Pinkbike's State of the Sport 2024 Public Survey Data Release

Welcome to the 2024 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to highlight key issues and riders' perspectives on the sport that we, pro riders, and Pinkbike readers all love so much. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking in 2024. Now, we're breaking down what we've learned. We're now publishing a series of articles that break down sections of the results, and you'll see the results in full shortly. This year, we introduced the public survey, which will help gauge public views on the sport and should make for some interesting comparisons to what the racers say. Stay tuned for that. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
New for this year we opened the State of the Sport up to everyone offering a chance for race fans to share their thoughts and opinions on the current state of the competitive side of mountain biking. After we have briefly examined some of the data across our individual topic articles we have brought everything together here for you to dig into the data yourself. Check out the full results of the public version of the Pinkbike State of the Sport survey below.
Section 1 - Demographics
What gender do you identify as?
Male: 3,891 (96.2%)
Female: 86 (2.1%)
Trans-gender: 5 (0.1%)
Non-binary: 13 (0.3%)
Prefer not to answer: 36 (0.9%)
What is your age?
Under 18: 124 (3.1%)
18-25: 372 (9.2%)
26-30: 474 (11.7%)
31-35: 651 (16.1%)
36-40: 677 (16.7%)
41-45: 652 (16.1%)
46-50: 471 (11.6%)
51-55: 352 (8.7%)
56-60: 133 (3.3%)
60+: 121 (3%)
Prefer not to answer: 21 (0.5%)
Which continent are you from?
Africa: 22 (0.5%)
Asia: 15 (0.4%)
Europe: 1,118 (27.6%)
North America: 2,554 (63.1%)
Oceania: 291 (7.2%)
South America: 30 (0.7%)
Antartica: 6 (0.1%)
Prefer not to answer: 11 (0.3%)
How many races or events do you typically watch per year?
0: 326 (8.1%)
1: 163 (4%)
2: 313 (7.7%)
3: 279 (6.9%)
4: 264 (6.5%)
5: 429 (10.6%)
6: 257 (6.4%)
7: 182 (4.5%)
8: 282 (7%)
9: 47 (1.2%)
10+: 1,504 (37.2%)
Section 2 - Media and Filming
How many races or events do you typically attend in-person per year?
0: 1,398 (34.5%)
1: 764 (18.9%)
2: 607 (15%)
3: 309 (7.6%)
4: 199 (4.9%)
5: 219 (5.4%)
6: 113 (2.8%)
7: 36 (0.9%)
8: 70 (1.7%)
9: 16 (0.4%)
10+: 318 (7.9%)
Do you follow riders on social media?
Yes: 3,387 (83.6%)
No: 664 (16.4%)
If you do follow riders on social media, which platforms do you use?
YouTube: 2,645 (75.7%)
X/Twitter: 90 (2.6%)
Instagram: 2,864 (81.9%)
TikTok: 142 (4.1%)
Facebook: 619 (17.7%)
Snapchat: 27 (0.8%)
Strava: 1,037 (29.7%)
Other: 57 (1.6%)
Section 3 - Home Country Support
What level of importance should social media content have for riders to maintain their income?
Very Important: 224 (5.6%)
Fairly Important: 671 (16.7%)
Important: 1,212 (30.2%)
Slightly Important: 1,340 (33.4%)
Not at all Important: 567 (14.1%)
How do you think sponsors rank the importance of social media reach compared to traditional media coverage (e.g video on Pinkbike homepage or Photo Epic appearance)
Social media reach is more important: 2,538 (63.3%)
They are both considered equal: 1,232 (30.7%)
important: 239 (6%)
important: 239 (6%)
Do you think that a rider's home country gives them an advantage in the sport?
Strongly Agree: 1,222 (30.2%)
Agree: 1,944 (48.1%)
Neutral: 670 (16.6%)
Disagree: 165 (4.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 41 (1%)
How do you rate the national-level racing scene in your home country?
Very Good: 495 (12.4%)
Good: 1,090 (27.3%)
Acceptable: 1,257 (31.4%)
Poor: 1,002 (25.1%)
Very Poor: 154 (3.9%)
There is a good path from racing national events in my home country to competing at World Cups
Strongly Agree: 314 (7.9%)
Agree: 960 (24.2%)
Neutral: 1,333 (33.5%)
Disagree: 1,028 (25.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 340 (8.6%)
How would you rate your country's national governing body's support of its riders?
Very Good: 674 (17.4%)
Good: 1,468 (37.8%)
Acceptable: 1,369 (35.3%)
Poor: 316 (8.1%)
Very Poor: 52 (1.3%)
Section 4 - Renumeration
Easy: 33 (0.8%)
Somewhat Easy: 147 (3.7%)
Neutral: 279 (7%)
Somewhat Hard: 731 (18.3%)
Hard: 1,310 (32.8%)
Very Hard: 1,483 (37.2%)
It’s easier for Europeans to compete at the elite level
Strongly Agree: 1,448 (36.2%)
Agree: 1,797 (45%)
Neutral: 606 (15.2%)
Disagree: 125 (3.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 19 (0.5%)
Do you think the financial earnings from mountain biking for professional athletes are appropriate?
Appropriate: 212 (5.3%)
Slightly Appropriate: 348 (8.8%)
Neutral: 1,120 (28.2%)
Slightly Inappropriate: 1,114 (28%)
Inappropriate: 1,179 (29.7%)
How satisfied are you with the level of prize money for the top level of racing?
Very Satisfied: 38 (1%)
Satisfied: 135 (3.4%)
Neither Satisfied or Dissatisfied: 848 (21.3%)
Dissatisfied: 1,475 (37%)
Very Dissatisfied: 1,492 (37.4%)
Section 5 - Race Coverage and Viewership
What should be the prize money be for a win at an elite World Cup race?
Less than 1,000 USD: 21 (0.5%)
1,000-5,000 USD: 155 (4%)
5,000-10,000 USD: 778 (19.9%)
10,000-15,000: 1,166 (29.8%)
15,000-20,000 USD: 757 (19.4%)
20,000 USD + 1,032 (26.4%)
Do you follow mountain bike racing?
Yes: 3,692 (91.3%)
No: 353 (8.7%)
Do you follow women's mountain bike racing?
Yes: 3,202 (79.1%)
No: 844 (20.9%)
How important is it to you to keep up to date on racing?
Essential Priority: 260 (6.4%)
High Priority: 1,155 (28.5%)
Moderate Priority: 1,406 (34.7%)
Neutral: 409 (10.1%)
Somewhat a Priority: 211 (5.2%)
Low Priority: 376 (9.3%)
Not a Priority: 232 (5.7%)
How do you follow racing?
Live broadcasts/race replays: 2801 (71.2%)
Race highlights: 2812 (71.4%)
Result articles: 2663 (67.7%)
Photo Epics: 1660 (42.2%)
Rider vlogs: 1410 (35.8%)
Other: 51 (1.3%)
(Note, multiple-choice question)
Did you pay for access to 2023's World Cup race coverage?
Yes: 1,300 (32.2%)
No: 2,737 (67.8%)
How satisfied were you with 2023's race coverage?
Very Satisfied: 87 (2.2%)
Satisfied: 495 (12.7%)
Neither Satisfied or Dissatisfied: 1,119 (28.6%)
Dissatisfied: 1,239 (31.7%)
Very Dissatisfied: 972 (24.8%)
I paid more attention to World Cup racing in 2023 than in previous years?
Strongly Agree: 136 (3.4%)
Agree: 319 (8%)
Neutral: 1,087 (27.2%)
Disagree: 1277 (31.9%)
Strongly Disagree:1,182 (29.5%)
How likely are you to pay for access to this year's World Cup race coverage?
Very Likely: 338 (8.4%)
Likely: 551 (13.7%)
Neutral: 469 (11.6%)
Unlikely: 918 (22.8%)
Very Likely: 1751 (43.5%)
Warner Bros. Discovery's coverage provides good value for money
Strongly Agree: 27 (0.7%)
Agree: 154 (4%)
Neutral: 1,250 (32.1%)
Disagree: 1,060 (27.2%)
Strongly Disagree:1,402 (36%)
Will paid coverage for World Cup racing will lead to better investment in the sport?
Very Likely: 79 (2%)
Likely: 472 (11.9%)
Neutral: 873 (22%)
Unlikely: 1,458 (36.8%)
Very Likely: 1,085 (27.4%)
There has been adequate communication to the public about World Cup racing
Strongly Agree: 26 (0.7%)
Agree: 212 (5.4%)
Neutral: 871 (22%)
Disagree: 1,612 (40.8%)
Strongly Disagree:1,231 (31.1%)
I have confidence in Warner Bros. Discovery and its plans for racing
Strongly Agree: 12 (0.3%)
Agree: 145 (3.7%)
Neutral: 1,033 (26.2%)
Disagree: 1,269 (32.2%)
Strongly Disagree:1,485 (37.7%)
Warner Bros. Discovery's vision for the sport will make it easier for the best riders to make it to the top
Strongly Agree: 13 (0.3%)
Agree: 150 (3.8%)
Neutral: 1,287 (32.9%)
Disagree: 1,204 (30.7%)
Strongly Disagree:1,263 (32.2%)
What would you like to see from Warner Bros. Discovery?
Smaller field: 132 (3.4%)
Larger field: 1,000 (25.9%)
More coverage in mainstream media: 2.382 (61.6%)
Greater prize money: 2,715 (70.2%)
Reshaping racing regulations: 574 (14.8%)
A better racing spectacle: 1,150 (29.7%)
Better and more informative coverage: 2,344 (60.6%)
Different locations of races: 2.194 (56.7%)
Difficulty of courses: 1,012 (26.2%)
Lower barriers to entry: 1,211 (31.3%)
More openness to input from riders: 2,371 (61.3%)
Other: 351 (9.1%)
(Note, multiple-choice question)
Should there be more World Cup races?
Yes: 2,440 (61.6%)
No: 448 (11.3%)
Maybe: 1,070 (27%)
Do you plan to watch any races not part of the World Cup series in 2024?
Yes: 2,960 (74.1%)
No: 386 (9.7%)
Maybe: 647 (16.2%)
Section 6 - Downhill Racing
If it existed, would you watch a live broadcast of Enduro World Cup racing?
Yes: 1,963 (49%)
No: 795 (19.8%)
Maybe: 1,249 (31.2%)
After a race, which forms of content interest you the most?
Short race highlights quickly after the race: 1,672 (42.3%)
Longer form highlights the day after a race: 2,377 (60.1%)
Race analysis and stats: 1,841 (46.6%)
Breakdown of rider lines: 1,936 (49%)
Photo Epics: 1,497 (37.9%)
Social media from riders: 1,187 (30%)
Rider vlogs: 1,093 (27.6%)
Other: 49 (1.2%)
(Note, multiple-choice question)
How do you feel about the current state of World Cup downhill racing?
Very Satisfied: 77 (2.1%)
Satisfied: 1,062 (28.3%)
Neither Satisfied or Dissatisfied: 1,359 (36.3%)
Dissatisfied: 1,023 (27.3%)
Very Dissatisfied: 227 (6.1%)
What do you think the average earnings for a professional downhill mountain bike athlete are in 2024?
0-5,000 USD: 69 (1.9%)
5,000 - 10,000 USD: 225 (6.1%)
10,000 - 20,000 USD: 568 (15.3%)
20,000 - 30,000 USD: 819 (22.1%)
30,000 - 40,000 USD: 697 (18.8%)
40,000 - 50,000 USD: 714 (19.3%)
50,000 - 100,000 USD: 531 (14.3%)
100,000 - 250,000 USD: 71 (1.9%)
250,000 - 500,000 USD: 4 (0.1%)
500,000+ USD: 9 (0.2%)
What do you think the average earnings for a professional downhill mountain bike athlete should be in 2024?
0-5,000 USD: 9 (0.2%)
5,000 - 10,000 USD: 8 (0.2%)
10,000 - 20,000 USD: 39 (1.1%)
20,000 - 30,000 USD: 117 (3.2%)
30,000 - 40,000 USD: 232 (6.3%)
40,000 - 50,000 USD: 575 (15.6%)
50,000 - 100,000 USD: 1650 (44.6%)
100,000 - 250,000 USD: 872 (23.6%)
250,000 - 500,000 USD: 147 (4%)
500,000+ USD: 47 (1.3%)
How many men should qualify for Elite World Cup DH finals?
20 or less: 205 (5.5%)
20-30: 360 (9.7%)
It should stay at 30: 1,357 (36.5%)
30-60: 1,519 (40.9%)
60-80: 239 (6.4%)
80+: 34 (0.9%)
How many women should qualify for Elite World Cup DH finals?
10 or less: 69 (1.9%)
It should stay at 10: 352 (9.5%)
10-15: 838 (22.6%)
15-20: 1,351 (36.4%)
20+: 1,100 (29.6%)
Which finals broadcasts do you usually watch each World Cup weekend?
Elite Men's: 2,713 (72.4%)
Elite Women's: 2,168 (57.8%)
Junior Men's: 738 (19.7%)
Junior Women's: 489 (13%)
None, I just look at results and/or
highlights videos: 1,117 (29.8%)
(Note, multiple-choice question)
How do you rate the inclusion of Semi-Finals to the World Cup race weekend?
Very Good: 70 (1.9%)
Good: 295 (8.1%)
Acceptable: 1,039 (28.4%)
Poor: 1,072 (29.3%)
Very Poor: 1,182 (32.3%)
How often did you watch the free-to-view coverage of Semi-Finals?
Always: 312 (8.4%)
Often: 556 (15%)
Sometimes: 803 (21.6%)
Rarely: 878 (23.6%)
Never: 1,168 (31.4%)
Should semi-finals remain a part of the World Cup race weekend schedule?
Yes: 636 (17.1%)
No: 2,141 (57.5%)
Not Sure: 944 (25.4%)
Privateer racers have a place in Elite DH World Cup racing
Strongly Agree: 2,636 (70.3%)
Agree: 716 (19.1%)
Neutral: 211 (5.6%)
Disagree: 146 (3.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 41 (1.1%)
The current protected rider system provides fairer racing
Strongly Agree: 62 (1.7%)
Agree: 810 (22.1%)
Neutral: 1,921 (52.3%)
Disagree: 689 (18.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 190 (5.2%)
I like the current race weekend schedule
Strongly Agree: 56 (1.5%)
Agree: 531 (14.5%)
Neutral: 1,559 (42.5%)
Disagree: 1,189 (32.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 331 (9%)
Skinsuits or one-piece outfits should be allowed at the World Cup level
Strongly Agree: 383 (10.3%)
Agree: 634 (17%)
Neutral: 1,177 (31.5%)
Disagree: 799 (21.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 738 (19.8%)
A venue shouldn’t hold a race on the same, largely unchanged track, year after year
Strongly Agree: 717 (19.2%)
Agree: 1,120 (30%)
Neutral: 979 (26.2%)
Disagree: 769 (20.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 151 (4%)
I think performance-enhancing drugs are a problem in downhill racing
Strongly Agree: 58 (1.6%)
Agree: 220 (6%)
Neutral: 1,556 (42.2%)
Disagree: 1,474 (39.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 382 (10.4%)
I think “mechanical doping” (using a hidden electric motor) is a problem in downhill racing
Strongly Agree: 57 (1.5%)
Agree: 58 (1.6%)
Neutral: 645 (17.4%)
Disagree: 1,510 (40.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 1,439 (38.8%)
Section 7 - Enduro Racing
I think the racing is, in general, fair and honest
Strongly Agree: 693 (18.6%)
Agree: 2,537 (68.1%)
Neutral: 421 (11.3%)
Disagree: 69 (1.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (0.2%)
How do you feel about the current state of Enduro World Cups?
Very Satisfied: 46 (1.5%)
Satisfied: 199 (6.5%)
Neither Satisfied or Dissatisfied: 824 (26.9%)
Dissatisfied: 1,142 (37.3%)
Very Dissatisfied: 851 (27.8%)
What do you think the average earnings for a professional enduro mountain bike athlete are in 2024?
0-5,000 USD: 155 (5.1%)
5,000 - 10,000 USD: 383 (12.7%)
10,000 - 20,000 USD: 633 (20.9%)
20,000 - 30,000 USD: 706 (23.3%)
30,000 - 40,000 USD: 496 (16.4%)
40,000 - 50,000 USD: 369 (12.2%)
50,000 - 100,000 USD: 236 (7.8%)
100,000 - 250,000 USD: 38 (1.3%)
250,000 - 500,000 USD: 3 (0.1%)
500,000+ USD: 7 (0.2%)
What do you think the average earnings for a professional enduro mountain bike athlete should be in 2024?
0-5,000 USD: 10 (0.3%)
5,000 - 10,000 USD: 17 (0.6%)
10,000 - 20,000 USD: 77 (2.6%)
20,000 - 30,000 USD: 177 (5.9%)
30,000 - 40,000 USD: 266 (8.8%)
40,000 - 50,000 USD: 629 (20.8%)
50,000 - 100,000 USD: 1,279 (42.4%)
100,000 - 250,000 USD: 472 (15.6%)
250,000 - 500,000 USD: 66 (2.2%)
500,000+ USD: 26 (0.9%)
How often do you follow the live timing for Enduro World Cups?
Always: 107 (3.5%)
Often: 368 (12%)
Sometimes: 706 (23%)
Rarely: 909 (29.6%)
Never: 979 (31.9%)
How do you rate the current level of coverage for Enduro World Cups?
Very Good: 9 (0.3%)
Good: 61 (2%)
Acceptable: 404 (13.4%)
Poor: 1,210 (40.1%)
Very Poor: 1,337 (44.3%)
Enduro racing should be totally blind
Strongly Agree: 281 (9.2%)
Agree: 765 (25.1%)
Neutral: 922 (30.2%)
Disagree: 905 (29.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 178 (5.8%)
Enduro racing should take place over multiple days
Strongly Agree: 406 (13.3%)
Agree: 1.313 (43.1%)
Neutral: 934 (30.7%)
Disagree: 357 (11.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 37 (1.2%)
I think performance-enhancing drugs are a problem in enduro racing
Strongly Agree: 89 (3%)
Agree: 486 (16.1%)
Neutral: 1,450 (48.2%)
Disagree: 791 (26.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 195 (6.5%)
Section 8 - Cross Country Racing
I think “mechanical doping” (using a hidden electric motor) is a problem in enduro racing
Strongly Agree: 52 (1.7%)
Agree: 100 (3.3%)
Neutral: 957 (31.6%)
Disagree: 1,274 (42.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 643 (21.2%)
I think the racing is, in general, fair and honest
Strongly Agree: 277 (9.1%)
Agree: 2,016 (66.4%)
Neutral: 629 (20.7%)
Disagree: 96 (3.2%)
Strongly Disagree: 17 (0.6%)
How do you feel about the current state of XC racing?
Very Satisfied: 161 (8.4%)
Satisfied: 1,091 (57.1%)
Neither Satisfied or Dissatisfied: 558 (29.2%)
Dissatisfied: 80 (4.2%)
Very Dissatisfied: 20 (1%)
What do you think the average earnings for a professional XC mountain bike athlete are in 2024?
0-5,000 USD: 20 (1.1%)
5,000 - 10,000 USD: 46 (2.4%)
10,000 - 20,000 USD: 137 (7.3%)
20,000 - 30,000 USD: 258 (13.7%)
30,000 - 40,000 USD: 298 (15.9%)
40,000 - 50,000 USD: 467 (24.9%)
50,000 - 100,000 USD: 482 (25.7%)
100,000 - 250,000 USD: 146 (7.8%)
250,000 - 500,000 USD: 14 (0.7%)
500,000+ USD: 10 (0.5%)
What do you think the average earnings for a professional XC mountain bike athlete should be in 2024?
0-5,000 USD: 6 (0.3%)
5,000 - 10,000 USD: 6 (0.3%)
10,000 - 20,000 USD: 21 (1.1%)
20,000 - 30,000 USD: 52 (2.8%)
30,000 - 40,000 USD: 107 (5.7%)
40,000 - 50,000 USD: 304 (16.2%)
50,000 - 100,000 USD: 847 (45.2%)
100,000 - 250,000 USD: 436 (23.3%)
250,000 - 500,000 USD: 65 (3.5%)
500,000+ USD: 30 (1.6%)
What is your preferred style of XC racing to watch?
XCO: 1,458 (78%)
XCE: 42 (2.2%)
XCC: 283 (15.1%)
Marathon: 61 (3.3%)
Otherr: 26 (1.4%)
Do you think XCC Short Track racing has been a positive addition to World Cup racing?
Yes:1,546 (83.2%)
No: 312 (16.8%)
Highly ranked road or cyclocross riders should be given improved grid positions if they race XC World Cups
Strongly Agree: 46 (2.4%)
Agree: 291 (15.4%)
Neutral: 395 (20.8%)
Disagree: 690 (36.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 473 (25%)
I like the current race weekend schedule
Strongly Agree: 113 (6.1%)
Agree: 990 (53.1%)
Neutral: 721 (38.7%)
Disagree: 29 (1.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 11 (0.6%)
I wish the XCO courses were more technical
Strongly Agree: 208 (10.8%)
Agree: 735 (39%)
Neutral: 756 (40.1%)
Disagree: 175 (9.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 17 (0.9%)
I wish the XCC courses were more technical
Strongly Agree: 283 (15%)
Agree: 743 (39.5%)
Neutral: 690 (36.7%)
Disagree: 150 (8%)
Strongly Disagree: 15 (0.8%)
I wish the XCO races were longer
Strongly Agree: 46 (2.4%)
Agree: 237 (12.6%)
Neutral: 849 (45.2%)
Disagree: 684 (36.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 62 (3.3%)
I think “mechanical doping” (using a hidden electric motor) is a problem in XC racing
Strongly Agree: 30 (1.6%)
Agree: 100 (5.3%)
Neutral: 585 (31.2%)
Disagree: 833 (44.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 328 (17.5%)
I think performance-enhancing drugs are a problem in XC racing
Strongly Agree: 116 (6.2%)
Agree: 485 (25.8%)
Neutral: 861 (45.8%)
Disagree: 339 (18%)
Strongly Disagree: 79 (4.2%)
Section 9 - Slopestyle and Freeride
I think the racing is, in general, fair and honest
Strongly Agree: 124 (6.6%)
Agree: 1,199 (63.7%)
Neutral: 472 (25.1%)
Disagree: 76 (4%)
Strongly Disagree: 11 (0.6%)
What is your preferred style of event?
Competitive dirt jump & slopestyle: 364 (14.6%)
Competitive freeride & big mountain: 1,348 (54.1%)
Non competitive dirt jump & slopestyle: 84 (3.4%)
Non-competitive freeride & big mountain: 642 (25.8%)
Other: 51 (2.1%)
What is your opinion of the judge's scoring at slopestyle and freeride events?
Very Good: 61 (2.5%)
Good: 564 (22.9%)
Acceptable: 1,336 (54.3%)
Poor: 414 (16.8%)
Very Poor: 87 (3.5%)
Rampage should include labour-intensive, hand built features
Strongly Agree: 632 (25.4%)
Agree: 990 (39.8%)
Neutral: 551 (22.2%)
Disagree: 253 (10.2%)
Strongly Disagree: 59 (2.4%)
Rampage should include women
Strongly Agree: 1,206 (48.5%)
Agree: 825 (33.2%)
Neutral: 349 (14%)
Disagree: 80 (3.2%)
Strongly Disagree: 28 (1.1%)
I think performance-enhancing drugs are a problem in slopestyle and freeride
Strongly Agree: 18 (0.7%)
Agree: 41 (1.7%)
Neutral: 611 (24.9%)
Disagree: 1,038 (42.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 742 (30.3%)
I think the competitive events are, in general, fair and honest
Strongly Agree: 202 (8.2%)
Agree: 1,349 (54.5%)
Neutral: 712 (28.8%)
Disagree: 169 (6.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 42 (1.7%)