 7 (7.8%)

Your own branded line i.e clothing, merchandise or bike parts: 6 (6.7%)

Other: 4 (4.4%)

(Note, multiple-choice question)



Why do you use social media?

To Make Myself More Valuable to Sponsors: 83 (76.9%)

To Make Content With and For My Fans: 58 (53.7%)

I Like to Speak to My Fans Directly: 27 (25%)

I'm Contracted to Do So: 47 (43.5%)

To Use My Influence in the Mountain Biking Community: 39 (36.1%)

I don't take an active interest in social media: 8 (7.4%)

Because I enjoy it: 34 (31.5%)

Other: 3 (2.7%)

(Note, multiple-choice question)



How important is content to maintaining your income?

Very Important: 14 (13%)

Important: 52 (48.1%)

Neutral: 30 (27.8%)

Unimportant: 8 (7.4%)

Very Unimportant: 4 (3.7%)



I enjoy making content for social media

Strongly Agree: 5 (4.6%)

Agree: 40 (37%)

Neutral: 38 (35.2%)

Disagree: 22 (20.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (2.8%)



Social media reach is more important to me than traditional media coverage (e.g video on Pinkbike homepage or Photo Epic appearance)

Social media reach is more important: 21 (19.4%)

They are both considered equal: 78 (72.2%)

Traditional media coverage is more important: 9 (8.3%)



I have considered leaving competition to create content full-time

Agree: 5 (4.6%)

Neutral: 12 (11.1%)

Disagree: 24 (22.2%)

Strongly Disagree: 67 (62%)



Social media has a negative impact on my mental health

Strongly Agree: 9 (8.3%)

Agree: 40 (37%)

Neutral: 40 (37%)

Disagree: 16 (14.8%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (2.8%)



Section 3 - Home Country Support

My home country gave me an advantage compared to others

Strongly Agree: 6 (5.6%)

Agree: 26 (24.1%)

Neutral: 33 (30.6%)

Disagree: 25 (23.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 18 (16.7%)



How would you rate your country's national governing body's support of its riders?

Very Poor: 21 (19.4%)

Poor: 45 (41.7%)

Acceptable: 24 (22.2%)

Good: 14 (13%)

Very Good: 4 (3.7%)



There is a good path from racing national events in my home country to competing at World Cups

Strongly Agree: 11 (10.2%)

Agree: 24 (22.2%)

Neutral: 21 (19.4%)

Disagree: 41 (38%)

Strongly Disagree: 11 (10.2%)



For riders from your home country, how difficult is it to compete at an international level without significant financial support from brands or sponsors?

Easy: 5 (4.6%)

Somewhat Easy: 12 (11.1%)

Neutral: 11 (10.2%)

Somewhat Hard: 25 (23.1%)

Hard: 24 (22.2%)

Very Hard: 31 (28.7%)



It’s easier for Europeans to compete at an elite level

Strongly Agree: 39 (36.1%%)

Agree: 51 (47.2%%)

Neutral: 14 (13%)

Disagree: 4 (3.7%)



To race internationally in my chosen discipline, there were opportunities to get the necessary UCI points in my home country

Strongly Agree: 5 (4.6%)

Agree: 46 (42.6%)

Neutral: 18 (16.7%)

Disagree: 21 (19.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 14 (13%)

This doesn't apply to me: 4 (3.7%)



I relied on a jersey from my national body to compete in at least one of the previous two seasons

Yes: 22 (20.4%)

No: 53 (49.1%)

This doesn't apply to me: 33 (30.6%)



Section 4 - Rumeneration

Is mountain biking your sole income or do you have to have another job to support yourself?

I don't take a wage from mountain biking: 16 (14.8%)

It's less than 50% of my income: 8 (7.4%)

It's more than 50% of my income: 10 (9.3%)

Full income: 74 (68.5%)



What were your total earnings from mountain biking last year?

0-5,000 USD: 21 (19.6%)

5,000-10,000 USD: 8 (7.5%)

10,000-20,000 USD: 14 (13.1%)

20,000-30,000 USD: 8 (7.5%)

30,000-40,000 USD: 11 (10.3%)

40,000-50,000 USD: 5 (4.7%)

50,000-100,000 USD: 24 (22.4%)

100,000-250,000 USD: 7 (6.5%)

250,000-500,000 USD: 8 (7.5%)

500,000+ USD: 1 (0.9%)



How will your total earnings from mountain biking compare in 2024 vs 2023?

Significantly Less: 11 (10.3%)

Slightly Less: 12 (11.2%)

About the Same: 30 (28%)

Slightly More: 35 (32.7%)

Significantly More: 19 (17.8%)



Do you think the financial earnings from mountain biking for professional athletes are appropriate?

Appropriate: 4 (3.7%)

Slightly Appropriate: 19 (17.6%)

Neutral: 19 (17.6%)

Slightly Inappropriate: 38 (35.2%)

Inappropriate: 28 (25.9%)



How much of your income from mountain biking comes from a guaranteed salary?

Less than 20%: 22 (20.8%)

20-40%: 1 (0.9%)

40-60%: 13 (12.3%)

60-80%: 34 (32.1%)

Around 100%: 36 (34%)



How much of your income from mountain biking comes from prize money?

Less than 20%: 74 (69.2%)

20-40%: 14 (13.1%)

40-60%: 4 (3.7%)

60-80%: 3 (2.8%)

Around 100%: 12 (11.2%)



How much of your income from mountain biking comes from other performance or media bonuses?

Less than 20%: 74 (69.2%)

20-40%: 23 (21.5%)

40-60%: 7 (6.5%)

60-80%: 2 (1.9%)

Around 100%: 1 (0.9%)



How satisfied are you with the level of prize money for the top level of racing?

Satisfied: 2 (1.9%)

Neither Satisfied or Dissatisfied: 8 (7.4%)

Dissatisfied: 26 (24.1%)

Very Dissatisfied: 72 (66.7%)



What should be the prize money be for a win at an elite World Cup race?

1,000-5,000 USD: 1 (0.9%)

5,000-10,000 USD: 19 (17.6%)

10,000-15,000 USD: 43 (39.8%)

15,000-20,000 USD: 30 (27.8%)

20,000 USD +: 15 (13.9%)



How much of your equipment is provided to you free of charge?

Less than 20%: 2 (1.9%)

40-60%: 6 (5.6%)

60-80%: 7 (6.5%)

Around 100%: 92 (86%)



How much of your travel costs are paid for by your team or sponsors?

Less than 20%: 7 (6.5%)

20-40%: 3 (2.8%)

40-60%: 3 (2.8%)

60-80%: 15 (13.9%)

Around 100%: 80 (74.1%)



How much of your accommodation costs are paid for by your team or sponsors?

Less than 20%: 8 (7.4%)

20-40%: 1 (0.9%)

40-60%: 4 (3.7%)

60-80%: 9 (8.3%)

Around 100%: 86 (79.6%)



I rely on good race or event results for my livelihood

Strongly Agree: 26 (24.1%)

Agree: 49 (45.4%)

Neutral: 17 (15.7%)

Disagree: 12 (11.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 4 (3.7%)



I have found it harder than previously to find sponsorship for 2024

Strongly Agree: 14 (13%)

Agree: 29 (26.9%)

Neutral: 51 (47.2%)

Disagree: 10 (9.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 4 (3.7%)



I am worried about finding future sponsorship deals because of the current issues facing the cycling industry

Strongly Agree: 23 (21.3%)

Agree: 50 (46.3%)

Neutral: 27 (25%)

Disagree: 8 (7.4%)



I sacrificed my education to prioritize my riding

Strongly Agree: 16 (14.8%)

Agree: 29 (26.9%)

Neutral: 18 (16.7%)

Disagree: 29 (26.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 16 (14.8%)



A brand's ethics and beliefs have to be aligned with my own for me to accept sponsorship or support from them

Strongly Agree: 19 (17.6%)

Agree: 55 (50.9%)

Neutral: 27 (25%)

Disagree: 6 (5.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (0.9%)



Which do your sponsors value most?

Good one-off results in my chosen discipline: 17 (15.7%)

Consistent results in my chosen discipline: 78 (72.2%)

Media coverage from events: 5 (4.6%)

Active social media: 5 (4.6%)

Face-to-face interaction with the public: 2 (1.9%)

Product testing and feedback: 1 (0.9%)



I am paid fairly for what I do

Strongly Agree: 4 (3.7%)

Agree: 32 (29.6%)

Neutral: 36 (33.3%)

Disagree: 29 (26.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 7 (6.5%)



Section 5 - UCI Race Coverage, Viewership and Unions

What do you think of Warner Bros. Discovery's broadcasting coverage of World Cups?

Very Good: 1 (0.9%)

Good: 26 (24.1%)

Acceptable: 41 (38%)

Poor: 25 (23.1%)

Very Poor: 15 (13.9%)



Warner Bros. Discovery controlling the broadcast rights makes me nervous

Strongly Agree: 14 (13%)

Agree: 41 (38%)

Neutral: 36 (33.3%)

Disagree: 16 (14.8%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (0.9%)



Will paid coverage for World Cup racing will lead to better investment in the sport?

Very Likely: 3 (2.8%)

Likely: 17 (15.7%)

Neutral: 40 (37%)

Unlikely: 33 (30.6%)

Very Likely: 15 (13.9%)



There has been adequate communication to racers about this year's racing

Strongly Agree: 4 (3.7%)

Agree: 11 (10.2%)

Neutral: 23 (21.3%)

Disagree: 36 (33.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 34 (31.5%)



I have confidence in Warner Bros. Discovery and its plans for racing

Agree: 18 (16.7%)

Neutral: 49 (45.4%)

Disagree: 24 (22.2%)

Strongly Disagree: 17 (15.7%)



Warner Bros. Discovery's vision for the sport will make it easier for the best riders to make it to the top

Strongly Agree: 1 (0.9%)

Agree: 18 (16.7%)

Neutral: 49 (45.4%)

Disagree: 31 (28.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 9 (8.3%)



I am open to racing another series instead of UCI World Cups

Strongly Agree: 20 (18.5%)

Agree: 49 (45.4%)

Neutral: 22 (20.4%)

Disagree: 15 (13.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (1.9%)



A riders' union would be beneficial to my interests as a racer

Strongly Agree: 35 (32.4%)

Agree: 55 (50.9%)

Neutral: 17 (15.7%)

Disagree: 1 (0.9%)



I would prefer a riders' union for my specific discipline over a larger sport-wide riders' union

Strongly Agree: 34 (31.5%)

Agree: 47 (43.5%)

Neutral: 23 (21.3%)

Disagree: 4 (3.7%)



Section 6 - Physical and Mental Health Support

Enough is done to ensure rider safety at races or events

Strongly Agree: 3 (2.8%)

Agree: 38 (35.2%)

Neutral: 24 (22.2%)

Disagree: 36 (33.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 7 (6.5%)



I have felt pressure to come back early from an injury

Strongly Agree: 7 (6.5%)

Agree: 30 (27.8%)

Neutral: 30 (27.8%)

Disagree: 34 (31.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 7 (6.5%)



I am worried about the long term effects of concussions

Strongly Agree: 24 (22.2%)

Agree: 45 (41.7%)

Neutral: 31 (28.7%)

Disagree: 6 (5.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (1.9%)



Enough is done to educate riders about the harms of concussions

Strongly Agree: 5 (4.6%)

Agree: 17 (15.7%)

Neutral: 29 (26.9%)

Disagree: 51 (47.2%)

Strongly Disagree: 6 (5.6%)



The governing body does enough to safeguard concussed riders against the dangers of riding with a potentially serious head injury

Strongly Agree: 2 (1.9%)

Agree: 15 (13.9%)

Neutral: 35 (32.4%)

Disagree: 45 (41.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 11 (10.2%)



FINAL SAY

I would be adequately financially supported in a case of a serious injury

Strongly Agree: 3 (2.8%)

Agree: 34 (31.5%)

Neutral: 21 (19.4%)

Disagree: 34 (31.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 16 (14.8%)



The courses in UCI World Cups are always well-made and safe to ride at race speed

Strongly Agree: 4 (3.7%)

Agree: 29 (26.9%)

Neutral: 34 (31.5%)

Disagree: 34 (31.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 7 (6.5%)



I take out private insurance of some kind in case of injury or loss of earnings

Agree: 76 (71%)

Disagree: 31 (29%)



There are enough measures in place at events to make me feel safe enough to push my limits

Strongly Agree: 11 (5.6%)

Agree: 89 (44.9%)

Neutral: 66 (33.3%)

Disagree: 28 (14.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 4 (2%)



All venues have adequate accident response

Strongly Agree: 3 (2.8%)

Agree: 22 (20.6%)

Neutral: 34 (31.8%)

Disagree: 45 (42.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (2.8%)



Section 7 - Opportunities and Equality

How much do you feel you have been taken advantage of in contract negotiations?

Not at all: 17 (15.7%)

A little bit: 57 (52.8%)

Significantly: 22 (20.4%)

Very badly: 8 (7.4%)

Extremely badly: 4 (3.7%)



During contract negotiations, I had a good idea of my own value compared to my peers

Strongly Agree: 5 (4.7%)

Agree: 42 (39.3%)

Neutral: 22 (20.6%)

Disagree: 33 (30.8%)

Strongly Disagree: 5 (4.7%)



The Pinkbike State of the Sport survey helped me understand my own value as a rider

Strongly Agree: 2 (1.9%)

Agree: 34 (31.5%)

Neutral: 61 (56.5%)

Disagree: 9 (8.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (1.9%)



Speaking English significantly benefits a rider financially

Strongly Agree: 22 (20.4%)

Agree: 63 (58.3%)

Neutral: 18 (16.7%)

Disagree: 4 (3.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (0.9)



eMTBs have a place in the competitive mountain biking scene.

Strongly Agree: 3 (2.8%)

Agree: 31 (28.7%)

Neutral: 26 (24.1%)

Disagree: 22 (20.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 26 (24.1%)



I have witnessed or experienced sexism or sexist language at an event in the past year

Strongly Agree: 12 (11.1%)

Agree: 22 (20.4%)

Neutral: 18 (16.7%)

Disagree: 44 (40.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 12 (11.1%)



I have witnessed or experienced sexism or sexist language at an event during my career

Strongly Agree: 18 (16.7%)

Agree: 28 (25.9%)

Neutral: 19 (17.6%)

Disagree: 31 (28.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 12 (11.1%)



I have witnessed or experienced racism or racist language at an event in the past year

Strongly Agree: 1 (0.9%)

Agree: 9 (8.3%)

Neutral: 20 (18.5%)

Disagree: 54 (50%)

Strongly Disagree: 24 (22.2%)



I have witnessed or experienced racism or racist language at an event during my career

Strongly Agree: 2 (1.9%)

Agree: 16 (15%)

Neutral: 18 (16.8%)

Disagree: 548 (44.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 23 (21.5%)



I have witnessed or experienced homophobia or homophobic language at an event in the past year

Agree: 19 (17.8%)

Neutral: 19 (17.8%)

Disagree: 48 (44.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 21 (19.6%)



I have witnessed or experienced homophobia or homophobic language at an event during my career

Strongly Agree: 1 (0.9%)

Agree: 21 (19.6%)

Neutral: 17 (15.9%)

Disagree: 47 (43.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 21 (19.6%)



I have witnessed or experienced transphobia or transphobic language at an event in the past year

Strongly Agree: 5 (4.7%)

Agree: 20 (18.9%)

Neutral: 22 (20.8%)

Disagree: 41 (38.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 18 (17%)



I have witnessed or experienced transphobia or transphobic language at an event during my career

Strongly Agree: 7 (6.6%)

Agree: 23 (21.7%)

Neutral: 22 (20.8%)

Disagree: 36 (34%)

Strongly Disagree: 18 (17%)



Section 8 - Women's Section

I have experienced sexism in the sport of mountain biking in the past year

Strongly Agree: 8 (16.3%)

Agree: 16 (32.7%)

Neutral: 11 (22.4%)

Disagree: 12 (24.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (4.1%)



I have experienced sexism in the sport of mountain biking during my career

Strongly Agree: 12 (24.5%)

Agree: 20 (40.8%)

Neutral: 6 (12.2%)

Disagree: 9 (18.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (4.1%)



There is a gender pay gap in mountain biking

Strongly Agree: 27 (55.1%)

Agree: 17 (34.7%)

Neutral: 3 (6.1%)

Disagree: 2 (4.1%)



I would support legislation to diversify the professional field. Ie. an elite UCI trade team must have at least 2 of the following: a male, a female and a junior

Strongly Agree: 12 (24.5%)

Agree: 22 (44.9%)

Neutral: 10 (20.4%)

Disagree: 3 (6.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (4.1%)



The course should be the same, irrespective of gender

Strongly Agree: 25 (51%)

Agree: 21 (42.9%)

Neutral: 2 (4.1%)

Disagree: 1 (2%)



Section 9 -Junior/Under21/Under 23 Section

I’m happy with the current rules around the junior/U21/U23 to elite transition

Strongly Agree: 1 (4.5%)

Agree: 12 (54.5%)

Neutral: 7 (31.8%)

Disagree: 2 (9.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (4.5%)



Such a defined transition between junior/U21/U23 and elite makes racing harder for younger riders

Agree: 10 (45.5%)

Neutral: 2 (9.1%)

Disagree: 10 (45.5%)



Live broadcast coverage for Junior DH and U23 XC racing has been positive for the sport

Strongly Agree: 16 (72.7%)

Agree: 5 (22.7%)

Neutral: 1 (4.5%)



There’s appropriate financial aid for juniors/U21 riders/U23 riders

Agree: 2 (9.1%)

Neutral: 3 (13.6%)

Disagree: 14 (63.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (13.6%)



A Junior downhill win offers €200 in prize money and a U23 XC win is €400, how would you rate this?

Acceptable: 3 (13.6%)

Poor: 4 (18.2%)

Very Poor: 15 (68.2%)



Section 10 - World Cup Downhill

How do you feel about the current state of World Cup downhill racing?

Satisfied: 10 (21.3%)

Neither Satisfied or Dissatisfied: 27 (57.4%)

Dissatisfied: 6 (12.8%)

Very Dissatisfied: 4 (8.5%)



What is your best Elite World Cup downhill result?

Win: 11 (23.9%)

Top 5: 12 (26.1%)

Top 10: 8 (17.4%)

Top 20: 3 (6.5%)

Top 40: 1 (2.2%)

I've only raced as a Junior: 11 (23.9%)



How many men should qualify for Elite World Cup finals?

20-30: 2 (4.3%)

It should stay at 30: 11 (23.4%)

30-60: 31 (66%)

60-80: 3 (6.4%)



How many women should qualify for Elite World Cup finals?

It should stay at 10: 4 (8.5%)

10-15: 19 (40.4%)

15-20: 21 (44.7%)

20+: 3 (6.4%)



How do you rate the inclusion of Semi-Finals to the World Cup race weekend?

Good: 4 (8.5%)

Acceptable: 12 (25.5%)

Poor: 15 (31.9%)

Very Poor: 16 (34%)



Should Semi-Finals remain a part of the World Cup race weekend schedule?

Yes: 3 (6.4%)

No: 32 (68.1%)

Not Sure: 12 (25.5%)



I try to race my national series when it doesn't conflict with World Cup racing

Strongly Agree: 5 (10.6%)

Agree: 25 (53.2%)

Neutral: 9 (19.1%)

Disagree: 8 (17%)



If my national series was more prestigious or better funded, I would rather attend that

Strongly Agree: 8 (17%)

Agree: 14 (29.8%)

Neutral: 11 (23.4%)

Disagree: 12 (25.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (4.3%)



Why don't you race your national series?

The World Cup racing calendar is enough for me: 12 (25.5%)

I'm too busy with work or school: 2 (4.3%)

I don't see a benefit: 6 (12.8%)

don't want to travel more than I have to: 3 (6.4%)

There is no incentive due to lack of prize money: 4 (8.5%)

The level of competition isn't high enough: 3 (6.4%)

I do race my national series: 10 (21.3%)

In my off-season, in training and will have the possibility of burning out: 1 (2.1%)

Often is on the same weekends as World Cups: 1 (2.1%)

I race them if I am home to race them: 1 (2.1%)

Quite busy and hard to get home for, no prize money: 1 (2.1%)

Most of the races are within the same days as World Cups: 1 (2.1%)

Bad coverage: 1 (2.1%)

The track is not like Downhill: 1 (2.1%)



The current protected rider system ensures fairer racing

Strongly Agree: 1 (2.1%)

Agree: 5 (10.6%)

Neutral: 14 (29.8%)

Disagree: 18 (38.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 9 (19.1%)



I like the current weekend practice schedule

Agree: 21 (44.7%)

Neutral: 16 (34%)

Disagree: 8 (17%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (4.3%)



I think bikes should be more regulated

Agree: 9 (19.1%)

Neutral: 22 (46.8%)

Disagree: 14 (29.8%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (4.3%)



Skinsuits should be allowed at World Cup level

Strongly Agree: 1 (2.1%)

Agree: 6 (12.8%)

Neutral: 15 (31.9%)

Disagree: 16 (34%)

Strongly Disagree: 9 (19.1%)



The current UCI points allocation system is fair

Strongly Agree: 1 (2.1%)

Agree: 7 (14.9%)

Neutral: 19 (40.4%)

Disagree: 17 (36.2%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (6.4%)



A venue shouldn’t hold a race on the same, largely unchanged track, year after year

Strongly Agree: 9 (19.1%)

Agree: 25 (53.2%)

Neutral: 7 (14.9%)

Disagree: 5 (10.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (2.1%)



Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in downhill racing

Agree: 4 (8.5%)

Neutral: 12 (25.5%)

Disagree: 23 (48.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 8 (17%)



“Mechanical doping”, using a hidden electric motor, is a problem in downhill racing

Agree: 3 (6.5%)

Neutral: 8 (17.4%)

Disagree: 26 (56.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 9 (19.6%)



The racing is, in general, fair and honest

Strongly Agree: 9 (19.1%)

Agree: 35 (74.5%)

Neutral: 3 (6.4%)



Section 11 - World Cup Enduro

How do you feel about the current state of World Cup Enduro racing?

Satisfied: 1 (3.1%)

Neither Satisfied or Dissatisfied: 6 (18.8%)

Dissatisfied: 11 (34.4%)

Very Dissatisfied: 14 (43.8%)



What is your best Elite EWS or World Cup Enduro result?

Win: 7 (21.9%)

Top 5: 10 (31.3%)

Top 10: 4 (12.5%)

Top 20: 4 (12.5%)

Top 40: 2 (6.3%)

I've only raced in U21: 5 (15.6%)



Enough practice time is allocated at enduro events

Strongly Agree: 8 (25%)

Agree: 22 (68.8%)

Neutral: 2 (6.3%)



Enduro racing should be totally blind

Strongly Agree: 1 (3.1%)

Agree: 1 (3.1%)

Neutral: 5 (15.6%)

Disagree: 14 (43.8%)

Strongly Disagree: 11 (34.4%)



Shuttling should be allowed in training for enduro events

Strongly Agree: 1 (3.1%)

Agree: 15 (46.9%)

Neutral: 5 (15.6%)

Disagree: 8 (25%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (9.4%)



The races, in general, should involve more shuttling and chairlifts

Agree: 1 (3.1%)

Neutral: 8 (25%)

Disagree: 18 (56.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 5 (15.6%)



I am concerned that riders who live nearer to a race venue get more track time and, as a consequence, get an advantage

Strongly Agree: 9 (28.1%)

Agree: 15 (46.9%)

Neutral: 4 (12.5%)

Disagree: 4 (12.5%)



A World Cup Enduro series should be required to visit countries outside of Europe

Strongly Agree: 26 (81.3%)

Agree: 5 (15.6%)

Disagree: 1 (3.1%)



A rider should be able to choose between wearing a full-face or open helmet

Neutral: 2 (6.3%)

Disagree: 12 (37.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 18 (56.3%)



I am worried about the future of World Cup Enduro racing

Strongly Agree: 17 (53.1%)

Agree: 10 (31.3%)

Neutral: 4 (12.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (3.1%)



How do you rate the current level of coverage for Enduro World Cups?

Good: 3 (9.4%)

Acceptable: 3 (9.4%)

Poor: 14 (43.8%)

Very Poor: 12 (37.5%)



I would race eMTBs if the current format of Enduro World Cups ended or changed to become inaccessible to me

Strongly Agree: 2 (6.3%)

Agree: 6 (18.8%)

Neutral: 9 (28.1%)

Disagree: 7 (21.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 8 (25%)



Penalties are fair and consistently applied

Strongly Agree: 1 (3.1%)

Agree: 4 (12.5%)

Neutral: 14 (43.8%)

Disagree: 10 (31.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (9.4%)



I think bikes should be more regulated

Strongly Agree: 1 (3.1%)

Agree: 6 (18.8%)

Neutral: 16 (50%)

Disagree: 8 (25%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (3.1%)



The current points system is fair

Agree: 16 (50%)

Neutral: 14 (43.8%)

Disagree: 2 (6.3%)



Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in enduro racing

Agree: 4 (12.5%)

Neutral: 13 (40.6%)

Disagree: 11 (34.4%)

Agree: 4 (12.5%)



“Mechanical doping”, using a hidden electric motor, is a problem in enduro racing

Neutral: 5 (15.6%)

Disagree: 17 (53.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 10 (31.3%)



The racing is, in general, fair and honest

Strongly Agree: 5 (15.6%)

Agree: 19 (59.4%)

Neutral: 5 (15.6%)

Disagree: 3 (9.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 5 (15.6%)



Section 12 - World Cup Cross Country

How do you feel about the current state of World Cup XC racing?

Very Satisfied: 1 (3.3%)

Satisfied: 18 (60%)

Neither Satisfied or Dissatisfied: 7 (23.3%)

Dissatisfied: 3 (10%)

Very Dissatisfied: 1 (3.3%)



What is your best Elite World Cup XC result?

Win: 6 (20%)

Top 5: 5 (16.7%)

Top 10: 4 (13.3%)

Top 20: 5 (16.7%)

Top 40: 1 (3.3%)

I've only raced in U23: 9 (30%)



What is your preferred style of racing?

XCO: 27 (90%)

XCC: 3 (10%)



I enjoy racing all the different race distances

Strongly Agree: 11 (36.7%)

Agree: 12 (40%)

Neutral: 3 (10%)

Disagree: 3 (10%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (3.3%)



I like the current weekend practice & race schedule

Strongly Agree: 2 (6.7%)

Agree: 15 (50%)

Neutral: 4 (13.3%)

Disagree: 5 (16.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 4 (13.3%)



I wish the XCO courses were more technical

Strongly Agree: 6 (20%)

Agree: 6 (20%)

Neutral: 10 (33.3%)

Disagree: 7 (23.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (3.3%)



I wish the XCC courses were more technical

Strongly Agree: 2 (6.7%)

Agree: 4 (13.3%)

Neutral: 7 (23.3%)

Disagree: 13 (43.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 4 (13.3%)



I wish the XCO races were longer

Strongly Agree: 1 (3.3%)

Agree: 3 (10%)

Neutral: 4 (13.3%)

Disagree: 17 (56.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 5 (16.7%)



Highly ranked road or cyclocross riders should be given improved grid positions if they race XC World Cups

Strongly Agree: 1 (3.3%)

Agree: 9 (30%)

Neutral: 4 (13.3%)

Disagree: 7 (23.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 9 (30%)



I think bikes should be more regulated

Agree: 1 (3.3%)

Neutral: 8 (26.7%)

Disagree: 18 (60%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (10%)



“Mechanical doping”, using a hidden electric motor, is a problem in XC racing

Agree: 1 (3.3%)

Neutral: 6 (20%)

Disagree: 12 (40%)

Strongly Disagree: 11 (36.7%)



Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in XC racing

Agree: 2 (6.7%)

Neutral: 10 (33.3%)

Disagree: 11 (36.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 7 (23.3%)



The racing is, in general, fair and honest