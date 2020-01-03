Pinkbike's Top 10 Stories of 2019

1. Jordie Lunn Passes Away After Crash in Mexico

2. Video: Yet Another Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton

3. Must Watch: Danny MacAskill is the World's Best Babysitter

4. Quiz: Can You Guess These Bikes From Their Silhouettes?

5. Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks

6. Walmart Launches High-End 'Viathon' Bike Brand

7. Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

8. First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever

9. Industry Veteran Michael Bonney Passes Away After Announcing Decision to End His Life

10. Video: The FIM eMTB "World Cup" Race in Imola, Italy Was Embarrassing

On October 9th, 2019, racer-turned-freerider Jordie Lunn passed away after a crash while trail riding in Mexico. We count ourselves lucky to have known Jordie and his relentlessly positive presence in mountain biking. Jordie's friendliness, gentle nature, and exuberance for life will be remembered by the entire mountain bike community.In what is rapidly becoming an annual tradition, a mountain biker jumped over the Tour de France peloton again this year. 19-year-old Valentin Anouilh was the rider to step up this year as he gapped the yellow jersey on stage 10 between Saint-Flour and Albi. The video above has multiple angles of his huck that is pretty sizeable at 16 meters. While we admire the tenacity and ambition of these stunts, we can't help but feel like one is going to go horribly wrong one of these days.Wipe away the New Year blues by re-watching Danny MacAskill's latest edit. In this one, he turns his hand to babysitting Stu's daughter and revisits some of his most famous video locations with her in tow... literally. Keep your eyes peeled for some more Danny madness coming soon, as he has a new Red Bull edit dropping in January.The most read of our bike nerdery tests this year was the bike silhouette quiz. 30 bikes with only their outlines to tell them apart and not a single Session in the bunch. Most of you seemed to know your Konas from your Knollys so we made an even harder retro quiz for you the month after.You can always trust Cannondale to think of out of the box solutions in mountain biking, especially when it comes to their downhill team. Cannondale returned to the top table of mountain biking this year and did so with the most interesting World Cup bike since the Honda RN01. The new bike uses two shocks, one with a piggyback in the downtube and one without in the front triangle to separate damping and spring duties as needed. It's a totally wild design and we can't wait to see where Cannondale take it next.We don't spend much time worrying about Walmart's bikes on Pinkbike because, more often than not, they aren't really fit for the kind of riding we enjoy. That might all change this year though with the interest surrounding the introduction of Viathon bikes and their new M.1 XC hardtail. The Walton Brothers are enthusiastic riders and have poured millions of dollars into trail construction around their Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters so it's not a surprise to see them move into high-end bike manufacturing. The real story here though is that a brand with the scale and power of Walmart could grow mountain biking significantly and potentially shake up the industry too. We'll be watching them closely from now on.A combination of the excitement of World Champs and the fact that the broadcast was limited in certain countries so some viewers could only follow along with our live updates probably contributed to this being our biggest race results story of the year.With more than a passing resemblance to the new Demo downhill bike, it was pretty clear where Specialized were pitching the new Enduro when it was released in August. We gelled with the bike as soon as we swung a leg over and it has remained a favourite through the second half of the year as it was nominated for our Mountain Bike of the Year Award.Bonney was injured in a road biking accident in 2013 at age 54 and spent over six years since living with almost total paralysis. He shared a beautiful, heartfelt letter explaining his decision that was rightfully one of the most-read stories of the year. If you haven't already, we really do recommend reading the note in full and the memorial from his wife Linzi. It's powerful stuff and speaks volumes about a truly great man.If eMTB racing is going to be a thing (and the jury is still out on that one), it can't be this...