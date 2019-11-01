Pinkbike/Trailforks 2020 Calendar Is Now Available For Pre-Order

Nov 1, 2019
by Sarah Lukas  


The new 2020 Pinkbike/Trailforks Calendar is coming featuring the stunning image of Brett Rheeder in Return to Earth, captured by Sterling Lorence. Gear up for another year with incredible shots from some of the best bike photographers in the biz. These calendars are print only and cannot be linked to you or your friend's Google Calendars, so make sure to show it off at home, in the office, at your shop - you get the idea.


As in years past, the Pinkbike/Trailforks calendar features incredible trails, world-class riding, and the official dates for all the major bike events throughout the year. This 2020, 13-month wall calendar measures 12” x 11.75”, and includes stunning shots from of Sterling Lorence, Dave Trumpore, Nathan Hughes, Paris Gore, Trevor Lyden, Reuben Krabbe, and Chris Pilling. Support your photographers and share their work on your wall.

Pre-order yours today!





Attention bike shop owners: Personalize Pinkbike/Trailforks calendars with your shop info.
Click here to learn more.

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Pinkbike Merch


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Red Bull Rampage 2019
141945 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2019
113340 views
21 Downhill Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2019 - Vote For Your Favourite
84288 views
5 Things We Learned at Red Bull Rampage 2019
64738 views
Bike Check: Aggy's Evil Wreckoning LB 'The Only Trail Bike at Rampage 2019'
58564 views
First Ride: The 2020 Norco Sight Has an All-Mountain Focus
58326 views
Video: Top 3 Runs - Rampage 2019
50899 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn's Rampage Memorial Tribute
47095 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Not your fault, but the shipping costs to the Netherlands are almost as high as the price for the calendar itself. Too bad.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010903
Mobile Version of Website