Pinkbike's Ultimate NZ Bike Nerd Quiz - Video

Apr 10, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

After dominating the first ultimate quiz in Whistler, Brook Macdonald comes back to join Sam Blenkinsop, Conor Macfarlane and others in the Pinkbike New Zealand ultimate quiz edition!


3 Comments

  • + 0
 Member when They sprayed New Zealand with tons of Agent Orange? Lots of people started having birth defects until someone stood up and started doing something about it. We could do that with our oppressive monarchy now but why? I mean whats there to gain freedom? Life without so many headaches less Depression, Debt, and Fear?
  • + 1
 Cool story bro
  • + 1
 2008! Sam won 2009 to win the overall.

