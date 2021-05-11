Pinkbike's State of the Sport Full Release

Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking in 2021. We invited any rider who had finished in the Top 40 overall of their chosen discipline in either of the previous two seasons in either XC, enduro, downhill, or slopestyle & freeride, as well as notable non-competition riders and highly ranked juniors. We then published them in full and publicly. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
Throughout the past week, we've been releasing data from our State of the Sport survey. We've specifically drilled down into the stories that we believe are the most interesting and impactful but the Survey covered a far wider range of topics than those we have already presented. As promised earlier in the week, below we have published the full results from the Survey. Please note, we stopped short of sharing individual responses as we promised athletes anonymity and relied on their trust to gather this data. As with other articles, any attempts to identify riders in the comments will be deleted. With that said, here are the full results of the Pinkbike State of the Sport survey. Section 1 - Demographics
What is your gender?
Male: 121 (61.1%)
Female: 77 (38.9%)
What is your age?
Junior: 9 (4.5%)
18-20: 35 (17.7%)
21-25: 53 (26.8%)
26-30: 67 (33.8%)
31-35: 29 (14.6%)
36+: 5 (2.5%)
Which continent are you from?
Africa: 1 (0.5%)
Asia: 3 (1.5%)
Europe: 123 (62.1%)
North America: 46 (23.2%)
Oceania: 23 (11.6%)
South America: 2 (1%)
What is your primary cycling discipline?
Downhill: 71 (35.9%)
Enduro: 65 (32.8%)
Cross Country: 39 (19.7%)
Slopestyle or Freeride: 21 (10.6%)
Other: 2 (1%)
What position did you finish in the overall rankings of your primary discipline last year?
Top 5: 45 (22.7%)Section 2 - Media & Filming
Top 10: 42 (21.2%)
Top 20: 47 (23.7%)
Top 40: 24 (12.1%)
41st or higher: 15 (7.6%)
N/A: 25 (12.6%)
How many followers do you have on your main social media account?
0-10,000: 89 (44.9%)
10,000-25,000: 47 (23.7%)
25,000-50,000: 20 (10.1%)
50,000-100,000: 25 (12.6%)
100,000-250,000: 11 (5.6%)
250,000+: 6 (3%)
Why do you use social media?
To Make Myself More Valuable to Sponsors: 171 (86.4%)
To Make Content With and For My Fans: 137 (69.2%)
I Like to Speak to My Fans Directly: 58 (29.3%)
I'm Contracted to Do So: 71 (35.9%)
To Use My Influence in the Mountain Biking Community: 86 (43.4%)
Other (answers included because they enjoy it, for inspiration and to be creative): 7 (3.5%)
(Note, multiple-choice question)
I have to make content to maintain my income
Strongly Agree: 46 (23.2%)
Agree: 81 (40.9%)
Neutral: 49 (24.7%)
Disagree: 19 (9.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (1.5%)
I enjoy making content for social media
Strongly Agree: 22 (11.1%)
Agree: 83 (41.9%)
Neutral: 71 (35.9%)
Disagree: 18 (9.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (2%)
Social media reach is more important to me than traditional media coverage (e.g video on Pinkbike homepage or Photo Epic appearance)
Strongly Agree: 7 (3.5%)
Agree: 40 (20.2%)
Neutral: 87 (43.9%)
Disagree: 60 (30.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (2%)
I have had to create more content because of the effects of COVID-19 on the mountain bike industry
Strongly Agree: 44 (22.2%)
Agree: 95 (48%)
Neutral: 38 (19.2%)
Disagree: 17 (8.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (2%)
I have considered leaving competition to create content full time
Strongly Agree: 4 (2%)
Agree: 26 (13.2%)
Neutral: 16 (8.1%)
Disagree: 66 (33.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 85 (43.1%)
Social media has a negative impact on my mental health
Strongly Agree: 18 (9.1%)Section 3 - Home Country Support
Agree: 77 (38.9%)
Neutral: 42 (21.1%)
Disagree: 50 (25.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 11 (5.6%)
My home country gave me an advantage compared to others
Strongly Agree: 12 (6.1%)
Agree: 45 (22.7%)
Neutral: 50 (25.3%)
Disagree: 60 (30.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 31 (15.7%)
My national governing body supports its athletes well
Strongly Agree: 5 (2.5%)
Agree: 19 (9.6%)
Neutral: 34 (17.2%)
Disagree: 67 (33.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 70 (35.4%)
It is affordable, without industry support, to compete abroad
Strongly Agree: 1 (0.5%)
Agree: 15 (7.6%)
Neutral: 30 (15.2%)
Disagree: 98 (49.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 54 (27.3%)
It’s easier for Europeans to compete at an elite level
Strongly Agree: 59 (29.9%)
Agree: 83 (42.1%)
Neutral: 30 (15.2%)
Disagree: 23 (11.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (1%)
To race in my chosen discipline, there were opportunities to get the necessary points in my home country
Strongly Agree: 7 (3.5%)
Agree: 68 (34.3%)
Neutral: 21 (10.6%)
Disagree: 58 (29.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 29 (14.6%)
This doesn't apply to me: 15 (7.6%)
Despite opportunities to get points in my home country, I felt I had to go to another country to get the necessary points
Strongly Agree: 28 (14.1%)Section 4 - Rumeneration
Agree: 53 (26.8%)
Neutral: 34 (17.2%)
Disagree: 45 (22.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (1%)
This doesn't apply to me: 36 (18.2%)
Is mountain biking your sole income or do you have to have another job to support yourself?
I don't take a wage from mountain biking: 42 (21.2%)
It's less than 50% of my income: 27 (13.6%)
It's more than 50% of my income: 32 (16.2%)
Full income: 97 (49%)
What were your total earnings from mountain biking last year?
0-5,000 USD: 56 (29%)
5,000-10,000 USD: 20 (10.4%)
10,000-20,000 USD: 28 (14.5%)
20,000-30,000 USD: 16 (8.3%)
30,000-40,000 USD: 14 (7.3%)
40,000-50,000 USD: 15 (7.8%)
50,000-100,000 USD: 25 (13%)
100,000-250,000 USD: 13 (6.7%)
250,000-500,000 USD: 5 (2.6%)
500,000+ USD: 1 (0.5%)
How much of your income from mountain biking comes from a guaranteed salary?
Less than 20%: 55 (28.6%)
20-40%: 12 (6.3%)
40-60%: 19 (9.9%)
60-80%: 64 (33.3%)
Around 100%: 42 (21.9%)
How much of your income from mountain biking comes from prize money?
Less than 20%: 135 (69.9%)
20-40%: 34 (17.6%)
40-60%: 7 (3.6%)
60-80%: 4 (2.1%)
Around 100%: 13 (6.7%)
How much of your income from mountain biking comes from other bonuses?
Less than 20%: 126 (65.3%)
20-40%: 44 (22.8%)
40-60%: 13 (6.7%)
60-80%: 9 (4.7%)
Around 100%: 1 (0.5%)
How much of your equipment is provided to you free of charge?
Less than 20%: 12 (6.1%)
20-40%: 13 (6.6%)
40-60%: 15 (7.6%)
60-80%: 35 (17.7%)
Around 100%: 123 (62.1%)
How much of your travel costs are paid for by your team or sponsors?
Less than 20%: 59 (29.8%)
20-40%: 9 (4.5%)
40-60%: 11 (5.6%)
60-80%: 23 (11.6%)
Around 100%: 96 (48.5%)
How much of your accommodation costs are paid for by your team or sponsors?
Less than 20%: 62 (31.3%)
20-40%: 2 (1%)
40-60%: 9 (4.5%)
60-80%: 21 (10.6%)
Around 100%: 104 (52.5%)
I rely on good race or event results for my livelihood
Strongly Agree: 39 (19.7%)
Agree: 90 (45.5%)
Neutral: 41 (20.7%)
Disagree: 21 (10.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 7 (3.5%)
I am paid fairly for what I do
Strongly Agree: 6 (3.1%)
Agree: 51 (26%)
Neutral: 54 (27.6%)
Disagree: 60 (30.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 25 (12.8%)
Which do your sponsors value most?
Good one off results in my chosen discipline: 26 (13.1%)Section 5 - Physical and Mental Health Support
Consistent results in my chosen discipline: 100 (50.5%)
Media coverage from events: 7 (3.5%)
Active social media: 46 (23.2%)
One successful 'Must Watch' video part: 1 (0.5%)
Photography projects: 0
Regularly produced YouTube content: 3 (1.5%)
Face to face interaction with the public: 12 (6.1%)
Product testing and feedback: 3 (1.5%)
Enough is done to ensure rider safety at races or events
Strongly Agree: 11 (5.6%)
Agree: 80 (40.4%)
Neutral: 45 (22.7%)
Disagree: 53 (26.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 9 (4.5%)
I have felt pressure to come back early from an injury
Strongly Agree: 21 (10.6%)
Agree: 45 (22.7%)
Neutral: 50 (25.3%)
Disagree: 64 (32.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 18 (9.1%)
I am worried about the long term effects of concussions
Strongly Agree: 59 (29.8%)
Agree: 81 (40.9%)
Neutral: 40 (20.2%)
Disagree: 15 (7.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (1.5%)
Enough is done to educate riders about the harms of concussions
Strongly Agree: 4 (2%)
Agree: 45 (22.7%)
Neutral: 42 (21.2%)
Disagree: 89 (44.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 18 (9.1%)
I would be adequately financially supported in a case of a serious injury
Strongly Agree: 9 (4.5%)
Agree: 45 (22.7%)
Neutral: 42 (21.2%)
Disagree: 62 (31.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 40 (20.2%)
I take out private insurance of some kind in case of injury or loss of earnings
Agree: 140 (71.1%)
Disagree: 57 (28.9%)
There are enough measures in place at events to make me feel safe enough to push my limits
Strongly Agree:11 (5.6%)
Agree: 89 (44.9%)
Neutral: 66 (33.3%)
Disagree: 28 (14.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (2%)
All venues have adequate accident response
Strongly Agree: 4 (2%)
Agree: 45 (22.7%)
Neutral: 57 (28.8%)
Disagree: 70 (35.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 22 (11.1%)
I felt safe racing or competing during the COVID-19 pandemic
Strongly Agree: 27 (13.8%)Section 6 - Opportunities and Equality
Agree: 83 (42.6%)
Neutral: 36 (18.5%)
Disagree: 19 (9.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 9 (4.6%)
I did not race or compete during the COVID-19 pandemic: 21 (10.8%)
How much do you feel you have been taken advantage of in contract negotiations?
Not at all: 32 (16.5%)
A little bit: 79 (40.7%)
Significantly: 56 (28.9%)
Very badly: 20 (10.3%)
Extremely badly: 7 (3.6%)
During contract negotiations, I had a good idea of my own value compared to my peers
Strongly Agree: 10 (5.1%)
Agree: 71 (36.4%)
Neutral: 48 (24.6%)
Disagree: 50 (25.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 16 (8.2%)
Speaking English significantly benefits a rider financially
Strongly Agree: 60 (30.5%)
Agree: 91 (46.2%)
Neutral: 43 (21.8%)
Disagree: 3 (1.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
eMTBs have a place in the competitive mountain biking scene.
Strongly Agree: 19 (9.7%)
Agree: 72 (36.7%)
Neutral: 54 (27.6%)
Disagree: 30 (15.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 21 (10.7%)
I have witnessed or experienced sexism or sexist language at an event
Strongly Agree: 22 (11.2%)
Agree: 48 (24.5%)
Neutral: 45 (23%)
Disagree: 49 (25%)
Strongly Disagree: 32 (16.3%)
I have witnessed or experienced racism or racist language at an event
Strongly Agree: 8 (4.1%)
Agree: 28 (14.4%)
Neutral: 36 (18.5%)
Disagree: 78 (40%)
Strongly Disagree: 45 (23.1%)
I have witnessed or experienced homophobia or homophobic language at an event
Strongly Agree: 11 (5.6%)
Agree: 20 (10.2%)
Neutral: 47 (24%)
Disagree: 75 (38.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 43 (21.9%)
I have witnessed or experienced transphobia or transphobic language at an event
Strongly Agree: 16 (8.2%)Section 7 - Women's Section
Agree: 35 (17.9%)
Neutral: 43 (21.9%)
Disagree: 62 (31.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 40 (20.4%)
I have experienced sexism in the sport of mountain biking
Strongly Agree: 27 (35.1%)
Agree: 22 (28.6%)
Neutral: 11 (14.3%)
Disagree: 14 (18.2%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (3.9%)
There is a gender pay gap in mountain biking
Strongly Agree: 41 (53.2%)
Agree: 23 (29.9%)
Neutral: 9 (11.7%)
Disagree: 3 (3.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (1.3%)
I would support legislation to diversify the professional field. Ie. an elite UCI trade team must have at least 2 of the following: a male, a female and a junior
Strongly Agree: 32 (41.6%)
Agree: 26 (33.8%)
Neutral: 12 (15.6%)
Disagree: 5 (6.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (2.6%)
The course should be the same, irrespective of gender
Strongly Agree: 41 (53.2%)Section 7 -Junior/Under21/Under 23 Section
Agree: 25 (32.5%)
Neutral: 8 (10.4%)
Disagree: 3 (3.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
I’m happy with the current rules around the junior/U21/U23 to elite transition
Strongly Agree: 2 (6.7%)
Agree: 20 (66.7%)
Neutral: 2 (6.7%)
Disagree: 3 (10%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (10%)
Such a defined transition between junior/U21/U23 and elite makes racing harder for younger riders
Strongly Agree: 6 (20%)
Agree: 12 (40%)
Neutral: 3 (10%)
Disagree: 9 (30%)
There’s appropriate financial aid for juniors/U21 riders/U23 riders
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 2 (6.7%)
Neutral: 4 (13.3%)
Disagree: 8 (26.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 16 (53.3%)
What proportion of your total expense comes from sponsors?
Less than 20%: 8 (27.6%)Section 8 - World Cup Downhill
20%-40%: 2 (6.9%)
40%-60%: 1 (3.4%)
60%-80%: 7 (24.1%)
80%-99%: 5 (17.2%)
100%: 6 (20.7%)
How many men should qualify for Elite World Cup finals?
20 or fewer: 0
20-40: 4 (4.8%)
20-60: 4 (4.8%)
It should stay at 60: 29 (34.9%)
60-80: 44 (53%)
80+: 2 (2.4%)
How many women should qualify for Elite World Cup finals?
10 or fewer: 2 (2.4%)
10-15: 10 (12%)
It should sat at 15: 16 (19.3%)
15-20: 37 (44.6%)
20+: 18 (21.7%)
If my national series was more prestigious or better funded, I would rather attend that
Strongly Agree: 19 (22.9%)
Agree: 14 (16.9%)
Neutral: 23 (27.7%)
Disagree: 21 (25.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (7.2%)
The current protected rider system ensures fairer racing
Strongly Agree: 4 (4.8%)
Agree: 34 (41%)
Neutral: 20 (24.1%)
Disagree: 16 (19.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 9 (10.8%)
I like the current weekend practice schedule
Strongly Agree: 4 (4.9%)
Agree: 43 (52.4%)
Neutral: 13 (15.9%)
Disagree: 14 (17.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (9.8%)
I think bikes should be more regulated
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 16 (19.3%)
Neutral: 28 (33.7%)
Disagree: 32 (38.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 7 (8.4%)
Skinsuits should be allowed at World Cup level
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.2%)
Agree: 5 (6%)
Neutral: 20 (24.1%)
Disagree: 22 (26.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 35 (42.2%)
There should be double headers in coming seasons
Strongly Agree: 23 (27.7%)
Agree: 28 (33.7%)
Neutral: 14 (16.9%)
Disagree: 12 (14.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (7.2%)
The current UCI points allocation system is fair
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.2%)
Agree: 24 (28.9%)
Neutral: 33 (39.8%)
Disagree: 14 (16.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 11 (13.3%)
A venue shouldn’t hold a race on the same, largely unchanged track, year after year
Strongly Agree: 21 (25.3%)
Agree: 25 (30.1%)
Neutral: 16 (19.3%)
Disagree: 16 (19.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 5 (6%)
Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in downhill racing
Strongly Agree: 2 (2.4%)
Agree: 8 (9.6%)
Neutral: 24 (28.9%)
Disagree: 41 (49.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (9.6%)
“Mechanical doping”, using a hidden electric motor, is a problem in downhill racing
Strongly Agree: 2 (2.4%)
Agree: 3 (3.6%)
Neutral: 7 (8.4%)
Disagree: 38 (45.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 33 (39.8%)
The racing is, in general, fair and honest
Strongly Agree: 26 (31.3%)Section 8 - The Enduro World Series
Agree: 47 (56.6%)
Neutral: 8 (9.6%)
Disagree: 2 (2.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
Enough practice time is allocated at enduro events
Strongly Agree: 10 (14.3%)
Agree: 52 (74.3%)
Neutral: 4 (5.7%)
Disagree: 4 (5.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
Enduro racing should be totally blind
Strongly Agree: 3 (4.3%)
Agree: 5 (7.1%)
Neutral: 9 (12.9%)
Disagree: 26 (37.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 27 (38.6%)
Shuttling should be allowed in training for enduro events
Strongly Agree: 6 (8.6%)
Agree: 31 (44.3%)
Neutral: 18 (25.7%)
Disagree: 9 (12.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (8.6%)
The races, in general, should involve more shuttling and chairlifts
Strongly Agree: 9 (12.9%)
Agree: 14 (20%)
Neutral: 15 (21.4%)
Disagree: 23 (32.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 9 (12.9%)
I am concerned that riders who live nearer to a race venue get more track time and, as a consequence, get an advantage
Strongly Agree: 10 (14.3%)
Agree: 40 (57.1%)
Neutral: 11 (15.7%)
Disagree: 7 (10%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (2.9%)
The choice of a full or open face helmet should be down to rider discretion
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 4 (5.7%)
Neutral: 4 (5.7%)
Disagree: 39 (55.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 23 (32.9%)
Penalties are fair and consistently applied
Strongly Agree: 2 (2.9%)
Agree: 20 (29%)
Neutral: 15 (21.7%)
Disagree: 24 (34.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (11.6%)
I think bikes should be more regulated
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 6 (8.7%)
Neutral: 22 (31.9%)
Disagree: 34 (49.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 7 (10.1%)
The current points system is fair
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.4%)
Agree: 45 (64.3%)
Neutral: 14 (20%)
Disagree: 10 (14.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in enduro racing
Strongly Agree: 2 (2.9%)
Agree: 32 (46.4%)
Neutral: 17 (24.6%)
Disagree: 16 (23.2%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (2.9%)
“Mechanical doping”, using a hidden electric motor, is a problem in enduro racing
Strongly Agree: 2 (2.9%)
Agree: 1 (1.4%)
Neutral: 14 (20.3%)
Disagree: 44 (63.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (11.6%)
The racing is, in general, fair and honest
Strongly Agree: 6 (8.6%)Section 8 - World Cup Cross Country
Agree: 50 (71.4%)
Neutral: 12 (17.1%)
Disagree: 2 (2.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
What is your preferred style of racing?
XCO: 35 (97.2%)
XCE: 0
XCC: 0
Marathon: 1 (2.8%)
Other: 0
I enjoy racing all the different race distances
Strongly Agree: 12 (33.3%)
Agree: 17 (47.2%)
Neutral: 2 (5.6%)
Disagree: 3 (8.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (5.6%)
I like the current weekend practice & race schedule
Strongly Agree: 5 (13.9%)
Agree: 17 (47.2%)
Neutral: 6 (16.7%)
Disagree: 6 (16.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (5.6%)
I wish the XCO and XCC courses were more technical
Strongly Agree: 2 (5.6%)
Agree: 8 (22.2%)
Neutral: 12 (33.3%)
Disagree: 7 (19.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 7 (19.4%)
I wish the XCO races were longer
Strongly Agree: 4 (11.1%)
Agree: 4 (11.1%)
Neutral: 11 (30.6%)
Disagree: 14 (38.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (8.3%)
The uncertainty around the Tokyo Olympic Games has had a negative impact upon my training
Strongly Agree: 2 (5.6%)
Agree: 9 (25%)
Neutral: 16 (44.4%)
Disagree: 7 (19.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (5.6%)
The uncertainty around the Tokyo Olympic Games has affected me financially
Strongly Agree: 3 (8.6%)
Agree: 10 (28.6%)
Neutral: 10 (28.6%)
Disagree: 10 (28.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (5.7%)
I support the Tokyo Olympic Games being held in 2021
Strongly Agree: 21 (58.3%)
Agree: 9 (25%)
Neutral: 3 (8.3%)
Disagree: 2 (5.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (2.8%)
I think bikes should be more regulated
Strongly Agree: 8 (22.2%)
Agree: 3 (8.3%)
Neutral: 14 (38.9%)
Disagree: 9 (25%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (5.6%)
“Mechanical doping”, using a hidden electric motor, is a problem in XC racing
Strongly Agree: 3 (8.3%)
Agree: 1 (2.8%)
Neutral: 19 (52.8%)
Disagree: 5 (13.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (22.2%)
Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in XC racing
Strongly Agree: 3 (8.3%)
Agree: 10 (27.8%)
Neutral: 14 (38.9%)
Disagree: 3 (8.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (16.7%)
The racing is, in general, fair and honest
Strongly Agree: 9 (25%)Section 8 - Slopestyle & Freeride
Agree: 18 (50%)
Neutral: 4 (11.1%)
Disagree: 5 (13.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
What is your preferred style of event?
Competitive dirt jump and slopestyle: 9 (40.9%)
Competitive freeride and big mountain: 3 (13.6%)
Non-competitive dirt jump and slopestyle: 0
Non-competitive freeride and big mountain: 10 (45.5%)
I don't take part in many events, I focus on media and videos: 0
In general, the courses at FMB events are well designed
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 6 (27.3%)
Neutral: 9 (40.9%)
Disagree: 7 (31.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
At an FMB event, there is typically enough time allocated for practice
Strongly Agree: 2 (9.1%)
Agree: 3 (13.6%)
Neutral: 14 (63.6%)
Disagree: 3 (13.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
In general, judges score riders fairly at slopestyle and freeride events.
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 10 (45.5%)
Neutral: 11 (50%)
Disagree: 0
Strongly Disagree:1 (4.5%)
The choice of a full or open face helmet should be down to rider discretion
Strongly Agree: 1 (4.5%)
Agree: 13 (59.1%)
Neutral: 4 (18.2%)
Disagree: 3 (13.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (4.5%)
I have felt pressure to drop in at an event despite not being comfortable with the conditions
Strongly Agree: 10 (45.5%)
Agree: 4 (18.2%)
Neutral: 6 (27.3%)
Disagree: 2 (9.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
Rampage should include labour intensive, man-made features
Strongly Agree: 4 (18.2%)
Agree: 7 (31.8%)
Neutral: 6 (27.3%)
Disagree: 2 (9.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (13.6%)
Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in slopestyle and freeride
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 2 (9.1%)
Neutral: 6 (27.3%)
Disagree: 8 (36.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (27.3%)
Competitive events are, in general, fair and honest
Strongly Agree: 3 (13.6%)Select Comments From Respondents
Agree: 8 (36.4%)
Neutral: 9 (40.9%)
Disagree: 1 (4.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (4.5%)
|I would love to see the sport become more accessible to people with lower income. That being said, is this even possible considering the cost of owning and maintaining a bike?
|In freeride, invites for events are too subjective. It's hard for new riders to get into events, and riders who have good relationships with organizers are grandfathered in. It's biased and we want to see accountability and transparency rather than just letting your buddies ride.
|Selection criteria for World Champs should be obvious and based on results, rather than a panel.
|I'd like to see less focus on social media value (aka how many followers does athlete "A" have). I think social media is a great tool, it can expose new and upcoming riders and share someone's story. However, I feel many companies utilize it in a cheap and easy way which leads to less authenticity from people and fewer opportunities for less social media-driven riders and talent.
|I would definitely like to see more support both on coaching and economically from my national team. Today it’s close to zero. They say “there is no budget”.
|We should have better insurance for athletes. They do offer insurance, but it’s not good at all.
|Make it easier for athletes to race oversees instead of making them jump through hoops just to be able to ride bikes. Athletes have enough on their plates without governing bodies trying to stop them.
|Federations should divide funds in a more fair manner, there is a huge gap between Olympic vs non-Olympic disciplines. With COVID, they made an effort which was the first time they actually gave money out since I started DH.
|My national governing body needs to recognise enduro as one of the main competitive cycling disciplines and contribute towards EWS Trophy of Nations with jerseys & entries? They should also have 1 registered National series instead of multiple national series.
|In reference to my national governing body, as an athlete I would love to have access to free nationalized healthcare. I rely on my parents' healthcare currently. Additionally, in my country, there are land access issues for cycling that can make it more difficult to have space and trails for more people to ride and access the sport. I would love to have more access to land for recreation but understand it is a complicated issue.
|In general, I would love for the big media platforms to do a better job helping women promote women riding/racing. It's gotten a lot better over just the years I have been racing, but it's hard being a female to get support to make it to the races and we are working hard on getting better racers and better riders in general. I think we have done a good job at doing that and you see more and more women being able to be full-time riders but, having some more backing from media platforms and the industry I think would help us raise the level even higher! I would love to go to a race and get respected for what we do by also the industry and other male racers.
|Better junior development for downhill to help young riders get to the point where they feel capable of competing at the World Cup level (before they front the money to travel to Europe), especially for girls. Any amount of funding/ support for privateer athletes who have qualified to race World Cups (achieved the necessary UCI points). Support/ coverage of downhill athletes and races (focused on Olympic sports). More opportunities in the US to earn UCI points and more high-level races to serve as a stepping stone to international racing. Right now, it’s a huge leap to go from US downhill racing to World Cup.
|The bike industry is going in the media direction and away from racing and competition. I feel that this is the wrong approach. I think you need both but racing and competition should be the primary. There are hundreds of people that can look good and ride as fast as Loic Bruni for 5 seconds but can’t get in the top 60 at a World Cup or EWS. The big media platforms have all the power and exposure on these platforms is valued way too high right now. This is making it very hard for the riders to get paid. When I go on a video shoot, the videographer always gets paid but I never do because the exposure is supposed to be worth it. Fans want to ride on the same stuff as their favourite rider, not what somebody ripping a trail for a minute is using. All companies are making good products these days so a good rider can make anything work for a video. That is not the case in competition. Racing and competition is where you see what product is actually working the best. Also, the bike industry is growing rapidly but riders aren’t getting paid more. The fact that nobody knows what each other are making is really hurting the riders and keeping a lot of money in company's pockets right now. People should know athletes' salaries. That’s one of the easiest things that could help athletes right now.
|I'd like to see more support and opportunity for youth, development, and privateers in the US. More USA Cycling and UCI sanctioned events could be a starting point for this, in addition to development trips to Europe and other highly competitive events. A more effective funnel from development programs, local events, and high school leagues into the national and international racing scene. Making this pathway into the World Cup racing scene more feasible will help grow the sport in a number of different ways!
Treat riders less like medal pursuing robots. Wider pool for younger riders, more focus on long term development and investment into future rather than who's winning here and now.
|USAC is decently good with development when it comes to juniors, but once you’ve aged out there is little support. It seems like nobody trying to break into the World Cup/international racing scene has any idea what’s going on - it’s difficult to figure out what you’re actually supposed to do to get overseas. Also, the qualification processes for certain events, like Worlds, have been unclear in the past. There needs to be a clearer pathway for success after racing as a junior, or for people who didn’t have the opportunity to race as a junior.
|I would love to see more money go into the downhill in NZ, we put our lives on the line for a simple medal not even money to pay our gas to and from events and when you come from a very poor background it's a struggle and added unneeded stress when all I want to do is race at the best of my ability.
