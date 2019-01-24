VIDEOS

Video: Pinned at Peaslake with Monet Adams

Jan 23, 2019
by SCOTT Sports  

The winter chill couldn't stop Monet Adams from taking her SCOTT Contessa Genius 710 for a shred around Peaslake near the Surrey hills.

Check out her bike here.

Video: Aspect Media

