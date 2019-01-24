Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Pinned at Peaslake with Monet Adams
Jan 23, 2019
by
SCOTT Sports
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The winter chill couldn't stop Monet Adams from taking her SCOTT Contessa Genius 710 for a shred around Peaslake near the Surrey hills.
Check out her bike
here
.
Video:
Aspect Media
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
The 10 Year Challenge... for Mountain Bikes
86388 views
Gwin, Mulally & Moir on Intense Factory Racing for 2019
67181 views
Reece Wilson Completes the Trek Factory Racing DH Team Line Up
66769 views
Field Test: 3 Full Suspension Mountain Bikes Under $3000
63925 views
Winner Announced: Someone Won a Bike, a Trip to New Zealand, & More with GT's GTFO Contest
61099 views
Bike Check: Aaron Gwin's Intense M29 FRO
54713 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Fully Pinned on a Trail Bike in 'Reunion Island'
48145 views
Recapped: The Complete 2018 Pinkbike Field Test
45579 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 2
jlawie
(45 mins ago)
GIVE PEAS A CHANCE
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030717
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment