Pinkbike/Trailforks 2020 Calendar Is Now Available For Pre-Order

The new 2020 Pinkbike/Trailforks Calendar
is coming featuring the stunning image of Brett Rheeder in Return to Earth, captured by Sterling Lorence. Gear up for another year with incredible shots from some of the best bike photographers in the biz. These calendars are print only and cannot be linked to you or your friend's Google Calendars, so make sure to show it off at home, in the office, at your shop - you get the idea.
As in years past, the Pinkbike/Trailforks calendar features incredible trails, world-class riding, and the official dates for all the major bike events throughout the year. This 2020, 13-month wall calendar measures 12” x 11.75”, and includes stunning shots from of Sterling Lorence, Dave Trumpore, Nathan Hughes, Paris Gore, Trevor Lyden, Reuben Krabbe, and Chris Pilling. Support your photographers and share their work on your wall.
Pre-order yours today!
1 Comment
Post a Comment