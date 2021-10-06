Pinnd Launches UK-Made CS2 Pedal

Press Release: Pinnd

Pinnd are now shipping their first component, the CS2 flat mountain bike pedal, made in Scotland.The brand attended the EWS at Innerleithen 1st-4th October to showcase their first product to enduro e-mtb/mtb riders.With a long history of precision engineering in aerospace and medical, the brand decided to enter the bike components market when the pandemic affected their normal business back in 2020. Being precision engineers, Supermoto and e-mtb riders the motivation was to create a UK made product in-house under their control with a design that focuses on reliability and longevity.Pinnd pedals (excluding bearings) are made in-house at their family owned factory and the CS2 pedal has been designed to specifically address the most common issues riders face. The pedal features an aluminium body shaped on a 5-axis CNC machine and titanium spindles as standard. The heavily machined body with a 9mm concave large footprint area hide the internals, which have been designed to keep the elements out and lubrication in.By using a needle bearing on the inboard side working behind an oil shaft seal, the internals are set to perform longer than most. There is a 5 year warranty against manufacturing defects in place also - made possible by the in-house design and manufacture. The CS2 ships with Stainless Steel pins which feature a 4mm socket removal method and a tapered design for strength.The CS2 is easily serviced at home in a matter of minutes and all parts are available after-market.The CS2 comes in a black or natural anodised finish with laser etched branding and are priced at £195 inc VAT. Additional coloured alloy pins or natural finish titanium pins are available.