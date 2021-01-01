Pinkbike's Top 10 Stories of 2020

In a year that has seen us post nearly 5,000 stories from the world of mountain biking, some of them grabbed your attention more than others. Based on page views
, here are the ten top stories from the news feed this year:1. Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
On October 11, downhill racing finally returned. It was unusual to start the season off with the World Championships but what a race it turned out to be. After more than a year without elite-level racing, racers were forced to deal with thick mud, freezing cold and even snow. In a year when we were probably lucky to have any racing at all, every race felt like a huge occasion and the World Champs was the biggest of all.
2. 10 of the Best Mountain Bike Saddles Ridden & Rated
The COVID-related bike boom has been fully dissected from every angle this year and one thing is clear - there were lots and lots of bikes sold in 2020. The first upgrade a lot of riders will look for on their new bike is a saddle so it's no surprise to see our Ridden and Rated guide do so well this year. Nikki Rohan, Pierce Martin and Jameson Florence tested 10 of the most popular models and picked out their favourites.
3. Review: YT's All-New Izzo Trail Bike
YT is a brand that forged its reputation in the gravity side of the sport with models focussed on downhill, enduro and dirt jumping, so when it announced a new downcountry bike it was guaranteed to turn heads. With its katana-inspired straight lines, a grip-shift lockout and an leftfield anime-style edit
, YT nailed the launch of this bike and it showed in the interest it drew.
4. Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
Our annual bike silhouettes quiz made its second consecutive appearance
in our top stories of the year article this year. This time we focused purely on bikes released this year and picking them apart clearly kept a lot of you busy on a lockdown weekend.
5. Spotted: Is This a New Specialized Status?
Specialized may have launched new versions of the Stumpjumper
, Epic
and Levo SL
this year but the bike that grabbed the most attention this year was the Status. Designed as a budget alternative to Specialized's trail and enduro bikes, the Status was not launched in a normal way. Instead of a mass release, press camps and a shiny edit, instead it was teased for months on social media by select influencers then quietly rolled out directly into shops with no online sales. It was an unorthodox approach but it seems to have worked as our articles about it have been some of the most popular on the site all year.
6. A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking
The mountain bike world was thrown into turmoil in the first half of the year as brands, event organizers and even us here at Pinkbike scrambled to adapt to a rapidly changing world. Cancellations and updates were coming in daily and to try and keep track of it all we set up this timeline of everything that happened.
7. Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
It had to be on here, right? After a six-month wait and an April Fools tease
, we dropped the highlight of our year - the riding video of the Grim Donut. It exceeded our expectations and opened our eyes to the potential of race-specific bikes. Not bad for a frame sketched out on the back of a napkin.
9. The Frace F160 is Milled From a 70kg Slab of Aluminum
A fully milled bike is nothing new but they're never not going to be eye-catching. The Frace F160 was a perfect example of that and its hollowed-out frame looks absolutely wild. Word is there's an e-mtb version coming next year so keep an eye out for that.
9. Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut
The Grim Donut was one of the most ambitious projects we've ever undertaken and it all started in the spring of 2019 with a trip to the Taipei Cycle Show
. Watch how we went from that show to a finished product in this video from the start of the year.
10. First Look: Santa Cruz's First eMTB, the 2020 Heckler
Santa Cruz was one of the last big mountain bike brands to keep its line up free of batteries and motors but it finally changed that at the start of the year with the resurrected Heckler. It was a 150mm-travel all-mountain machine rolling on 27.5" wheels and based on the recently released Bronson. The bike has already been updated to run with Shimano's EP8 motor
and now also has a longer travel stable-mate in the Bullit
.
*#GrimDonutgotrobbed*
How many broke 1000 comments in 2020?
