Pinkbike's Ultimate 2023 Bike Nerd Quiz

1. Which new drivetrain was leaked on Craiglist?

2. How many different elite male winners were there from DH World Cups & World Champs this year?

3. Who won the elite women's DH World Cup test event at Lourdes?

4. Which of these DH World Cup race bikes had the lowest weight in Ed Master's 'Weigh In' video?

Matt Walker's Pivot Phoenix

Tahnee Seagrave's Canyon Sender Luca Shaw's Canyon Sender

Ryan Pinkerton's GT Fury

5. Who joins Rob Warner as co-hosts for Red Bull's 'Beyond the Line' post-race show?

6. Before Richie Rude returned to World Cup DH this year how long ago did he last race DH?

7. Which brand helped build the V2 Grim Donut?

8. How many laps did Mathieu Van Der Poel finish at the 2023 XC World Champs?

9. What was Emil Johansson's winning score for Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler?

10. What does Shimano say CUES stands for?

11. Can you name this product launched in 2023?

12. What has WTB named its new wheel size?

13. What is the difference in dollars between the prize money for a World Cup win and a win at the US Open? WC-?

14. Who received the most votes in Pinkbike's unofficial poll for who should have won Rampage?

15. Who set the fastest time on race day at the Australian national championships?

16. How much does the SR Suntour electronic suspension cost?

17. What percentage of riders in Pinkbike's State of the Sport survey were found to earn between $0-$5,000?

18. How many flat pedal riders were on elite podiums at the EDR opening round at Maydena?

19. What was the weight of Dangerholm's custom Scott Lumen eRide 900 SL in trail mode?

20. Can you name this bike launched in 2023?

How Many Did You Get Right? Zero to five: Spends too much time riding to be geeking out on bikes

Six to ten: A good effort

Eleven to fifteen: Very impressive

As we reach the end of 2023 let's take a look back through a wild year of racing events and new tech. To test your knowledge of the past twelve months we have put together 20 questions on the racing and new tech from 2023. How much can you remember?