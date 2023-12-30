Pinkbike's Ultimate 2023 Bike Nerd Quiz

Dec 30, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
As we reach the end of 2023 let's take a look back through a wild year of racing events and new tech. To test your knowledge of the past twelve months we have put together 20 questions on the racing and new tech from 2023. How much can you remember?


1. Which new drivetrain was leaked on Craiglist?
photo



2. How many different elite male winners were there from DH World Cups & World Champs this year?
Gold in them hills ladies and gentlemen.



3. Who won the elite women's DH World Cup test event at Lourdes?
photo



4. Which of these DH World Cup race bikes had the lowest weight in Ed Master's 'Weigh In' video?
photo
Matt Walker's Pivot Phoenix

photo
Tahnee Seagrave's Canyon Sender
photo
Luca Shaw's Canyon Sender

photo
Ryan Pinkerton's GT Fury



5. Who joins Rob Warner as co-hosts for Red Bull's 'Beyond the Line' post-race show?
photo



6. Before Richie Rude returned to World Cup DH this year how long ago did he last race DH?
photo



7. Which brand helped build the V2 Grim Donut?
photo



8. How many laps did Mathieu Van Der Poel finish at the 2023 XC World Champs?
photo



9. What was Emil Johansson's winning score for Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler?
photo



10. What does Shimano say CUES stands for?
photo



11. Can you name this product launched in 2023?
photo



12. What has WTB named its new wheel size?
photo



13. What is the difference in dollars between the prize money for a World Cup win and a win at the US Open? WC-?
Your men s elite podium - Jackson Goldstone Ethan Craik Loic Bruni Bernard Kerr and Gaetan Vige



14. Who received the most votes in Pinkbike's unofficial poll for who should have won Rampage?
photo



15. Who set the fastest time on race day at the Australian national championships?
Cannonball MTB Festival 2023 Day 5



16. How much does the SR Suntour electronic suspension cost?
photo



17. What percentage of riders in Pinkbike's State of the Sport survey were found to earn between $0-$5,000?
photo



18. How many flat pedal riders were on elite podiums at the EDR opening round at Maydena?
photo



19. What was the weight of Dangerholm's custom Scott Lumen eRide 900 SL in trail mode?
photo



20. Can you name this bike launched in 2023?
photo





How Many Did You Get Right?



Posted In:
Other Quiz Crankworx Whistler 2023 Downhill Racing Enduro World Cup XC Racing


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,879 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
59893 views
[Updated: Brady Stone Officially Off Polygon] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of Announced 2024 Team Moves
56799 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
44704 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner
39388 views
Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2023 Wish Lists
34936 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner
33902 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Bike of the Year Winner
32378 views
11 Things I Loved in 2023 - Alicia Leggett
32253 views

3 Comments
  • 14 0
 I must really be wasting time here because I’m on this site all the time and retaining next to nothing.
  • 2 0
 The saddle belongs on the Grim Donut with them Pink wheels.
  • 1 0
 the pic of Richie was the best/worst answer......SO HELPY!







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.079519
Mobile Version of Website